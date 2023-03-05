Race Chaser with Alaska & Willam

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars and fan favorites Alaska (All Stars S2 Winner, S5 Top 3) and Willam (S4 standout and Emmy Nominated actor) bring you an insider’s ... More
RuPaul's Drag Race superstars and fan favorites Alaska (All Stars S2 Winner, S5 Top 3) and Willam (S4 standout and Emmy Nominated actor) bring you an insider's ... More

  • Race Chaser S8 E4 “New Wave Queens”
    Alaska and Willam are calling all the Rectangle Girls of the World! It’s time to recap the Season 8 queens’ New Wave Band challenge. Some teams vibe, some teams bicker, and other teams balk at the suggestions from coach Luciane Piane. Ru, Michelle, and Blondie judge the queens on their band performances and their Neon Realness looks on the runway. And a lot of storyline and tension lead to a stand out lip sync by Chi Chi Devayne. ﻿Listen to Race Chaser Ad-Free on MOM Plus Follow us on IG at @racechaserpod and click the link in bio for a list of organizations you can donate to in support of Black Lives Matter FOLLOW ALASKA https://twitter.com/Alaska5000 https://www.instagram.com/theonlyalaska5000 https://www.facebook.com/AlaskaThunder https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9vnKqhNky1BcWqXbDs0NAQ FOLLOW WILLAM https://twitter.com/willam https://www.instagram.com/willam https://www.facebook.com/willam https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrO9hj5VqGJufBlVJy-8D1g RACE CHASER IS A FOREVER DOG PODCAST Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    1:13:29
  • HOT GOSS #195 “Let’s Get All Started, Drag Is Philanthropic, and Losers Weepers”
    Alaska and Willam are back with all the scuttlebutt you can imagine. They discuss the beauty of the new All Stars 8 promo images, Alaska’s new documentary-series, and more twisted politics focused on the trans community. Plus, they announce the total donations from the DRAG IS GOOD fundraiser held in Nashville on April 13th. Listen to Race Chaser Ad-Free on MOM Plus Follow us on IG at @racechaserpod and click the link in bio for a list of organizations you can donate to in support of Black Lives Matter Rainbow Spotlight: The Northern Boys - Give It To Me FOLLOW ALASKA https://twitter.com/Alaska5000 https://www.instagram.com/theonlyalaska5000 https://www.facebook.com/AlaskaThunder https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9vnKqhNky1BcWqXbDs0NAQ FOLLOW WILLAM https://twitter.com/willam https://www.instagram.com/willam https://www.facebook.com/willam https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrO9hj5VqGJufBlVJy-8D1g RACE CHASER IS A FOREVER DOG PODCAST Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    53:50
  • Race Chaser S8 E3 “RuCo’s Empire”
    Rev up your time machines, it's time to head back to Season 8 for some more Race Chaser Classique. Join Alaska and Willam as the talk about the Supreme Court Mini Challenge Runway presentation featuring Cucu Freedom, and the RuCo's Empire acting challenge in which Bob left no crumbs. And for the first and last time in Drag Race Herstory, Rollerskates on the runway! ﻿Listen to Race Chaser Ad-Free on MOM Plus Follow us on IG at @racechaserpod and click the link in bio for a list of organizations you can donate to in support of Black Lives Matter FOLLOW ALASKA https://twitter.com/Alaska5000 https://www.instagram.com/theonlyalaska5000 https://www.facebook.com/AlaskaThunder https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9vnKqhNky1BcWqXbDs0NAQ FOLLOW WILLAM https://twitter.com/willam https://www.instagram.com/willam https://www.facebook.com/willam https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrO9hj5VqGJufBlVJy-8D1g RACE CHASER IS A FOREVER DOG PODCAST Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    1:16:16
  • HOT GOSS #194: Sasha Supremacy, Drag is Good, and Bud Light is too
    Alaska and Willam dive into the goss this week as they unpack their time in Tennessee, discuss Willam's newly shorn face, and a celebrate their philanthropic sides. Plus some political chats about the fragility of the male ego, and some drick-filled DMs. Listen to Race Chaser Ad-Free on MOM Plus Follow us on IG at @racechaserpod and click the link in bio for a list of organizations you can donate to in support of Black Lives Matter Rainbow Spotlight: Drag Queen by Chris Housman FOLLOW ALASKA https://twitter.com/Alaska5000 https://www.instagram.com/theonlyalaska5000 https://www.facebook.com/AlaskaThunder https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9vnKqhNky1BcWqXbDs0NAQ FOLLOW WILLAM https://twitter.com/willam https://www.instagram.com/willam https://www.facebook.com/willam https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrO9hj5VqGJufBlVJy-8D1g RACE CHASER IS A FOREVER DOG PODCAST Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/21/2023
    49:50
  • Race Chaser S15 E16 "Grand Finale"
    Alaska and Willam recap the Finale of Season 15 of Drag Race. They discuss the runway fashions, interview packages, and orignal song performances of the Top 4. But the star of the show is everything Sasha Colby did, has done, and will continue to do. Condragulations to our queen!! ﻿Listen to Race Chaser Ad-Free on MOM Plus Follow us on IG at @racechaserpod and click the link in bio for a list of organizations you can donate to in support of Black Lives Matter FOLLOW ALASKA https://twitter.com/Alaska5000 https://www.instagram.com/theonlyalaska5000 https://www.facebook.com/AlaskaThunder https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9vnKqhNky1BcWqXbDs0NAQ FOLLOW WILLAM https://twitter.com/willam https://www.instagram.com/willam https://www.facebook.com/willam https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrO9hj5VqGJufBlVJy-8D1g RACE CHASER IS A FOREVER DOG PODCAST Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/19/2023
    1:12:24

RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars and fan favorites Alaska (All Stars S2 Winner, S5 Top 3) and Willam (S4 standout and Emmy Nominated actor) bring you an insider’s look at the worldwide phenomenon that is Drag Race by discussing and dissecting every episode ever. They also dive into Hot Goss, go behind the curtain of the Drag scene, and answer emails from their dedicated listeners. Produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network.
