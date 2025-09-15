Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsComedyGhosteas
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Ghosteas
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Ghosteas

Ghosteas
Comedy
Ghosteas
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 148
  • The Haunted Clown Motel || Ghosteas || Paranormal Podcast
    Today we are taking a look at America’s Scariest Motel, The Clown Motel in Tonopah, NV. It has been visited by many paranormal enthusiasts and investigators for its hauntings, but worse still, it houses an incredibly large clown collection. The lobby is full, from floor to ceiling, with the silly, sometimes terrifying, figures, and each room is decorated with a particular clown theme. This topic was actually chosen by our patrons, so thank you to all of you at Patreon who voted for this episode! It’s very eerie!But there is one more level to this episode. Literally right down the street from the famed Clown Motel is another very well-known and insanely haunted hotel, the Mizpah Hotel. Both of these places have been the site of eerie sounds of disembodied voices and echos of laughter, as well as sightings of full body apparitions! So, it felt wrong to cover only one when they were so close to one another.Mentioned in the Episode:@jessicaschafer_0 on InstagramThis week's Tea: Island Essence Jasmine MamakiOUR PATREON Merch: Shipping only to the US at this time. Our PO Box: 1106 Main St PO Box 576 Bastrop, TX 78602 If you're craving more ghostly goodness, remember to listen to our podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're available wherever you get your audio thrills! 🎧 Stay haunted, stay curious, and stay tuned for more Ghosteas! 👻🍵Follow us on Instagram: Ghosteas (@ghosteaspod) SpotifyApple Podcasts00:00 Intro 03:30 - Tea Talk & Merch  07:16 - Tonopah, NV13:55 - The Clown Motel26:42 - The Mizpah Hotel46:57 - PO Box HaulMusic from #Uppbeathttps://uppbeat.io/t/theo-gerard/wistful-waltzLicense code: G97O5OCIDVY8QVJF
    --------  
    1:07:28
  • Telling Ghost Stories w/ Two Girls One Ghost || Ghosteas Tea Party #61 || Paranormal Podcast
    Hi Ghosteas!! Today we have a very special episode! Today we are posting our very first collab with another podcaster! This collaboration is something many of you have been asking for; we are telling some of the spookiest paranormal stories with the most haunted podcast in America! We hope you enjoy the fright and fun that Sabrina and Corrine from Two Girls One Ghost brought to our show. They tell us all about their spookiest episodes and some of their most chilling personal encounters! And afterwards make sure you check out our episode on their feed wherever you are listening to this now.Check out Two Girls One Ghost on Spotify or YouTubeThis week's Tea: Harney & Sons Paris⁠OUR PATREON⁠⁠Merch⁠: Shipping only to the US at this time.Our PO Box:1106 Main StPO Box 576Bastrop, TX 78602If you're craving more ghostly goodness, remember to listen to our podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're available wherever you get your audio thrills! 🎧 Stay haunted, stay curious, and stay tuned for more Ghosteas! 👻🍵 Follow us on Instagram: Ghosteas (@ghosteaspod) ⁠Spotify⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠Music from #Uppbeathttps://uppbeat.io/t/theo-gerard/wistful-waltzLicense code: G97O5OCIDVY8QVJF
    --------  
    1:03:19
  • This House is a Demon Trap || Ghosteas || Paranormal Podcast
    Hi Ghosteas! 👻☕ This week's episode is all about the history and mystery surrounding the place some have called "the demon trap house" or "Shadow Man Manor!" Llancaiach Fawr Manor is riddled with markings for protection, but the question is: were they keeping something out or were they keeping something in?! This week's Tea: Edinburgh Tea & Coffee Co. Thistle TeaOUR PATREONMerch: Shipping only to the US at this time.Our PO Box:1106 Main StPO Box 576Bastrop, TX 78602If you're craving more ghostly goodness, remember to listen to our podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're available wherever you get your audio thrills! 🎧 Stay haunted, stay curious, and stay tuned for more Ghosteas! 👻🍵 Follow us on Instagram: Ghosteas (@ghosteaspod) SpotifyApple Podcasts00:00 Intro02:45 - Tea Talk03:23 - The Manor14:15 - The Hauntings39:53 OutroMusic from #Uppbeathttps://uppbeat.io/t/theo-gerard/wistful-waltzLicense code: G97O5OCIDVY8QVJF
    --------  
    43:14
  • A Decade Long Demonic Haunting || Ghosteas Tea Party #60 || Paranormal Podcast
    Today we're giving Nadoly a serious fright to celebrate her birthday! So, we've gathered a few stories that are absolutely chilling; we have a demonic entity haunting this family for more than 10 years, a spirit haunting a home that didn't like to be named, and a ouija board session gone wrong! We hope you are as spooked as we are by these true tales from our listeners!This week's Tea: Harney & Sons Cherry BlossomOUR PATREONMerch: Shipping only to the US at this time.Our PO Box:1106 Main StPO Box 576Bastrop, TX 78602If you're craving more ghostly goodness, remember to listen to our podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're available wherever you get your audio thrills! 🎧 Stay haunted, stay curious, and stay tuned for more Ghosteas! 👻🍵  Follow us on Instagram: Ghosteas (@ghosteaspod) SpotifyApple Podcasts00:00 Intro01:52 Story 1 - Andi33:20 Story 2 - Mel37:49 Story 3 - Christina40:47 Story 4 - Bryanna44:18 OutroMusic from #Uppbeathttps://uppbeat.io/t/theo-gerard/wistful-waltz
    --------  
    45:30
  • Justice from Beyond the Grave: The True Story of the Greenbrier Ghost || Ghosteas || Paranormal Podcast
    OUR PATREONThis week's Tea: Hawaiian Natural Tea Nanea Merch: Shipping only to the US at this time.Our PO Box:1106 Main StPO Box 576Bastrop, TX 78602Email us your ghost stories! [email protected] you're craving more ghostly goodness, remember to listen to our podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're available wherever you get your audio thrills! 🎧 Stay haunted, stay curious, and stay tuned for more Ghosteas! 👻🍵 Follow us on Instagram: Ghosteas (@ghosteaspod) SpotifyApple Podcasts Music from #Uppbeathttps://uppbeat.io/t/theo-gerard/wistful-waltzLicense code: EMJIWD8XSDFN6IRC
    --------  
    41:35

More Comedy podcasts

Trending Comedy podcasts

About Ghosteas

Hosted by Maci and Nadoly, a pair of ghost (and tea) enthusiast sisters, Ghosteas is a paranormal podcast where we drink tea while spilling the tea on all things spirits and the paranormal. Join us every Monday and Thursday for a new, bone chilling episode. If you have a creepy encounter or anything you can’t quite explain, we would love to hear from you! You can send us an email at [email protected]. Check us out in video form on our Youtube channel @GhosteasPod
Podcast website
Comedy

Listen to Ghosteas, Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/16/2025 - 7:41:51 AM