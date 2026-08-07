Sloppy Seconds with Big Dipper & Meatball

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1102 episodes
- Big Dipper and Meatball welcome Drag Race Season 17 winner Onya Nurve for a gloriously unhinged chat about Cleveland drag, theatre drama (including Kinky Boots), being a speech and debate champion, and straight girls at gay bars. Big Dipper relives the horrors of high-school grinding, Meatball shares a scandalous backseat hookup, and Onya serves a wild story worthy of its own crown.
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Or e-mail us at sloppysecondspod@gmail.com
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SLOPPY SECONDS IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST
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- Big Dipper and Meatball are coming in sweaty with door-to-door drama, a mysteriously hostile waitress, and a night out to see Bosco’s The Marvelous Miss Gender. Meatball recaps her latest Fat Slut adventures, while Dipper reveals the rules of his upcoming naked pool party. Plus, Dipper recounts entering Meatball’s home, matching bald spots on a daytime date, listener voicemails, and Meatball’s triumphant return to Garage Sling: this time with faces, air-conditioning, and indoor plumbing.
Listen to Sloppy Seconds Ad-Free AND One Day Early on MOM Plus
Call us with your sex stories at 213-536-9180!
Or e-mail us at sloppysecondspod@gmail.com
FOLLOW SLOPPY SECONDS
FOLLOW BIG DIPPER
FOLLOW MEATBALL
SLOPPY SECONDS IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Big Dipper and Meatball welcome queer musician and cycling cowboy Fred Henson to talk music, leather, life in Texas, and turning bike rides into innuendo. Fred shares how Halsey paid his rent, why Trader Joe’s employees have “slutty energy,” and a few truly wild hookup stories. Yee-haw!
Listen to Sloppy Seconds Ad-Free AND One Day Early on MOM Plus
Call us with your sex stories at 213-536-9180!
Or e-mail us at sloppysecondspod@gmail.com
FOLLOW SLOPPY SECONDS
FOLLOW BIG DIPPER
FOLLOW MEATBALL
SLOPPY SECONDS IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Big Dipper and Meatball swap stories about hookup etiquette and bathhouse adventures as Meatball recaps her chaotic New York "Tour de Ball" bar crawl. They talk about the need for an actual vacation for Meatball before diving into Big Brother and life on the road. Plus, they answer listener voicemails about everything from holey underwear and butt flavor profiles to some truly unhinged fetish questions, proving once again that no topic is off limits.
Listen to Sloppy Seconds Ad-Free AND One Day Early on MOM Plus
Call us with your sex stories at 213-536-9180!
Or e-mail us at sloppysecondspod@gmail.com
FOLLOW SLOPPY SECONDS
FOLLOW BIG DIPPER
FOLLOW MEATBALL
SLOPPY SECONDS IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Big Dipper and Meatball welcome the hilarious Eliot Glazer to talk about his new book and unpack mustache grooming, and hosting sex parties without spiraling. They swap locker room sexual awakenings and get into why gay people love labeling everything. Meatball reveals she’s a supersmeller, declares Dipper a sex pest, and Dipper gives tips on how to photograph your own booty hole. Plus, the trio debate boyfriend twins and the changing world of stand-up comedy, and remind us all that body hair is not a crime.
Listen to Sloppy Seconds Ad-Free AND One Day Early on MOM Plus
Call us with your sex stories at 213-536-9180!
Or e-mail us at sloppysecondspod@gmail.com
FOLLOW SLOPPY SECONDS
FOLLOW BIG DIPPER
FOLLOW MEATBALL
SLOPPY SECONDS IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Sloppy Seconds with Big Dipper & Meatball
Sloppy Seconds with Big Dipper and Meatball is your favorite unhinged dive into queer chaos, raunchy laughs, and unfiltered pop culture takes. Join internet bear Big Dipper and beloved viral drag queen Meatball as they interview comedians, drag performers and celebrities with zero shame and maximum mayhem. From sex to internet brain rot, nothing is off-limits!Podcast website
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