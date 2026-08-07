Sloppy Seconds with Big Dipper & Meatball

Big Dipper and Meatball welcome the hilarious Eliot Glazer to talk about his new book and unpack mustache grooming, and hosting sex parties without spiraling. They swap locker room sexual awakenings and get into why gay people love labeling everything. Meatball reveals she’s a supersmeller, declares Dipper a sex pest, and Dipper gives tips on how to photograph your own booty hole. Plus, the trio debate boyfriend twins and the changing world of stand-up comedy, and remind us all that body hair is not a crime.



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