Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Sloppy Seconds with Big Dipper & Meatball in the App
Listen to Sloppy Seconds with Big Dipper & Meatball in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsComedy
Sloppy Seconds with Big Dipper & Meatball

Sloppy Seconds with Big Dipper & Meatball

Podcast Sloppy Seconds with Big Dipper & Meatball
Podcast Sloppy Seconds with Big Dipper & Meatball

Sloppy Seconds with Big Dipper & Meatball

Moguls of Media
add
Hosted by drag star and motivational speaker Meatball, alongside rapper/comedian and gay bear Big Dipper, Sloppy Seconds features chaotic interviews with queer ... More
ComedyHealth & FitnessSexuality
Hosted by drag star and motivational speaker Meatball, alongside rapper/comedian and gay bear Big Dipper, Sloppy Seconds features chaotic interviews with queer ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 375
  • Plurping and Blopping
    This week, it’s just family. Meatball and Big Dipper discuss living without eyebrows, how in pictures sometimes you’re hot, and sometimes you’re really ugly; and why Meatball looks like she might be asleep. Plus they listen to a whole bunch of voicemails and discuss when the dad-son role play crosses that line. ﻿Call us with your sex stories at 213-536-9180! Or e-mail us at [email protected] FOLLOW SLOPPY SECONDS FOLLOW BIG DIPPER FOLLOW MEATBALL SLOPPY SECONDS IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/26/2023
    1:00:58
  • Maybe Don’t Slay Kevin?
    Big Dipper and Meatball are here to NOT take your complaints and feedback, but rather encourage you to check your own podcast apps and shake your phone to make the show sound better. They discuss Meatball going to the doctor, performing at DQOY, and hosting Fat Slut on Big Belly Rub Weekend. And Dipper’s trip to Long Beach Proud, and his return to fisting. And congrats to Nicole Jizzington for her DQOY 2023 win! ﻿Listen to Sloppy Seconds Ad-Free AND One Day Early on MOM Plus Call us with your sex stories at 213-536-9180! Or e-mail us at [email protected] FOLLOW SLOPPY SECONDS FOLLOW BIG DIPPER FOLLOW MEATBALL SLOPPY SECONDS IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/23/2023
    57:44
  • Gay Mr. Potato Head (w/ Boomer Banks)
    Meatball and Big Dipper are joined by Boomer Banks this week, and they talk about everything from getting body parts molding for Fleshjack products, to learning the DJ, to the costuming in The Wiz, to the correct pronunciation of ‘Thank You.’ And this whole episode is basically a F*ck Talk as they cover bathroom cruising, cheesy nibs and nubs under the foreskin, and which RuGirl railed Boomer in the bushes. Listen to Sloppy Seconds Ad-Free AND One Day Early on MOM Plus Call us with your sex stories at 213-536-9180! Or e-mail us at [email protected] FOLLOW SLOPPY SECONDS FOLLOW BIG DIPPER FOLLOW MEATBALL SLOPPY SECONDS IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/19/2023
    1:15:54
  • Slay Kevin Yes
    Big Dipper and Meatball catch up about Meatball’s busy Palm Springs and DragCon weekend, and the newest in George Santos buffoonery. Plus they chat about Beyoncé in concert, no plastics in the ocean for The Little Mermaid, and why fries are never good from the drive thru. Why is it so hard to find a good piece of furniture for a drag queen? Listen to Sloppy Seconds Ad-Free AND One Day Early on MOM Plus Call us with your sex stories at 213-536-9180! Or e-mail us at [email protected] FOLLOW SLOPPY SECONDS FOLLOW BIG DIPPER FOLLOW MEATBALL SLOPPY SECONDS IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/16/2023
    1:11:51
  • Twinks (w/ Zach Noe Towers and Darren Bluestone)
    Big Dipper and Meatball are joined by comedians Darren Bluestone and Zach Noe Towers to talk about twinks on scooters, Olympic lifting, and horrible auditions. Plus Zach pitches a new horror film called “The Cumdump Killer” and Darren introduces the sexual practice of “mulching.” Check out their web show “We Host” on YouTube ﻿Listen to Sloppy Seconds Ad-Free AND One Day Early on MOM Plus Call us with your sex stories at 213-536-9180! Or e-mail us at [email protected] FOLLOW SLOPPY SECONDS FOLLOW BIG DIPPER FOLLOW MEATBALL SLOPPY SECONDS IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/12/2023
    1:15:27

More Comedy podcasts

About Sloppy Seconds with Big Dipper & Meatball

Hosted by drag star and motivational speaker Meatball, alongside rapper/comedian and gay bear Big Dipper, Sloppy Seconds features chaotic interviews with queer celebrities and an unapologetic look at sex, culture, and food. Get sloppy with these two messes who aren’t afraid to speak their minds. Produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network and Moguls of Media.
Podcast website

Listen to Sloppy Seconds with Big Dipper & Meatball, WTFDYW?! and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Sloppy Seconds with Big Dipper & Meatball

Sloppy Seconds with Big Dipper & Meatball

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Sloppy Seconds with Big Dipper & Meatball: Podcasts in Family