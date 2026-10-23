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The TryPod

The Try Guys
Comedy
The TryPod
Latest episode

355 episodes

  • The TryPod

    The New TryPod

    10/22/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Welcome to the new TryPod!

    Listen ad-free and watch exclusive shows at https://2ndtry.tv

    ______________

    0:00 History of the TryPod and What’s to Come

    11:19 WE’RE BACK

    14:29 The Office Flood

    26:57 Keith’s Korea Trip

    37:17 Zach Smells

    39:10 Ghost Updates

    43:29 Spooky Christmas and Christmas Music

    47:54 Performing at Lollapalooza

    Follow Us On Instagram:

    https://www.instagram.com/trypodcasts

    https://www.instagram.com/korndiddy

    https://www.instagram.com/keithhabs

    ______________

    MUSIC - Audionetwork

    Video & SFX - Storyblocks
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The TryPod

    Can we find love in the afterlife?

    08/06/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Keith Plays A Romance Game is BACK... but this time in heaven.

    Watch the second episode for FREE at www.2ndtry.tv/videoclub

    Watch the whole season only on https://www.2ndtry.tv⁠

    APPEARANCES:
    Keith Habersberger @keithhabs
    Zach Kornfeld @korndiddy
    Miles Bonsignore ‪@milesbon1‬
    Rainie Toll ‪@rainie-toll‬

    Check out all of our shows on Spotify!

    The Try Guys - https://open.spotify.com/show/5KG1vMiSNbljr26GJNGSdq?si=4e26a62fea1243fc

    Try Guys Game Time - https://open.spotify.com/show/32zMPMYnhtg8f0OSg0vp8j?si=d878bb8e9d844817

    Try Every Day - https://open.spotify.com/show/1BQxF9meJsSqVQJ4mQtIP5?si=e8821749b4fb4f6a

    Keith Eats - https://open.spotify.com/show/3e43ktku1KiubO6rtWcDwm?si=7d754863c1164b30

    2nd TRY LLC STAFF

    Nick Rufca - Chief Operations Officer

    Rachel Ann Cole - Executive Producer & Showrunner

    Erica Lynn Schmueck - VP of Production & Director of Operations

    Devin Wangler - Director of Finance & Operations

    Desiree Hurlbut - Creative Producer

    Skyler Klingenberg - Creative Producer & Editor

    Madi Klein - Production Coordinator

    Leslie Dueñas - Assistant Production Coordinator

    Jack McGill - Technical Coordinator / Sound Mixer

    Armando Garcia - Assistant Technical Coordinator & Camera Operator

    Dana Cariello - Senior E-Commerce & Product Manager

    Cailyn Hoertz - Social Media Department Lead

    Aiko Igasaki - Social Editor & Graphic Designer

    Hannah Maselli - Short Form Editor

    Devlin McCluskey - Post Production Creative Director & Senior Editor

    YB Biste - Senior Editor

    Liam Sullivan - Editor

    Samuel Bakas - Editor

    Tulica Singh - Editor

    Will Witwer - Post Production Supervisor

    Moira Joy Smith - Post Production Coordinator

    Chris Burke - Finishing Editor

    Reese Dawkins - Finishing Editor

    Jerod Bork - Assistant Editor

    Whitley Sullivan - Thumbnail and GFX Designer

    Natalie Rotolo - Office Administrator
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The TryPod

    Why We Killed Keith • Killer Dinner Behind the Scenes

    04/16/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    A look behind the curtain of Killer Dinner! Some spoilers ahead! Watch the full season exclusively at 2ndtry.tv

    Follow our new Spotify channels for Try Guys videos both classic and new. 

    The Try Guys

    Keith Eats

    Try Every Day

    Try Guys Game Time

    APPEARANCES:Keith Habersberger @keithhabs Zach Kornfeld @korndiddy Rachel Cole @rcole EDITOR:Liam Sullivan

    2nd TRY LLC STAFF

    Rachel Ann Cole - Executive Producer & Showrunner

    Nick Rufca - Chief Operations Officer

    Devin Wangler - Director of Finance & Operations

    Erica Lynn Schmueck - VP of Production & Director of Operations

    Desiree Hurlbut - Creative Producer

    Dana Cariello - Senior E-Commerce & Product Manager

    Leslie Dueñas - Assistant Production Coordinator

    Natalie Rotolo - Office Administrator 

    Armando Garcia - Assistant Technical Coordinator & Camera Operator

    Jack McGill - Technical Coordinator / Sound Mixer

    Cailyn Hoertz - Social Media Department Lead

    Aiko Igasaki - Short Form Editor

    Hannah Maselli - Short Form Editor

    Devlin McCluskey - Post Production Creative Director & Senior Editor

    YB Biste - Senior Editor

    Skyler Klingenberg - Creative Producer & Editor

    Liam Sullivan - Editor

    Samuel Bakas - Editor

    Tulica Singh - Editor

    Will Witwer - Post Production Supervisor

    Moira Joy Smith - Post Production Coordinator

    Chris Burke - Finishing Editor

    Reese Dawkins - Finishing Editor
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The TryPod

    A one-off TryPod? A one-off TryPod!

    03/19/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    A special report, a surprise update, a little Q1 company review from The Try Guys.

    Follow our new Spotify channels for Try Guys videos both classic and new. 

    The Try Guys

    Keith Eats

    Try Every Day

    Try Guys Game Time

    Watch even more over at https://2ndtry.tv
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The TryPod

    Keith Plays A P*rn Game • Episode 1

    02/09/2026 | 59 mins.
    A special "Trypod Presents" series. We're not really sure if we can even post this here, but the other episodes are available on 2ndtry.tv. Sign up now to see all the chaos with your favorite podcast gremlins.

    Starring Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, Miles Bonsignore, and Rainie Toll

    MUSIC - Audionetwork
    Video & SFX - Storyblocks

    Check out all of our shows on Spotify!

    The Try Guys - https://open.spotify.com/show/5KG1vMiSNbljr26GJNGSdq?si=4e26a62fea1243fc

    Try Guys Game Time - https://open.spotify.com/show/32zMPMYnhtg8f0OSg0vp8j?si=d878bb8e9d844817

    Try Every Day - https://open.spotify.com/show/1BQxF9meJsSqVQJ4mQtIP5?si=e8821749b4fb4f6a

    Keith Eats - https://open.spotify.com/show/3e43ktku1KiubO6rtWcDwm?si=7d754863c1164b30

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The TryPod
The Try Guys have swam with sharks, survived in the wild, shocked themselves with birthing simulators, and so much more. Now they're here to chat about their lives in between the videos on their Webby-award-winning podcast, The TryPod. Now with video versions on Spotify!
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Comedy

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