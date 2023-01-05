The Rewatcher: Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Passion | 29

Buckle Up Rewatchers because apparently no one is safe in Sunnydale and our hearts can’t take the pain much longer! It doesn’t take a Watcher to figure out that Angel is like… OBSESSED with Buffy right now and is determined to make her life a living hell. He’s leaving creepy (yet very beautiful) drawings of her on her pillow while she sleeps, showing up on her doorstep, telling Joyce about their sex life, and killing Willow’s pet fish, because like we said, NO ONE is safe in Sunnydale...not even the fish! While Angel is busy tormenting Buffy and the Scoobs, Jenny is determined to redeem herself by finding a way to help Angel restore his soul. Things heat up again between Jenny and Giles, but nothing good lasts forever in this town and Angel sends the gang a message that he is NOT fucking around anymore which shakes the Scoobs (and us) to the core. So grab your favorite pair of oversized overalls, hug your fish a little tighter tonight, and form a circle around Granny Deliah since Cordi won’t protect her. This one is a heartbreaker! New episodes come out every Monday or you can listen early on Amazon Music or early and ad-free by subscribing to Wondery Plus in Apple Podcasts or the Wondery App.Please support us by supporting our sponsors.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.