Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsTV & FilmTHE WAYNE AYERS PODCAST
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
THE WAYNE AYERS PODCAST
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

THE WAYNE AYERS PODCAST

Wayne Ayers
TV & FilmFilm Interviews
THE WAYNE AYERS PODCAST
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 123
  • EP 124: Jasmine Sherni on Going Viral, Brazzers Fame, and Leaving Nursing Behind
    In this explosive episode of The Wayne Ayers Podcast, Wayne sits down with Jasmine Sherni, the breakout adult film star who went from nursing scrubs to studio lights in record time. Jasmine opens up about the turning point that pushed her to leave nursing behind, the whirlwind rise from OnlyFans in 2022 to professional shoots in 2023, and how a single Bollywood-inspired scene made her one of the most talked about names in the industry.Wayne dives into her biggest career milestones, from becoming “the girl from the Brazzers ads” to fronting the AVN marketing campaign, and Jasmine reveals the highs, the misconceptions, and the realities of life as a performer. She gets candid about her craziest OnlyFans requests, her thoughts on awards versus fan recognition, and the personal side of stardom, including poetry, Mardi Gras, and her dream travel list.Plus, Jasmine teases her upcoming birthday bash at Saint Nightclub, shares her must play party anthem, and lets us in on the surprises she has in store for fans and friends alike.If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to break into the industry, what happens behind the scenes of viral shoots, or just want a front row seat to Jasmine Sherni’s unapologetic rise, this episode is unmissable
    --------  
    49:15
  • EP 123: 140+ Titles, 10 Years Away, 1 Epic Comeback:Mia Rose Tells All
    After more than a decade away from the spotlight, legendary adult film star Mia Rose sits down for a rare and unfiltered conversation about her past, present, and iconic comeback. From her groundbreaking new film Alpha 6 to her bold venture into producing with Miss Mia Rose, LLC, Mia reveals what pulled her back into the industry and how she’s redefining her legacy on her own terms.We talk about the emotional weight of her comeback, the inspiration behind the Yellowstone wolf story, and the unique experience of blending love and work with her fiancé Alex Fuchs. Mia opens up about her daring next project Sister Sin’s Bad Habit, a nunsploitation-inspired film pushing creative and cultural boundaries.Beyond her film career, Mia reflects on the evolution of the adult industry from the pre-OnlyFans era of 2006 to the digital-driven landscape of 2025. She shares candid thoughts on viral stunts, artistry in adult entertainment, and the one rule she believes must be broken. Fans will love hearing her revisit iconic scenes, discuss the wildest fan encounters, and reveal which moments from her 140+ titles deserve more recognition.We also dive into Mia’s surprising pop culture footprint: her history as Twitch’s first female streamer, her immortalization as a World of Warcraft NPC, and her passion for gaming, streaming, and crossover parodies. And of course, Mia brings her charm to a quick-fire round of fun, flirty, and unexpected questions from favorite curse words to dream vacation spots.This is Mia Rose like you’ve never heard her before: raw, playful, reflective, and unapologetically bold.
    --------  
    31:55
  • EP 122: Kikicheea Talks Music, Dream Collabs, and Building Kiki’s Attire
    Captain Kiki is in the building! In this episode, Wayne sits down with Kikicheea, one of the most dynamic voices in the anime community, to break down her journey across cosplay, fashion, music, and Japanese culture. From her very first cosplay in 2015 to building her fashion brand Kiki’s Attire and dropping music that fans can’t stop playing, Kiki opens up about how her passions evolved into a full-blown creative empire.We dive into the artistry and grind behind cosplay, including the hardest costumes she’s ever built and the creators who inspired her early on. She reveals how she turned 2D anime looks into wearable fashion, her proudest moments as a designer, and which anime wardrobes she’d raid if given the chance. Plus, she spills on celebrity cosigners like Zelina Vega rocking her designs and dream collaborations she wants to make happen.Kiki also gets personal about her music journey, from the first time she knew she wanted to pursue it seriously to the creative process behind her songs. She teases new music, dream collabs with Melanie Martinez and Rihanna, and which anime theme she wishes she had written herself. And of course, we had to talk about her katana collection, her favorite anime, her wildest fan DMs, and the legacy she wants to leave behind.This episode is a must-listen for anime fans, fashion lovers, and anyone chasing their creative dreams.
    --------  
    36:20
  • EP 121: Tao Tsuchiya Opens Up About Filming Alice in Borderland Season 3 Four Months After Giving Birth
    Alice in Borderland star Tao Tsuchiya joins The Wayne Ayers Podcast to dive deep into Season 3. She opens up about Usagi’s emotional journey, including her renewed grief over her father, her desperate search for answers, and how this struggle risks the peace she has finally found.We also explore the evolving relationship between Usagi and Arisu across all three seasons, and what their bond reveals in the newest chapter of the Netflix hit.Tao gets candid about training for intense stunt and action sequences, sharing which skills she picked up this season and how she pushed herself further than ever before. Plus, she answers the fan-favorite question: Which Borderland game would she dominate in real life, and which one would she avoid at all costs?📺 Watch the full conversation now and get an exclusive inside look at the making of Alice in Borderland Season 3.Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more exclusive interviews with your favorite stars!
    --------  
    11:01
  • EP 120: Phaith Montoya Talks CBS 36 Hour Survivor Influencer Experience
    CBS and Survivor just changed the game. In a groundbreaking move, the network invited select creators to Fiji for Survivor School, a fully immersive experience that stripped away comfort zones and dropped influencers straight into the grit of island survival.Among them was Phaith Montoya, a plus-size content creator and mental health advocate with over 4 million followers, who swapped her phone for machetes, torrential rain, and the toughest overnight she’s ever endured. From building shelters in a storm (which producers admitted was one of the harshest in Survivor history) to cracking coconuts and facing muddy challenges before Tribal Council, Phaith lived out the raw intensity of the game she’s loved since childhood.For Phaith, this wasn’t just a challenge, it was transformation. She admits she almost quit in her head more than once, but resilience pulled her through. What started as a dream experience turned into a journey of strength, self-discovery, and perspective.Now, with CBS having released a 45-minute episode of her journey on September 17th, Phaith joins The Wayne Ayers Podcast to share her most viral, press-worthy moments, the lessons she carried back from the jungle, and how Survivor School reshaped not only her as a person but also what it means to be a creator today.🎙️ Watch now and hear Phaith’s full story.
    --------  
    31:11

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About THE WAYNE AYERS PODCAST

The Wayne Ayers Podcast was created to highlight and uplift individuals in the entertainment industry. Tune into Wayne Ayers talking to some of the most important figures in the business every week.
Podcast website
TV & FilmFilm Interviews

Listen to THE WAYNE AYERS PODCAST, WHAT WENT WRONG and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/9/2025 - 7:17:21 PM