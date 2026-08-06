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Johnjay & Rich On Demand

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Comedy
Johnjay & Rich On Demand
Latest episode

4443 episodes

  • Johnjay & Rich On Demand

    We're putting you to the test today.

    08/06/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    All. Show. Long.
    TODAY ON THE SHOW:
    WAR of the ROSES!
    Gen Z VS Gen X!
    We're playing NOISE MACHINE!
    Rich people things that aren't actually expensive + SOmuchMORE!!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Johnjay & Rich On Demand

    Kyle's doin' the news!

    08/06/2026 | 2 mins.
    Here's 3 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Johnjay & Rich On Demand

    Spider-Men (& woman)

    08/06/2026 | 6 mins.
    Do you recognize these Spider-People?
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Johnjay & Rich On Demand

    Here's what's trending!

    08/06/2026 | 7 mins.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Johnjay & Rich On Demand

    Could we make it two days in a row?

    08/06/2026 | 3 mins.
    Did we get ANOTHER Minute to Win It winner?!?
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Johnjay & Rich On Demand
The ORIGINAL home of 2nd DATE UPDATE & WAR of the ROSES! The Johnjay & Rich Show is a non-stop blend of pop culture, music news and events, and relationship advice. The show is a special brand of "reality radio," where you're able to interact with the crew from morning to night via every form of social media - Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, email and text messaging. There's never a dull moment with this crew!!
Podcast website
Comedy

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