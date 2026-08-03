God’s favorite transsexual is in the building, it’s Bosco! She joins Delta to chat about her upcoming tour (get your tickets now at dragfans.com), her deep hate for brunch, and the very specific, very personal relationship she once had with her eyebrows. Delta also puts her on the spot with a crucial question: would she rather play Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit or Ginger from Gilligan’s Island? Let’s be real, she’d devour both. The two also dig into fan mail and tackle the topic of boofing and want to know: Have you ever boofed?

Plus, Delta goes off on CVS Pharmacy. Why isn’t her prescription ready when they said it would be? Why does it feel like a game every single time? Enough is enough. She is DONE.

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