David Thomson, the author of The New Biographical Dictionary of Film, Have You Seen...?, Rosebud: The Story of Orson Welles, and many more, is one of the most prolific and influential writers about film and film history. He is also the favorite writer of Screen Drafts Legend Darren Franich. When the opportunity arose to speak with Mr. Thomson about his new book, A Sudden Flicker of Light, we insisted on taking it, and created a whole new show just to do so!

Please enjoy this very entertaining inaugural edition of The Sit-Down with Darren Franich, an as-needed venue for culture writer Darren Franich to have in-depth conversations with the most interesting minds in film and television.

David Thomson's A Sudden Flicker of Light: A Revisionist History of Movies is on bookshelves now!