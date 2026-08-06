Are you running into men who only want to get physical? Kelly Bensimon is opening up to psychologist Dr. Hillary Goldsher about the men she attracts and why she tends to end relationships quickly. Dr. Hillary has the perfect messaging to convey what you DO and DON’T want in a relationship without confusion. Email us at: IDOPOD@iheartradio.com or call us at 844-4-I Do Pod (844-443-6763) Follow I Do, Part 2 on Instagram and TikTok See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Chaz Dean CHOOSES to trust his intuition, protect his energy and proves that sometimes the best way forward is backwards. Follow @IChooseMewithJennieGarth on Instagram and TikTok Follow @JennieGarth on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Listen if you want to… See why Harry Styles is the coolest performer on stage. Breaking the fourth wall on a reality show.. is it cringey? Are they or aren’t they… two A list stars were spotted with matching rings on THAT finger. Men getting plastic surgery… needed or not needed? See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Psychologist Dr. Hillary Goldsher is answering your questions! From how to stop ruminating on negative thoughts, to when you should bring up your divorce when newly dating - Dr. Hillary has sound advice! Struggling with intimacy after your divorce? Let’s talk about it! Email us at: IDOPOD@iheartradio.com or call us at 844-4-I Do Pod (844-443-6763) Follow I Do, Part 2 on Instagram and TikTok See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About 90210MG

About 90210MG

About 90210MG

90210... It's been THIRTY years since we walked the halls of West Beverly High, since we all hung out at the Peach Pit, since Brandon and Kelly had their first kiss, since we shouted Donna Martin Graduates!Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling are here for it all! Join them as they rewatch every episode from the very very beginning. Discover all the behind the scenes juicy details you've dreamed about for thirty years. Super fan and radio host, Sisanie, sits in to guide them through it all. Listen each week and relive it all with your favorite 90210 BFF's. Reminisce, Reflect, Rewatch.90210MG