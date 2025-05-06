34. Daddy Sisters w/Sydney Rose Miller

Jordan and her personal trainer/boxing coach/therapist/friend Sydney snuggle up on her couch and talk about The Cycle they get into with romantic partners, what Sicko Mode means to them, the different forms that Daddy can take, how not to talk to your inner child, needing turmoil to feel alive, and what their very first sexual fantasy was.