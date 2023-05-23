Experts and enthusiasts competitively collaborate in the creation of screen-centric "best of" lists. Hosted by draft commissioners Clay Keller and Ryan Marker. ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 249
"MODERN MUMMY" Franchise mini-SUPER DRAFT (with Clay, Ryan, and Darren)
This week's draft has been delayed to later in the summer, so we are unleashing onto the main feed one of the most controversial Franchise mini-SUPER Drafts in the history of the Screen Drafts Patreon, the "Modern Mummy" Draft!
6/21/2023
2:14:00
QUEER STUDIO MOVIES (with Adam B. Vary, Jordan Crucchiola, & Joe Reid)
Screen Drafts veterans Adam B. Vary (Variety) and Jordan Crucchiola (Feeling Seen) go head-to-head for the first time, ranking the 7 best Queer films ever released by major Hollywood studios. With guest co-commissioner Joe Reid (This Had Oscar Buzz)!
6/13/2023
3:06:36
MERCHANT / IVORY (with Guy Branum & Drea Clark)
Guy Branum (Platonic on Apple+) earns the title of "Screen Drafts All-Star" as he returns to the draft table to competitive/collaboratively rank the films of James Ivory and Ismail Merchant with/against his longtime friend, and Screen Drafts Hall of Famer, Drea Clark (Maximum Film)!
6/6/2023
2:25:40
THE MARATHON: TIME TRAVEL (with Darren Franich)
Screen Drafts Presents The Marathon, the podcast where rival arthouse cinema operators Clay and Ryan program competing movie marathons on a common theme, drawing titles from a classic Screen Drafts list. In the pilot episode, Darren Franich joins us as we figure out the rules of the game, name our nascent cinemas, and create our very first competing movie marathons, using the infamous Screen Drafts TIME TRAVEL list! After the episode, Screen Drafts Patrons can go to patreon.com/screendrafts to vote for which marathon they would rather attend! Next week we return to our regular programming with the MERCHANT / IVORY draft.
5/29/2023
2:00:52
JUKEBOX MUSICALS (with Louis Peitzman & Oriana Nudo)
Screen Drafts veterans Louis Peitzman and Oriana Nudo meet for the first time, ranking the 7 best JUKEBOX MOVIE MUSICALS ever produced!
Experts and enthusiasts competitively collaborate in the creation of screen-centric "best of" lists. Hosted by draft commissioners Clay Keller and Ryan Marker. "Most impeccable taste in guests." - Entertainment Weekly