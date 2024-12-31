Bob Bergen

Bob Bergen is the voice of Porky Pig, Tweety Bird, Slyvester Jr., and Luke Skywalker, as well as voicing various Gremlins and Mogwais in the film Gremlins. Bob talks with Patrick about voice-over and tells great stories about Mel Blanc, Paul McCartney, and Orson Wells!Check out the full interview on The Patrick LabyorSheaux with Patrick Labyorteaux here:https://youtu.be/9tJA5JdPXlQ_yvI0&list=UULF_16eZ6JDiQdZGUjtDKlu9QPatrick's links are all here:https://linktr.ee/patricklabyorteaux Bob Bergen’s Links:Bob’s Websitehttp://bobbergen.com/YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/@porkysvoiceX/Twitterhttps://x.com/BobBergenWhat is it REALLY like for an actor on a set? Learn from Patrick Labyorteaux, the founder of Working Actors School. The school is designed to be practical and fun and get you the acting work you want!Check out the site for more info and upcoming classes:http://www.WorkingActorsSchool.com