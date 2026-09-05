Subscribe to The Andy Daly Podcast Project at Patreon.com/AndyDaly Another classmate of Markie's, Aidan, joins the show to help break down season 3, episode 13, "The Tin Badge", in which Little Joe gets his ass kicked in a stable and finally earns the respect of his big brothers. Featuring E.R. Fightmaster, Lily Sullivan & Matt Gourley Merch: redbubble.com/people/ADPodProject/shop Mail: PO Box 9407 Glendale, CA 91226 Email: bonanaspod@gmail.com Andy’s website: andydaly.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Subscribe to The Andy Daly Podcast Project at Patreon.com/AndyDaly After a significant diversion into the life of Elvis Presley's secret son, Dalton, Mutt and Markie celebrate Christmas Eve on The Ponderosa with season 3, episode 14, "Gabrielle", a beautiful episode in which the Cartwright boys constantly lie to a blind grandfather-obsessed orphan. Featuring Lily Sullivan & Matt Gourley Merch: redbubble.com/people/ADPodProject/shop Mail: PO Box 9407 Glendale, CA 91226 Email: bonanaspod@gmail.com Andy’s website: andydaly.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Subscribe to The Andy Daly Podcast Project at Patreon.com/AndyDaly Dalton and Mutt are thrilled to welcome Mutt's nephew Kyle to discuss season 3, episode 15, "Land Grab", in which the Cartwrights host a truly awful house guest and Sean Penn's mother tries to rope Hoss into a possibly incestuous throuple. Featuring Ryan Asher & Matt Gourley Merch: redbubble.com/people/ADPodProject/shop Mail: PO Box 9407 Glendale, CA 91226 Email: bonanaspod@gmail.com Andy’s website: andydaly.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Subscribe to The Andy Daly Podcast Project at Patreon.com/AndyDaly Actor and comedian Chris Smith joins Dalton and Mutt to discuss season 3, episode 16, "The Tall Stranger", in which a beautiful horse and a beautiful woman flee from Hoss Cartwright's affections as fast as they can. Featuring Chris Smith & Matt Gourley Merch: redbubble.com/people/ADPodProject/shop Mail: PO Box 9407 Glendale, CA 91226 Email: bonanaspod@gmail.com Andy’s website: andydaly.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Subscribe to The Andy Daly Podcast Project at Patreon.com/AndyDaly August Lindt and H.R. Giger are joined by US Ambassador for North American malls Debbie Swirly to discuss the exciting future of everyone’s favorite pretzel! Plus another installment of This Day in Schmeideberg Pretzel History. Featuring: Mary Holland & Matt Gourley Released on Patreon as Extravaganza #87 Merch: redbubble.com/people/ADPodProject/shop Mail: PO Box 9407 Glendale, CA 91226 Andy’s website: andydaly.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Bonanas for Bonanza

About Bonanas for Bonanza

About Bonanas for Bonanza