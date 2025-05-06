Jordan and fellow comedian Steph Tolev talk dog ownership, tattoos, how not to treat HPV, getting laid on the road, wardrobe nightmares and fights with their respective boyfriends.
1:14:39
35. Brain Brain Go Away w/KC Shornima
Jordan sits down with fellow comedian and SNL writer KC Shornima to talk about stocks vs. gold, how botox might ruin Jordan's comedy, mountaineering, the call of the void, intrusive thoughts, Australian comedy fans, what it was like moving to the States from Nepal as a teenager and why "negging" women can be dangerous.
1:05:50
34. Daddy Sisters w/Sydney Rose Miller
Jordan and her personal trainer/boxing coach/therapist/friend Sydney snuggle up on her couch and talk about The Cycle they get into with romantic partners, what Sicko Mode means to them, the different forms that Daddy can take, how not to talk to your inner child, needing turmoil to feel alive, and what their very first sexual fantasy was.
56:29
33. Breast Case Scenario w/Katie Thurston
Jordan sits down with Katie Thurston to talk about her stage 4 breast cancer battle, her experience on The Bachelorette, falling in love with ChatGPT, PMDD, what really goes down in the Fantasy Suite, and a first-hand account of whether or not animal dewormer can cure cancer
1:13:05
32. I Have A Thinking Problem w/Jon Rudnitsky
Jordan and fellow comedian Jon Rudnitsky talk about relationships, sex and love addiction, attraction, how the comedy lifestyle keeps you miserable, and the age-old debate of Gooey Gumdrops vs. Bimbos.
