The Rewatcher: Buffy the Vampire Slayer

I Only Have Eyes for You | 31
Content advisory: This episode contains mentions of suicide and domestic violence, which may be triggering to some.It's the eve of the Sadie Hawkins Dance, and the Hellmouth has some fresh bullshit for Buffy and the gang to deal with. Things get violent when students start reenacting a ghostly echo of a dispute between the spirits of two felonious star-crossed lovers from 1955. Spooky yet…romantic? Giles is in denial thinking Jenny is reaching out from beyond, but Willow knows better and delves into Jenny's Pagan sources to deal with the haunting of the Hellmouth without Giles' aid. Meanwhile, Cordi's biggest issue this week is the prospect that the girls have to ask the boys to the dance AND PAY!? Through all this, Angel, Spike and Dru have some cringe moments while they figure out if they're going to "Love it or List it!" Get ready, Rewatchers! This episode had us shook!
5/1/2023
1:13:10
Killed by Death | 30
To say Buffy is tough is an understatement, I mean she has fought off her fair share of evil demons the past two seasons, so is anyone else a little surprised to see that it's the flu that lands her in the hospital?! As she is admitted to HIPPA Violation Memorial Hospital, she is forced to face some traumatic feelings from the past while also playing babysitter of the year and protecting all the kids in the hospital from a very creepy and terrifying creature called "Death" (super creative name). Per usual, the Scoobs jump in to help Buffy figure out what this creature is and how to defeat it while Joyce shoots her shot with Giles, because no one can resist that tweed magic! Can Buffy defeat Death? Or does she need to accept that in life there are only two things that are certain, death and having sex with a vampire is a bad idea.
4/24/2023
1:22:21
Passion | 29
Buckle Up Rewatchers because apparently no one is safe in Sunnydale and our hearts can't take the pain much longer! It doesn't take a Watcher to figure out that Angel is like… OBSESSED with Buffy right now and is determined to make her life a living hell. He's leaving creepy (yet very beautiful) drawings of her on her pillow while she sleeps, showing up on her doorstep, telling Joyce about their sex life, and killing Willow's pet fish, because like we said, NO ONE is safe in Sunnydale...not even the fish! While Angel is busy tormenting Buffy and the Scoobs, Jenny is determined to redeem herself by finding a way to help Angel restore his soul. Things heat up again between Jenny and Giles, but nothing good lasts forever in this town and Angel sends the gang a message that he is NOT fucking around anymore which shakes the Scoobs (and us) to the core. So grab your favorite pair of oversized overalls, hug your fish a little tighter tonight, and form a circle around Granny Deliah since Cordi won't protect her. This one is a heartbreaker!
4/17/2023
1:31:47
Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered | 28
"It's Valentine's Day this week, but Cupid seems to be MIA because Sunnydale High is filled with breakups, love spells, and actual human hearts as gifts; though this feels on brand for Sunnydale. And say it ain't so – our fave couple Xordelia calls it quits and Xander is feeling all the feels. Butthurt and heartbroken, Xander enlists Amy (remember her?!) to channel her inner witch and conjure up a love spell. It quickly becomes VERY evident that she done messed up, when EVERY WOMAN aside from Cordi starts noticing what a hot lil' nugget Xander is. Of course things escalate to violence as the group of lovesick puppies start a literal mob and fight to the death for Xander. We even questioned if we were affected by the spell because during a Xander thirst trap moment, Ash started questioning if she's even an Angel girlie anymore! BUT not to worry because Cordi has a big moment of growth this episode and we spoil you with some heartfelt advice from Ash and Alaina. Even if Cupid is MIA this week, we've got your back <3
4/10/2023
1:10:21
Phases | 27
A werewolf is on the loose this week, and not only is he a major pain in the ass for Buffy, but he is a major cockblock for Xordelia! Knowledge-drunk Giles hits the books and breaks out his globes to research everything there is to know on werewolves, while the rest of the gang deals with the chaos in their own ever-evolving romantic relationships. Willow wants smoochies, Cordelia wants Xander to focus on HER instead of Willow, and poor Buffy wants to forget about the fuckboi who shall NOT be named. Willow's relationship status shifts to "it's complicated" when we find out the identity of the werewolf who can't fight the moonlight. Plus, everyone is shocked when the episode's true villain, Theresa (how dare she treat her BFF Buffy like this!) turns up dead. Get ready to bite into the backstory no one ever knew existed… this week on The Rewatcher.
Welcome to the Hellmouth Weirdos! Your favorite Morbid hosts Ash and Alaina are branching out from true crime and heading to Sunnydale for the ultimate Buffy the Vampire Slayer Rewatch podcast! Alaina is a Buffy superfan and Ash has never watched a single episode, so whether you’re Team Angel, Team Spike, or have no clue who those people are…they’ve got you covered! Join them each week as they slay their way through the series, episode by episode, re-watching, and watching for the very first time. They’ll break down Buffy and her friends adventures through weekly recaps, categories, and awards while Ash takes some (wooden stake) stabs at predicting what she thinks will happen next. They'll also welcome the occasional Buffy cast member, guest star, or celebrity superfan to join in the slaying.
