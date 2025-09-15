The Haunted Clown Motel || Ghosteas || Paranormal Podcast

Today we are taking a look at America's Scariest Motel, The Clown Motel in Tonopah, NV. It has been visited by many paranormal enthusiasts and investigators for its hauntings, but worse still, it houses an incredibly large clown collection. The lobby is full, from floor to ceiling, with the silly, sometimes terrifying, figures, and each room is decorated with a particular clown theme. This topic was actually chosen by our patrons, so thank you to all of you at Patreon who voted for this episode! It's very eerie!But there is one more level to this episode. Literally right down the street from the famed Clown Motel is another very well-known and insanely haunted hotel, the Mizpah Hotel. Both of these places have been the site of eerie sounds of disembodied voices and echos of laughter, as well as sightings of full body apparitions! So, it felt wrong to cover only one when they were so close to one another.

00:00 Intro 03:30 - Tea Talk & Merch 07:16 - Tonopah, NV13:55 - The Clown Motel26:42 - The Mizpah Hotel46:57 - PO Box Haul