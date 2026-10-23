A special "Trypod Presents" series. We're not really sure if we can even post this here, but the other episodes are available on 2ndtry.tv. Sign up now to see all the chaos with your favorite podcast gremlins. Starring Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, Miles Bonsignore, and Rainie Toll MUSIC - Audionetwork Video & SFX - Storyblocks Check out all of our shows on Spotify! The Try Guys - https://open.spotify.com/show/5KG1vMiSNbljr26GJNGSdq?si=4e26a62fea1243fc Try Guys Game Time - https://open.spotify.com/show/32zMPMYnhtg8f0OSg0vp8j?si=d878bb8e9d844817 Try Every Day - https://open.spotify.com/show/1BQxF9meJsSqVQJ4mQtIP5?si=e8821749b4fb4f6a Keith Eats - https://open.spotify.com/show/3e43ktku1KiubO6rtWcDwm?si=7d754863c1164b30 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

A special report, a surprise update, a little Q1 company review from The Try Guys. Follow our new Spotify channels for Try Guys videos both classic and new. The Try Guys Keith Eats Try Every Day Try Guys Game Time Watch even more over at https://2ndtry.tv Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

A look behind the curtain of Killer Dinner! Some spoilers ahead! Watch the full season exclusively at 2ndtry.tv Follow our new Spotify channels for Try Guys videos both classic and new. The Try Guys Keith Eats Try Every Day Try Guys Game Time APPEARANCES:Keith Habersberger @keithhabs Zach Kornfeld @korndiddy Rachel Cole @rcole EDITOR:Liam Sullivan 2nd TRY LLC STAFF Rachel Ann Cole - Executive Producer & Showrunner Nick Rufca - Chief Operations Officer Devin Wangler - Director of Finance & Operations Erica Lynn Schmueck - VP of Production & Director of Operations Desiree Hurlbut - Creative Producer Dana Cariello - Senior E-Commerce & Product Manager Leslie Dueñas - Assistant Production Coordinator Natalie Rotolo - Office Administrator Armando Garcia - Assistant Technical Coordinator & Camera Operator Jack McGill - Technical Coordinator / Sound Mixer Cailyn Hoertz - Social Media Department Lead Aiko Igasaki - Short Form Editor Hannah Maselli - Short Form Editor Devlin McCluskey - Post Production Creative Director & Senior Editor YB Biste - Senior Editor Skyler Klingenberg - Creative Producer & Editor Liam Sullivan - Editor Samuel Bakas - Editor Tulica Singh - Editor Will Witwer - Post Production Supervisor Moira Joy Smith - Post Production Coordinator Chris Burke - Finishing Editor Reese Dawkins - Finishing Editor Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Keith Plays A Romance Game is BACK... but this time in heaven. Watch the second episode for FREE at www.2ndtry.tv/videoclub Watch the whole season only on https://www.2ndtry.tv⁠ APPEARANCES: Keith Habersberger @keithhabs Zach Kornfeld @korndiddy Miles Bonsignore ‪@milesbon1‬ Rainie Toll ‪@rainie-toll‬ Check out all of our shows on Spotify! The Try Guys - https://open.spotify.com/show/5KG1vMiSNbljr26GJNGSdq?si=4e26a62fea1243fc Try Guys Game Time - https://open.spotify.com/show/32zMPMYnhtg8f0OSg0vp8j?si=d878bb8e9d844817 Try Every Day - https://open.spotify.com/show/1BQxF9meJsSqVQJ4mQtIP5?si=e8821749b4fb4f6a Keith Eats - https://open.spotify.com/show/3e43ktku1KiubO6rtWcDwm?si=7d754863c1164b30 2nd TRY LLC STAFF Nick Rufca - Chief Operations Officer Rachel Ann Cole - Executive Producer & Showrunner Erica Lynn Schmueck - VP of Production & Director of Operations Devin Wangler - Director of Finance & Operations Desiree Hurlbut - Creative Producer Skyler Klingenberg - Creative Producer & Editor Madi Klein - Production Coordinator Leslie Dueñas - Assistant Production Coordinator Jack McGill - Technical Coordinator / Sound Mixer Armando Garcia - Assistant Technical Coordinator & Camera Operator Dana Cariello - Senior E-Commerce & Product Manager Cailyn Hoertz - Social Media Department Lead Aiko Igasaki - Social Editor & Graphic Designer Hannah Maselli - Short Form Editor Devlin McCluskey - Post Production Creative Director & Senior Editor YB Biste - Senior Editor Liam Sullivan - Editor Samuel Bakas - Editor Tulica Singh - Editor Will Witwer - Post Production Supervisor Moira Joy Smith - Post Production Coordinator Chris Burke - Finishing Editor Reese Dawkins - Finishing Editor Jerod Bork - Assistant Editor Whitley Sullivan - Thumbnail and GFX Designer Natalie Rotolo - Office Administrator Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Welcome to the new TryPod! Listen ad-free and watch exclusive shows at https://2ndtry.tv ______________ 0:00 History of the TryPod and What’s to Come 11:19 WE’RE BACK 14:29 The Office Flood 26:57 Keith’s Korea Trip 37:17 Zach Smells 39:10 Ghost Updates 43:29 Spooky Christmas and Christmas Music 47:54 Performing at Lollapalooza Follow Us On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trypodcasts https://www.instagram.com/korndiddy https://www.instagram.com/keithhabs ______________ MUSIC - Audionetwork Video & SFX - Storyblocks Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About The TryPod

About The TryPod

About The TryPod