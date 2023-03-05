Race Chaser with Alaska & Willam

RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars and fan favorites Alaska (All Stars S2 Winner, S5 Top 3) and Willam (S4 standout and Emmy Nominated actor) bring you an insider’s ... More
Race Chaser S8 E4 “New Wave Queens”
Alaska and Willam are calling all the Rectangle Girls of the World! It’s time to recap the Season 8 queens’ New Wave Band challenge. Some teams vibe, some teams bicker, and other teams balk at the suggestions from coach Luciane Piane. Ru, Michelle, and Blondie judge the queens on their band performances and their Neon Realness looks on the runway. And a lot of storyline and tension lead to a stand out lip sync by Chi Chi Devayne.
5/3/2023
1:13:29
HOT GOSS #195 “Let’s Get All Started, Drag Is Philanthropic, and Losers Weepers”
Alaska and Willam are back with all the scuttlebutt you can imagine. They discuss the beauty of the new All Stars 8 promo images, Alaska’s new documentary-series, and more twisted politics focused on the trans community. Plus, they announce the total donations from the DRAG IS GOOD fundraiser held in Nashville on April 13th.
4/28/2023
53:50
Race Chaser S8 E3 “RuCo’s Empire”
Rev up your time machines, it's time to head back to Season 8 for some more Race Chaser Classique. Join Alaska and Willam as the talk about the Supreme Court Mini Challenge Runway presentation featuring Cucu Freedom, and the RuCo's Empire acting challenge in which Bob left no crumbs. And for the first and last time in Drag Race Herstory, Rollerskates on the runway!
4/26/2023
1:16:16
HOT GOSS #194: Sasha Supremacy, Drag is Good, and Bud Light is too
Alaska and Willam dive into the goss this week as they unpack their time in Tennessee, discuss Willam's newly shorn face, and a celebrate their philanthropic sides. Plus some political chats about the fragility of the male ego, and some drick-filled DMs.
4/21/2023
49:50
Race Chaser S15 E16 "Grand Finale"
Alaska and Willam recap the Finale of Season 15 of Drag Race. They discuss the runway fashions, interview packages, and orignal song performances of the Top 4. But the star of the show is everything Sasha Colby did, has done, and will continue to do. Condragulations to our queen!!
