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92 episodes
The Andy Daly Podcast Project Presents Extravaganza Octopod 2, Episode 1: Extravaganza: "Inside Schmeideberg Pretzels"09/05/2026 | 53 mins.Subscribe to The Andy Daly Podcast Project at Patreon.com/AndyDaly
August Lindt and H.R. Giger are joined by US Ambassador for North American malls Debbie Swirly to discuss the exciting future of everyone’s favorite pretzel! Plus another installment of This Day in Schmeideberg Pretzel History.
Featuring: Mary Holland & Matt Gourley
Released on Patreon as Extravaganza #87
Merch: redbubble.com/people/ADPodProject/shop
Mail: PO Box 9407 Glendale, CA 91226
Andy’s website: andydaly.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Subscribe to The Andy Daly Podcast Project at Patreon.com/AndyDaly
Actor and comedian Chris Smith joins Dalton and Mutt to discuss season 3, episode 16, "The Tall Stranger", in which a beautiful horse and a beautiful woman flee from Hoss Cartwright's affections as fast as they can.
Featuring Chris Smith & Matt Gourley
Merch: redbubble.com/people/ADPodProject/shop
Mail: PO Box 9407 Glendale, CA 91226
Email: bonanaspod@gmail.com
Andy’s website: andydaly.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Subscribe to The Andy Daly Podcast Project at Patreon.com/AndyDaly
Dalton and Mutt are thrilled to welcome Mutt's nephew Kyle to discuss season 3, episode 15, "Land Grab", in which the Cartwrights host a truly awful house guest and Sean Penn's mother tries to rope Hoss into a possibly incestuous throuple.
Featuring Ryan Asher & Matt Gourley
Merch: redbubble.com/people/ADPodProject/shop
Mail: PO Box 9407 Glendale, CA 91226
Email: bonanaspod@gmail.com
Andy’s website: andydaly.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Subscribe to The Andy Daly Podcast Project at Patreon.com/AndyDaly
After a significant diversion into the life of Elvis Presley's secret son, Dalton, Mutt and Markie celebrate Christmas Eve on The Ponderosa with season 3, episode 14, "Gabrielle", a beautiful episode in which the Cartwright boys constantly lie to a blind grandfather-obsessed orphan.
Featuring Lily Sullivan & Matt Gourley
Merch: redbubble.com/people/ADPodProject/shop
Mail: PO Box 9407 Glendale, CA 91226
Email: bonanaspod@gmail.com
Andy’s website: andydaly.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Subscribe to The Andy Daly Podcast Project at Patreon.com/AndyDaly
Another classmate of Markie's, Aidan, joins the show to help break down season 3, episode 13, "The Tin Badge", in which Little Joe gets his ass kicked in a stable and finally earns the respect of his big brothers.
Featuring E.R. Fightmaster, Lily Sullivan & Matt Gourley
Merch: redbubble.com/people/ADPodProject/shop
Mail: PO Box 9407 Glendale, CA 91226
Email: bonanaspod@gmail.com
Andy’s website: andydaly.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Bonanas for Bonanza
In the first podcast ever to be picked up to series from the Andy Daly Podcast Pilot Project, Dalton Wilcox, the self-described “Poet Laureate of the West”, will re-watch the classic TV show Bonanza! Dalton and his co-host, country music legend Mutt Taylor (Matt Gourley), welcome special guests for a deep dive into every episode of the beloved and enduring western series that, in Dalton’s words, “did more to teach people about the western lifestyle than anything else until me and my poems and stories came along”. High praise indeed. Hello friend, come on in, the gate is open wide - Bonanza! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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