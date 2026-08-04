Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
415 episodes
- Screen Drafts Legends Darren Franich and Graham Skipper Draft one-on-one for the first time, ranking the best films adapted from the most legendary stories in the Western canon!
Want more Screen Drafts? Become a Booster! For just $5 a month get ad-free Main Feed episodes, plus monthly installments of The Franchise mini-Super Draft, The Marathon, Speed Drafts, and the Cool Kids Criterion Club Corner. Or, become a Lodge Member to get all of that, plus the brand new Mid-Budget Masterpiece Theatre! Visit www.patreon.com/screendrafts to join the Club and support the show!
21st CENTURY PALME D'OR WINNERS (with Marya E. Gates & Robert Daniels, and Eric Darling)07/29/2026 | 3h 8 mins.Marya and Robert are back at the Draft Table, this time joined by Booster Club Official Sponsor Eric Darling, to rank the 7 BEST films that have won the coveted PALME D'OR at the Cannes Film Festival since the year 2000!
Want more Screen Drafts? Become a Booster! For just $5 a month get ad-free Main Feed episodes, plus monthly installments of The Franchise mini-Super Draft, The Marathon, Speed Drafts, and the Cool Kids Criterion Club Corner. Or, become a Lodge Member to get all of that, plus the brand new Mid-Budget Masterpiece Theatre! Visit www.patreon.com/screendrafts to join the Club and support the show!
- Kate Hagen (The Black List) returns to the Draft Table, alongside rookie Taylor Blackburn, to competitively / collaboratively rank all 8 feature films directed by groundbreaking auteur (and two-time Oscar winner) JANE CAMPION!
Want more Screen Drafts? Become a Booster! For just $5 a month get ad-free Main Feed episodes, plus monthly installments of The Franchise mini-Super Draft, The Marathon, Speed Drafts, and the Cool Kids Criterion Club Corner. Visit www.patreon.com/screendrafts to join the Club and support the show!
- Former colleagues Drew McWeeny (The Last '80s Newsletter You'll Ever Need, The Hip Pocket) and Eric Vespe (The Kingcast, The Spiel) reunite at the Screen Drafts Draft Table to competitively / collaboratively rank the 7 BEST films from one of Hollywood's greatest entertainers, director JOE DANTE!
Thank you to returning Official Sponsor Damian Masterson for sponsoring this episode and kicking us off with top-notch Dante trivia!
Want more Screen Drafts? Become a Booster! For just $5 a month get ad-free Main Feed episodes, plus monthly installments of The Franchise mini-Super Draft, The Marathon, Speed Drafts, and the Cool Kids Criterion Club Corner. Visit www.patreon.com/screendrafts to join the Club and support the show!
- David Thomson, the author of The New Biographical Dictionary of Film, Have You Seen...?, Rosebud: The Story of Orson Welles, and many more, is one of the most prolific and influential writers about film and film history. He is also the favorite writer of Screen Drafts Legend Darren Franich. When the opportunity arose to speak with Mr. Thomson about his new book, A Sudden Flicker of Light, we insisted on taking it, and created a whole new show just to do so!
Please enjoy this very entertaining inaugural edition of The Sit-Down with Darren Franich, an as-needed venue for culture writer Darren Franich to have in-depth conversations with the most interesting minds in film and television.
David Thomson's A Sudden Flicker of Light: A Revisionist History of Movies is on bookshelves now!
More Film History podcasts
- Wool-Shift-Dust: a Silo TV podcastArts, Books, Fiction, Film History, Science Fiction, TV & Film
- The Plot ThickensFilm History, TV & Film
- Halloweenies: A Horror Franchise PodcastFilm History, Film Interviews, Film Reviews, TV & Film
- Going RogueFilm History, TV & Film
- When They Were Making ItFilm History, History, TV & Film
- WHAT WENT WRONGFilm History, History, TV & Film
- It Happened In HollywoodFilm History, History, TV & Film
- Talking SimpsonsComedy, Comedy Interviews, Film History, TV & Film
Trending Film History podcasts
About Screen Drafts
Experts and enthusiasts competitively collaborate in the creation of screen-centric "best of" lists. Hosted by draft commissioners Clay Keller and Ryan Marker. "Most impeccable taste in guests." - Entertainment WeeklyPodcast website
Listen to Screen Drafts, Wool-Shift-Dust: a Silo TV podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Screen Drafts
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.