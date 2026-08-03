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362 episodes
- Very Delta turns 200 today and we celebrated with a live recording at Hamburger Mary’s Long Beach!
Delta is joined by her good friend and Season 3 sister from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Mariah Balenciaga. The two reminisce about their time on Drag Race and get into what it really means to be a Southern Belle. Mariah also makes one thing very clear, never ask her “Do you remember me?”
Then things get interactive as they take questions from the audience, covering everything from two hour sex versus two minute sex, to drag newbies, to Subway.
Plus, Delta goes off on her colonoscopy appointment and let’s just say the front desk lady might want to brace herself.
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VERY DELTA IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Ready to write some lyrics for the the next Rusical? Megami is on the show today! New York’s cosplay goddess hits the green couch and comes ready to cut up with Delta. The two dive into convention looks, convention smells, and their dream cosplay characters. They also get into flat earthers and offer some advice to a queer man heading to a straight bachelor party: bring tequila, baby.
Plus, Delta goes off on the club sandwich. She needs answers!! Why is there a third slice of bread? Is it for the top, the bottom, or just chaos? Who the hell knows.
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Send us an e-mail at readmedelta@gmail.com
FOLLOW DELTA
@deltawork
VERY DELTA IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Today’s guest is a flamboyant gay man, it’s DeJa Skye! She pulls up to the green couch for a hilarious chat with Delta about her time working at Taco Bell, Drag Race rage baiters, and, yes, bowel movements. Are you a hover-and-aim like DeJa? The two also get into the CD (cross dresser) of it all and agree that sometimes, all a man really needs is a good wig. And speaking of trade…DeJa reveals her signature finishing move in the bedroom.
Plus, Delta goes off on names. Why is Richard “Dick”? And how did Dick become Richard? Why are nicknames so needlessly confusing? This go off feels like it was ghostwritten by Dr. Seuss.
Listen to Very Delta Ad-Free AND One Day Early on MOM Plus
Send us an e-mail at readmedelta@gmail.com
FOLLOW DELTA
@deltawork
VERY DELTA IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- God’s favorite transsexual is in the building, it’s Bosco! She joins Delta to chat about her upcoming tour (get your tickets now at dragfans.com), her deep hate for brunch, and the very specific, very personal relationship she once had with her eyebrows. Delta also puts her on the spot with a crucial question: would she rather play Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit or Ginger from Gilligan’s Island? Let’s be real, she’d devour both. The two also dig into fan mail and tackle the topic of boofing and want to know: Have you ever boofed?
Plus, Delta goes off on CVS Pharmacy. Why isn’t her prescription ready when they said it would be? Why does it feel like a game every single time? Enough is enough. She is DONE.
If you're struggling with OCD or unrelenting intrusive thoughts, NOCD can help. Book a free 15 minute call to get started: learn.nocd.com/delta
Listen to Very Delta Ad-Free AND One Day Early on MOM Plus
Send us an e-mail at readmedelta@gmail.com
FOLLOW DELTA
@deltawork
VERY DELTA IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Today's guest has gone from drag queen to leather daddy. It's International Mr. Leather 2026, Honey Davenport! Fresh off his big win, Honey drops by to talk all things leather, from competing locally in Palm Springs to navigating fan backlash and everything in between. He also reveals that his purple hanky has officially switched pockets, and you know what that means. Delta and Honey also bond over their shared confusion about Raising Cane's. Do you get it? Because they certainly don't.
Plus, Delta goes off on Shakey's Pizza Parlor. After feeling nostalgic for the buffet, she returned as an adult, and let's just say the experience may have been one of the saddest days of her life.
Listen to Very Delta Ad-Free AND One Day Early on MOM Plus
Send us an e-mail at readmedelta@gmail.com
FOLLOW DELTA
@deltawork
VERY DELTA IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About VERY DELTA with Delta Work
Legendary Emmy Award-winning drag queen Delta Work (RuPaul’s Drag Race) hosts this Luxury Public Access Podcast and YouTube Talk Show where she looks gorgeous, welcomes very special guests, and goes off on important issues that are Very Delta, from good fast-food drive-through manners to the perfect “sexretary” shoe. Do you want to hear her go off? I think you want to hear her go off. Produced by Moguls of Media and the Forever Dog Podcast Network.Podcast website
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