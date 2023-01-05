90210... It's been THIRTY years since we walked the halls of West Beverly High, since we all hung out at the Peach Pit, since Brandon and Kelly had their first ... More
Hair Raising Adventure
What a kiss! Brandon and Kelly K - I - S - S - I - N - G!Tori and Jennie tell all about Brandon and Kelly's chemistry. Hello Clare!! Kathleen Robertson makes her first appearance as Clare Arnold. Donna has a shocking transformation. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/1/2023
55:20
9021One on One: BoJesse Christopher
He played Andy, the dorm dealer selling drugs to David. Bojesse Christopher tells all about auditioning for Aaron Spelling, the club he had with Brian Austin Green, getting the part in Point Break, and his friendship with Jason and Luke.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/27/2023
30:51
In the Backseat of Your Rover
Comin' in hot...Brandon in the shower! But, the banter between Brandon and Lucinda kinda makes us want to barf. To make matters worse, we're not so thrilled with that handsy action between Dylan and Lucinda at the Peach Pit. Tori gives us the details on cutting that cookie dough up so aggressively.And, we get to hear from Jennie, for the first time, about Brandon/Kelly. After we fully analyze why Mr. Walsh brought his big bowl of cereal to the front door, it's time to discuss the thing that has us stumped! We reveal the oddest thing ever about that Range Rover in "The Springs". Plus, shish Kabobs, double scrunchies and denim on denim.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/24/2023
40:10
9021One on One: Michael Lange
After a recent interview that left Tori in tears, she connected with the director of that episode to find out the truth. Michael Lange has a heart to heart with Tori about what really went down while they were making Thicker Than Water.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/20/2023
38:24
Here Comes the Bride
David hits rock bottom, Brandon and Lucinda are hooking up, and Andrea get's married! Let's dig in to it...Brandon and Lucinda's makeouts, magical or messy?!?!? Do we like them together?Stuart returns...out of nowhere!And, two big concerns from this episode are coffee tables and toilets.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
