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355 episodes
- Welcome to the new TryPod!
Listen ad-free and watch exclusive shows at https://2ndtry.tv
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0:00 History of the TryPod and What’s to Come
11:19 WE’RE BACK
14:29 The Office Flood
26:57 Keith’s Korea Trip
37:17 Zach Smells
39:10 Ghost Updates
43:29 Spooky Christmas and Christmas Music
47:54 Performing at Lollapalooza
Follow Us On Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/trypodcasts
https://www.instagram.com/korndiddy
https://www.instagram.com/keithhabs
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MUSIC - Audionetwork
Video & SFX - Storyblocks
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Keith Plays A Romance Game is BACK... but this time in heaven.
Watch the second episode for FREE at www.2ndtry.tv/videoclub
Watch the whole season only on https://www.2ndtry.tv
APPEARANCES:
Keith Habersberger @keithhabs
Zach Kornfeld @korndiddy
Miles Bonsignore @milesbon1
Rainie Toll @rainie-toll
Check out all of our shows on Spotify!
The Try Guys - https://open.spotify.com/show/5KG1vMiSNbljr26GJNGSdq?si=4e26a62fea1243fc
Try Guys Game Time - https://open.spotify.com/show/32zMPMYnhtg8f0OSg0vp8j?si=d878bb8e9d844817
Try Every Day - https://open.spotify.com/show/1BQxF9meJsSqVQJ4mQtIP5?si=e8821749b4fb4f6a
Keith Eats - https://open.spotify.com/show/3e43ktku1KiubO6rtWcDwm?si=7d754863c1164b30
2nd TRY LLC STAFF
Nick Rufca - Chief Operations Officer
Rachel Ann Cole - Executive Producer & Showrunner
Erica Lynn Schmueck - VP of Production & Director of Operations
Devin Wangler - Director of Finance & Operations
Desiree Hurlbut - Creative Producer
Skyler Klingenberg - Creative Producer & Editor
Madi Klein - Production Coordinator
Leslie Dueñas - Assistant Production Coordinator
Jack McGill - Technical Coordinator / Sound Mixer
Armando Garcia - Assistant Technical Coordinator & Camera Operator
Dana Cariello - Senior E-Commerce & Product Manager
Cailyn Hoertz - Social Media Department Lead
Aiko Igasaki - Social Editor & Graphic Designer
Hannah Maselli - Short Form Editor
Devlin McCluskey - Post Production Creative Director & Senior Editor
YB Biste - Senior Editor
Liam Sullivan - Editor
Samuel Bakas - Editor
Tulica Singh - Editor
Will Witwer - Post Production Supervisor
Moira Joy Smith - Post Production Coordinator
Chris Burke - Finishing Editor
Reese Dawkins - Finishing Editor
Jerod Bork - Assistant Editor
Whitley Sullivan - Thumbnail and GFX Designer
Natalie Rotolo - Office Administrator
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- A look behind the curtain of Killer Dinner! Some spoilers ahead! Watch the full season exclusively at 2ndtry.tv
Follow our new Spotify channels for Try Guys videos both classic and new.
The Try Guys
Keith Eats
Try Every Day
Try Guys Game Time
APPEARANCES:Keith Habersberger @keithhabs Zach Kornfeld @korndiddy Rachel Cole @rcole EDITOR:Liam Sullivan
2nd TRY LLC STAFF
Rachel Ann Cole - Executive Producer & Showrunner
Nick Rufca - Chief Operations Officer
Devin Wangler - Director of Finance & Operations
Erica Lynn Schmueck - VP of Production & Director of Operations
Desiree Hurlbut - Creative Producer
Dana Cariello - Senior E-Commerce & Product Manager
Leslie Dueñas - Assistant Production Coordinator
Natalie Rotolo - Office Administrator
Armando Garcia - Assistant Technical Coordinator & Camera Operator
Jack McGill - Technical Coordinator / Sound Mixer
Cailyn Hoertz - Social Media Department Lead
Aiko Igasaki - Short Form Editor
Hannah Maselli - Short Form Editor
Devlin McCluskey - Post Production Creative Director & Senior Editor
YB Biste - Senior Editor
Skyler Klingenberg - Creative Producer & Editor
Liam Sullivan - Editor
Samuel Bakas - Editor
Tulica Singh - Editor
Will Witwer - Post Production Supervisor
Moira Joy Smith - Post Production Coordinator
Chris Burke - Finishing Editor
Reese Dawkins - Finishing Editor
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- A special report, a surprise update, a little Q1 company review from The Try Guys.
Follow our new Spotify channels for Try Guys videos both classic and new.
The Try Guys
Keith Eats
Try Every Day
Try Guys Game Time
Watch even more over at https://2ndtry.tv
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- A special "Trypod Presents" series. We're not really sure if we can even post this here, but the other episodes are available on 2ndtry.tv. Sign up now to see all the chaos with your favorite podcast gremlins.
Starring Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, Miles Bonsignore, and Rainie Toll
MUSIC - Audionetwork
Video & SFX - Storyblocks
Check out all of our shows on Spotify!
The Try Guys - https://open.spotify.com/show/5KG1vMiSNbljr26GJNGSdq?si=4e26a62fea1243fc
Try Guys Game Time - https://open.spotify.com/show/32zMPMYnhtg8f0OSg0vp8j?si=d878bb8e9d844817
Try Every Day - https://open.spotify.com/show/1BQxF9meJsSqVQJ4mQtIP5?si=e8821749b4fb4f6a
Keith Eats - https://open.spotify.com/show/3e43ktku1KiubO6rtWcDwm?si=7d754863c1164b30
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The TryPod
The Try Guys have swam with sharks, survived in the wild, shocked themselves with birthing simulators, and so much more. Now they're here to chat about their lives in between the videos on their Webby-award-winning podcast, The TryPod. Now with video versions on Spotify!Podcast website
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The TryPod
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The TryPod: Podcasts in Family