Sloppy Seconds with Big Dipper & Meatball

Hosted by drag star and motivational speaker Meatball, alongside rapper/comedian and gay bear Big Dipper, Sloppy Seconds features chaotic interviews with queer ... More
Plurping and Blopping
This week, it’s just family. Meatball and Big Dipper discuss living without eyebrows, how in pictures sometimes you’re hot, and sometimes you’re really ugly; and why Meatball looks like she might be asleep. Plus they listen to a whole bunch of voicemails and discuss when the dad-son role play crosses that line.
5/26/2023
1:00:58
Maybe Don’t Slay Kevin?
Big Dipper and Meatball are here to NOT take your complaints and feedback, but rather encourage you to check your own podcast apps and shake your phone to make the show sound better. They discuss Meatball going to the doctor, performing at DQOY, and hosting Fat Slut on Big Belly Rub Weekend. And Dipper’s trip to Long Beach Proud, and his return to fisting.
And congrats to Nicole Jizzington for her DQOY 2023 win!
5/23/2023
57:44
Gay Mr. Potato Head (w/ Boomer Banks)
Meatball and Big Dipper are joined by Boomer Banks this week, and they talk about everything from getting body parts molding for Fleshjack products, to learning the DJ, to the costuming in The Wiz, to the correct pronunciation of ‘Thank You.’ And this whole episode is basically a F*ck Talk as they cover bathroom cruising, cheesy nibs and nubs under the foreskin, and which RuGirl railed Boomer in the bushes.
5/19/2023
1:15:54
Slay Kevin Yes
Big Dipper and Meatball catch up about Meatball’s busy Palm Springs and DragCon weekend, and the newest in George Santos buffoonery. Plus they chat about Beyoncé in concert, no plastics in the ocean for The Little Mermaid, and why fries are never good from the drive thru. Why is it so hard to find a good piece of furniture for a drag queen?
5/16/2023
1:11:51
Twinks (w/ Zach Noe Towers and Darren Bluestone)
Big Dipper and Meatball are joined by comedians Darren Bluestone and Zach Noe Towers to talk about twinks on scooters, Olympic lifting, and horrible auditions. Plus Zach pitches a new horror film called “The Cumdump Killer” and Darren introduces the sexual practice of “mulching.”
Check out their web show “We Host” on YouTube
