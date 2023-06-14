Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Johnjay &amp; Rich Show is a non-stop blend of pop culture, music news and events, and relationship advice. The show is a special brand of "reality radio," ... More
Available Episodes

  • Hot takes and horoscopes
    Rich and Kyle have opinions and they're going to LET YOU HAVE IT. + Payton's predictions!
    6/15/2023
    9:28
  • I was on the news because I saw the Pope.
    T'was a weird day.TODAY ON THE SHOW:Naya's BF won't commit!Why YOU were on the news!We ruined lives yesterday.JUDGE PAYTON!+ soMUCHmore!!
    6/14/2023
    1:11:53
  • Talkbacks!
    Comment for the show? Suggestion? Just hit the microphone on the iHeart app!
    6/14/2023
    5:59
  • This is my favorite Judge Payton ever.
    Guilty or not guilty?
    6/14/2023
    5:10
  • Okay, I can smell those through the speakers.
    I do not approve of Johnjay and Kyle's recent habits.
    6/14/2023
    3:51

About Johnjay & Rich On Demand

The Johnjay &amp; Rich Show is a non-stop blend of pop culture, music news and events, and relationship advice. The show is a special brand of "reality radio," where you're able to interact with the crew from morning to night via every form of social media - Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, email and text messaging. There's never a dull moment with this crew!! PLUS, 2nd DATE UPDATE! WAR of the ROSES!
