About Sloppy Seconds with Big Dipper & Meatball

Hosted by drag star and motivational speaker Meatball, alongside rapper/comedian and gay bear Big Dipper, Sloppy Seconds features chaotic interviews with queer celebrities and an unapologetic look at sex, culture, and food. Get sloppy with these two messes who aren’t afraid to speak their minds. Produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network and Moguls of Media.