All. Show. Long. TODAY ON THE SHOW: WAR of the ROSES! Gen Z VS Gen X! We're playing NOISE MACHINE! Rich people things that aren't actually expensive + SOmuchMORE!! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Johnjay & Rich On Demand

About Johnjay & Rich On Demand

About Johnjay & Rich On Demand

The ORIGINAL home of 2nd DATE UPDATE & WAR of the ROSES! The Johnjay & Rich Show is a non-stop blend of pop culture, music news and events, and relationship advice. The show is a special brand of "reality radio," where you're able to interact with the crew from morning to night via every form of social media - Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, email and text messaging. There's never a dull moment with this crew!!