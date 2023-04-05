The Try Guys have swam with sharks, survived in the wild, shocked themselves with birthing simulators, and risked their lives for their videos. In this weekly p... More
Available Episodes
211: podcast in the podcast studio
the plog takes a trip to the podcast studio to discuss our next move.
5/11/2023
1:05:22
210: podcast at chuck e. cheese
In an effort to outdo ourselves we venture into an empty Chuck E. Cheese on a monday afternoon.
5/4/2023
1:02:26
209: podcast in the mcdonalds drive thru
plog plog PLOG its another banger in which we get Keith new glasses after a big morning at the drive thru.
4/27/2023
1:07:01
208: we did a podcast in the car wash
we are getting ChaCha's from starbies before making our way through the car wash, all while living, laughing, and loving the entire experience.
4/20/2023
1:08:04
207: we did the podcast at the airport
It's another week of plogging, and Keith and Zach catch up at their gate in the St. Louis airport!
