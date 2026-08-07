Race Chaser with Alaska & Willam

Willam is here for the second installment of the Moguls of Media's newest show, THE TIP SPOT! Will she be able to mind her own business? Can she fit all those balls in her mouth? and will she be able to earn MOM's money? Come along as our queen is monetarily dominated by her cold and judgmental cash mother.

THE TIP SPOT is a drag game show where queens, queer comedians, and MOM favorites sit down to earn tips from the Media Mogul herself, MOM. Each episode, our esteemed guest sits down for a kiki and plays a series of mini-games to fill their purse with real cash tips! Every dollar takes our diva closer to the final round, where they are challenged to take a backshot for a chance to double their tips.



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RACE CHASER IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (MOM) PODCAST

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