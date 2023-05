Sloppy Seconds with Big Dipper & Meatball

Maybe Don’t Slay Kevin?

Big Dipper and Meatball are here to NOT take your complaints and feedback, but rather encourage you to check your own podcast apps and shake your phone to make the show sound better. They discuss Meatball going to the doctor, performing at DQOY, and hosting Fat Slut on Big Belly Rub Weekend. And Dipper's trip to Long Beach Proud, and his return to fisting. And congrats to Nicole Jizzington for her DQOY 2023 win!