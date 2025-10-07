EP 122: Kikicheea Talks Music, Dream Collabs, and Building Kiki’s Attire

Captain Kiki is in the building! In this episode, Wayne sits down with Kikicheea, one of the most dynamic voices in the anime community, to break down her journey across cosplay, fashion, music, and Japanese culture. From her very first cosplay in 2015 to building her fashion brand Kiki’s Attire and dropping music that fans can’t stop playing, Kiki opens up about how her passions evolved into a full-blown creative empire.We dive into the artistry and grind behind cosplay, including the hardest costumes she’s ever built and the creators who inspired her early on. She reveals how she turned 2D anime looks into wearable fashion, her proudest moments as a designer, and which anime wardrobes she’d raid if given the chance. Plus, she spills on celebrity cosigners like Zelina Vega rocking her designs and dream collaborations she wants to make happen.Kiki also gets personal about her music journey, from the first time she knew she wanted to pursue it seriously to the creative process behind her songs. She teases new music, dream collabs with Melanie Martinez and Rihanna, and which anime theme she wishes she had written herself. And of course, we had to talk about her katana collection, her favorite anime, her wildest fan DMs, and the legacy she wants to leave behind.This episode is a must-listen for anime fans, fashion lovers, and anyone chasing their creative dreams.