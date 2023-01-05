Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Available Episodes

5 of 183
  • "Very Delta" Episode 42 (w/ Mark Kanemura)
    Dance Superstar Mark Kanemura gets Very Delta as he joins Delta Work on the world's premiere Luxury Public Access Podcast and YouTube Talk Show! Mark and Delta talk about it all: Katya, Gaga, Dirty Dancing, Hurricane popcorn, and Mark's new children's book, "I Am a Rainbow!" Plus, Delta goes off on greeting cards! ﻿Listen to Very Delta Ad-Free AND One Day Early on MOM Plus   Send us an e-mail at [email protected]   FOLLOW DELTA @deltawork   VERY THAT IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    1:07:35
  • "Very Delta" Episode 41 (w/ Rhea Litré)
    Drag Nightlife Superstar Rhea Litré gets Very Delta as she joins Delta Work on the world's premiere Luxury Public Access Podcast and YouTube Talk Show! Rhea and Delta talk about it all: Los Angeles drag families, nipple piercings, acrylics, Catfish, and their love language! Plus, Delta goes off on words she's not having! Listen to Very Delta Ad-Free AND One Day Early on MOM Plus   Send us an e-mail at [email protected]   FOLLOW DELTA @deltawork   VERY THAT IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST   Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/24/2023
    1:08:47
  • The Girls Who Give You One More
    Join Delta and Raja on the final episode of Very That to discuss how very AM radio they are, and why they just can’t quit the toilet talk. And the hearts gather round for one last trip into the annals of the inbox, plus a double dose of See Something as the dolls recall their early days walking in fashion shows for Versatile Fashions. Thanks for being VERY THAT! Listen to Very That Ad-Free AND One Day Early on MOM Plus Send us an e-mail at [email protected]! FOLLOW DELTA AND RAJA @deltawork @sutanmrull VERY THAT IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/20/2023
    56:57
  • "Very Delta" Episode 40 (w/ Naomi Smalls)
    Drag Race Superstar Naomi Smalls gets Very Delta as she joins Delta Work on the world's premiere Luxury Public Access Podcast and YouTube Talk Show! Naomi and Delta talk about it all: soggy fries, Las Vegas, barista energy, "Logo Single Digit Girls," and their shadiest friends! Plus, Delta goes off on new Cheesecake Factory cheesecakes! Listen to Very Delta Ad-Free AND One Day Early on MOM Plus   Send us an e-mail at [email protected]   FOLLOW DELTA @deltawork   VERY THAT IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST   Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/17/2023
    1:20:34
  • Crystal Light
    Raja and Delta discuss the amazing effects of psyllium husk, how to participate in a drag march from home, and what their own Build A Bear might look like. Plus they discuss the loss of some iconic queens and what it means to leave a legacy in the community. And are you the girl who brings her lunch in a Victoria Secret bag and has a French Manicure on her toes? Delta sure is! ﻿ Listen to Very That Ad-Free AND One Day Early on MOM Plus Send us an e-mail at [email protected]! FOLLOW DELTA AND RAJA @deltawork @sutanmrull VERY THAT IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/13/2023
    1:06:38

About VERY DELTA with Delta Work

Legendary Emmy Award-winning drag queen Delta Work (RuPaul’s Drag Race) hosts this Luxury Public Access Podcast and YouTube Talk Show where she looks gorgeous, welcomes very special guests, and goes off on important issues that are Very Delta, from good fast-food drive-through manners to the perfect “sexretary” shoe. Do you want to hear her go off? I think you want to hear her go off. Produced by Moguls of Media and the Forever Dog Podcast Network.
