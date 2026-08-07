Race Chaser with Alaska & Willam

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1267 episodes
HOT GOSS #354 "Fishnet Tips, Oh, Mary!, and The Importance of Being a Door Girl"08/07/2026 | 55 mins.Alaska and Willam overfloweth with goss this week; from Alaska's 'Oh, Mary!' tour announcment to Willam's time with elephants in Bali, to the girl who was doing to much on 'Feed The Birds.' Plus they talk Texas gigs, boat shows, singing the National Anthem; plus they read a letter about working the back door.
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Rainbow Spotlight: Down For The Ride by Yavin
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RACE CHASER IS A FOREVER DOG PODCAST
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- Willam is here for the second installment of the Moguls of Media's newest show, THE TIP SPOT! Will she be able to mind her own business? Can she fit all those balls in her mouth? and will she be able to earn MOM's money? Come along as our queen is monetarily dominated by her cold and judgmental cash mother.
THE TIP SPOT is a drag game show where queens, queer comedians, and MOM favorites sit down to earn tips from the Media Mogul herself, MOM. Each episode, our esteemed guest sits down for a kiki and plays a series of mini-games to fill their purse with real cash tips! Every dollar takes our diva closer to the final round, where they are challenged to take a backshot for a chance to double their tips.
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FOLLOW ALASKA
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FOLLOW WILLAM
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RACE CHASER IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (MOM) PODCAST
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
HOT GOSS #353 "Down Under Divas with Nicole Paige Brooks, Rueben Kaye, and Thorgy Thor"07/31/2026 | 42 mins.Willam hosts this episode solo as she takes us backstage at the Drag Roast presented by ITD Events to talk with her drag sisters and nemi-sissies. They talk about roast jokes, gold eyeliner, pulling trade after the meet and greet, and why Nicole Paige Brooks won’t go anywhere without her husband. Plus Thorgy says she’s finally ready to get rid of the dreads! The goss gets hot this week!
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Rainbow Spotlight: Jockstrap by Jordan Hot
FOLLOW ALASKA
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FOLLOW WILLAM
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RACE CHASER IS A FOREVER DOG PODCAST
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Drag queen and Dragula alum Meatball sits in the hot seat for the debut episode of The Tip Spot, spilling secrets, opinions, and questionable rumors across five rounds of tip-earning games with MOM.
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Follow us on IG at @racechaserpod and click the link in bio for a list of organizations you can donate to in support of Black Lives Matter
FOLLOW ALASKA
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RACE CHASER IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (MOM) PODCAST
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- From Australian shenanigans, to more ice cream scuttlebutt, to movie reviews, and a new queen in the All Stars Hall of Fame, Alaska and Willam goss about all the hot news in the drag kingdom. Plus the real culprit behind the lettuce squirts is revealed! Plus your letters about hometowns, being a gay teacher, and drag names.
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Follow us on IG at @racechaserpod and click the link in bio for a list of organizations you can donate to in support of Black Lives Matter
Rainbow Spotlight: Reckless by Xela Bela
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FOLLOW WILLAM
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RACE CHASER IS A FOREVER DOG PODCAST
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Race Chaser with Alaska & Willam
RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars and fan favorites Alaska (All Stars S2 Winner, S5 Top 3) and Willam (S4 standout and Emmy Nominated actor) bring you an insider’s look at the worldwide phenomenon that is Drag Race by discussing and dissecting every episode ever. They also dive into Hot Goss, go behind the curtain of the Drag scene, and answer emails from their dedicated listeners. Produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network.Podcast website
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