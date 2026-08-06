The Rewatcher: Buffy the Vampire Slayer

With the ambush on Sookie’s house behind them, Bill and Sookie look to make amends and figure out WTF cookie *is*! Crystal gets tracked down, and she and Jason make a series of unfortunate choices that get multiple hospitalized, and tests their new relationship. Tara gets makes steps to move on from her traumatic getaway, but finds Franklin’s shadow hard to escape. Eric & Pam are placed on house arrest by the Authority as Russell is COMPLETELY unhinged by the death of Talbot.



Rewatch, Listen & Laugh as Alaina gets upset with Nan Flannabob, Mikie talks about an unwilling golden shower and Ash gets her coat on to go out into the streets if Jesus ends up being Satan in a Sunday hat!



And don’t forget to follow us at @the_rewatcher on Instagram for special bonus content!!



Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.