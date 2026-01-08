EPISODE 478 - RETURN OF THE BEERS (WITH DANA B AND KLEMMER)
1/08/2026 | 1h
The Basement Boys are joined by both Klemmer and Dana Beers this week! Klemmer and Robbie announce a new show, Dana watched 'Return of the Jedi' for the first time, and Clem gets into #ConformityGate and Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent/Two-Face! DRAFTKINGS: Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app now and use code BASEMENT to turn $5 into $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins! **************************************** My Mom's Basement is a weekly podcast hosted by Robbie Fox, started in March 2019, to discuss movies, music, comic books, wrestling, mixed martial arts, and more with his friends and idols alike! Subscribe on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/my-moms-basement/id1457255205 Follow Robbie on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thatrobbiefox Follow Robbie on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RobbieBarstool My Mom's Basement Merchandise: https://store.barstoolsports.com/collections/my-moms-basement GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT/OR/NH. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new customer. Must register new account to receive reward Token. Must select Token BEFORE placing min. $5 bet to receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your bet wins. Min. -500 odds req. Token and Bonus Bets are single-use and non-withdrawable. Token expires 2/1/26. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/25/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/mymomsbasement
EPISODE 477 - CM PUNK STRIKES BACK
1/06/2026 | 33 mins.
CM Punk returns to the Basement to discuss his new movie, 'Night Patrol' (advance tickets on sale now and opens in theaters January 16th!), working with Justin Long, whether or not he has a future in horror directing-wise, and more! Plus he gets into the ending of #StrangerThings, favorite vampire movies, and favorite movies of 2025! #CMPunk #WWE
EPISODE 476 - STRANGER THINGS 5: FINALE
1/02/2026 | 1h 57 mins.
Robbie and Clem return for their first episode of 2026 - recapping the ending of #StrangerThings5 for almost as long as the episode itself! Did the Duffers land the plane? Did they deliver a 'Game Of Thrones' level botch?! How do we rank the seasons overall?! All of these questions are answered! #StrangerThings
EPISODE 475 - STRANGER THINGS 5: VOL 2
12/28/2025 | 1h 33 mins.
The Basement Boys are back after Christmas to discuss the HIGHLY controversial #StrangerThings5 Vol 2! Do they agree with the internet's criticisms? Does Robbie's positivity blind him to the rougher side of things? Does Clem nail his weekly sports analogies! Listen in and find out! *No ads this week, enjoy the supersized episode! Happy New Year everyone!
EPISODE 474 - HOME ALONE COMMENTARY WITH KFC
12/17/2025 | 1h 45 mins.
Merry Christmas! Robbie and Clem are joined by KFC to do a full Home Alone watchalong/commentary track! Breaking down the most ridiculous conspiracies, funniest on-set stories, and heartwarming scenes. Gametime: Download the Gametime app and use code MMB for $20 off your first purchase. AuraFrames: Exclusive $35 off Carver Mat at https://on.auraframes.com/MOMSBASEMENT. Promo Code MOMSBASEMENT
