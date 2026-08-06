The Rewatcher: Buffy the Vampire Slayer

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193 episodes
- Bill bamfs to Fangtasia to rescue Sookie, but Pam gets Holistic on his ass. Eric seeks Russell out to put an offer on the table that he is unable to refuse. Lafayette's psyche is broken after his V experience with Jesus. Arlene enlists Holly to help her with her serial murder baby bump. Sam has a complete meltdown and pushes everyone away except for Tara who is unable to catch an offing break!
Rewatch, Listen & Laugh as Alaina and Mikie talk about our desire to seek out Wicker for not at all obvious reasons, Ash is SO over Bill & Sookie, and we wonder the mechanics of how someone could be someone's double cousin.
And don’t forget to follow us at @the_rewatcher on Instagram for special bonus content!!
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- Rewatchers! We are revisiting the episode that started it all! Join us in listening to S1:E1 of Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Welcome to the Hellmouth! We will be back NEXT WEDNESDAY with an all new episode! See you then!
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- Sookie is less than psyched with the revelation of what she is, and Bill explains why it makes things for Sookie SO MUCH MORE dangerous! Eric comes (in a slutty lil shirt) to say goodbye to Sookie and give a warning. Jason struggles with PTSD and gets honest with Tara. Summer is all horned up and ready to fooook!
Rewatch, Listen & Laugh as Ash has flashbacks to a middle school dance, Alaina loves how Mary throws ass, and Mikie wonders why Tommy always looks wet.
And don’t forget to follow us at @the_rewatcher on Instagram for special bonus content!!
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- With the ambush on Sookie’s house behind them, Bill and Sookie look to make amends and figure out WTF cookie *is*! Crystal gets tracked down, and she and Jason make a series of unfortunate choices that get multiple hospitalized, and tests their new relationship. Tara gets makes steps to move on from her traumatic getaway, but finds Franklin’s shadow hard to escape. Eric & Pam are placed on house arrest by the Authority as Russell is COMPLETELY unhinged by the death of Talbot.
Rewatch, Listen & Laugh as Alaina gets upset with Nan Flannabob, Mikie talks about an unwilling golden shower and Ash gets her coat on to go out into the streets if Jesus ends up being Satan in a Sunday hat!
And don’t forget to follow us at @the_rewatcher on Instagram for special bonus content!!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- With Sookie freshly traumatized by how animalistic (in a bad way) Bill was, we all grab our tissues and brace for a break up! Lafayette continues to be the BEST kind of person to have around after crazy shite, and Alcide worries about leaving Sookie behind when he heads back home. Meanwhile Jason puffs out his chest around Crystal's family and Arlene gets a ghostly visitor!
Rewatch, Listen & Laugh as Ash rescinds her previously "thrown in towel" for Bill, Alaina admits that Eric could convince her to do anything, and Mikie finds a new favorite euphemism!
And don’t forget to follow us at @the_rewatcher on Instagram for special bonus content!!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The Rewatcher
Sink your fangs into The Rewatcher: True Blood the podcast where Ash, Alaina, and Mikie resurrect True Blood one ridiculous episode at a time. Join this unholy trio as they unpack the southern gothic chaos of Bon Temps — from vampire love triangles and questionable accents to every time someone dramatically says “Sookeh.” Expect passionate rants, psychic-level thirst for Eric Northman, wild tangents about supernatural etiquette, and a dangerous amount of Southern impressions. Want more vampy goodness?? Check our first season- The Rewatcher: Buffy The Vampire Slayer! "Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of The Rewatcher ad-free. Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus."Podcast website
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