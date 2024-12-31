Powered by RND
The Patrick LabyorSheaux with Patrick Labyorteaux

Patrick Labyorteaux
Fun and lively interviews of celebrities and Hollywood insiders hosted by Patrick Labyorteaux
  • Alison Arngrim
    Hate Nellie Oleson but LOVE Alison Arngrim! Alison talks with Patrick about all things Little House on the Prairie! From her 1st day on set, meeting Melissa Gilbert to how they created that wig! And don’t forget about the drag queens! This one is a great episode!Patrick's links are all here:https://linktr.ee/patricklabyorteaux Alison’s Links:https://www.facebook.com/TheAlisonArngrimShow?rdid=Q25nEb7DK9RAD4XF&share_url=https://www.facebook.com/share/1CZ6aZme45/https://ubngo.com/portfolio-items/the-alison-arngrim-show/
    2:11:29
  • Bob Bergen
    Bob Bergen is the voice of Porky Pig, Tweety Bird, Slyvester Jr., and Luke Skywalker, as well as voicing various Gremlins and Mogwais in the film Gremlins.  Bob talks with Patrick about voice-over and tells great stories about Mel Blanc, Paul McCartney, and Orson Wells!Check out the full interview on The Patrick LabyorSheaux with Patrick Labyorteaux here:https://youtu.be/9tJA5JdPXlQ_yvI0&list=UULF_16eZ6JDiQdZGUjtDKlu9QPatrick's links are all here:https://linktr.ee/patricklabyorteaux Bob Bergen’s Links:Bob’s Websitehttp://bobbergen.com/YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/@porkysvoiceX/Twitterhttps://x.com/BobBergenWhat is it REALLY like for an actor on a set? Learn from Patrick Labyorteaux, the founder of Working Actors School.  The school is designed to be practical and fun and get you the acting work you want!Check out the site for more info and upcoming classes:http://www.WorkingActorsSchool.com
    2:04:27
  • Ike Eisenmann
    Escape To Witch Mountain, Star Trek, and Gladiator all have one thing in common - Ike Eisenmann! Lifelong friends Ike and Patrick talk about everything from Ike being a Disney kid to him voicing Joaqun Phoniex in Gladiator! Patrick's links are all here:https://linktr.ee/patricklabyorteaux Ike’s LinksFacebookhttps://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100004080406266Twitter/X.com@Ike_Eisenmannhttps://x.com/Ike_EisenmannWhat is it REALLY like for an actor on a set? Learn from Patrick Labyorteaux, the founder of Working Actors School.  The school is designed to be practical and fun and get you the acting work you want!Check out the site for more info and upcoming classes:http://www.WorkingActorsSchool.com
    2:09:17
  • Ken Olandt
    “Summer School” student by day and stripper by night, you know Ken  Olandt from this 80’s hit along with “April Fools Day,” “Leprechaun” and his lead starring role as Detective Zachary Stone in the cult TV classic “Super Force”. Ken talks with Patrick about Patrick Swazey, John Milius and Mark Harmon! Join us for this testosterone fueld episode! Patrick's links are all here:https://linktr.ee/patricklabyorteaux What is it REALLY like for an actor on a set? Learn from Patrick Labyorteaux, the founder of Working Actors School.  The school is designed to be practical and fun and get you the acting work you want!Check out the site for more info and upcoming classes:http://www.WorkingActorsSchool.com#PatrickLabyorteaux #KenOlandt #SummerSchool #LittleHouseOnThePrairie #JAG #Acting #WorkingActorsSchool #Celebrities #FunnyStories #BehindTheScenes #Hollywood #ThePatrickLabyorSheaux
    1:40:12
  • Keith Coogan
    Star of “Adventures In Babysitting” and “Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead,” Keith Coogan talks with Patrick about his life as a child actor and the tips he received from his famous grandfather, Jackie Coogan! Also, which “Little House On The Prairie” star did Keith date for 1 week?!Patrick's links are all here:https://linktr.ee/patricklabyorteaux GUESTS Linkshttp://keithcooganonline.com/index.html#/What is it REALLY like for an actor on a set? Learn from Patrick Labyorteaux, the founder of Working Actors School.  The school is designed to be practical and fun and get you the acting work you want!Check out the site for more info and upcoming classes:http://www.WorkingActorsSchool.com#PatrickLabyorteaux #LittleHouseOnThePrairie  #Acting #WorkingActorsSchool #Celebrities #FunnyStories #BehindTheScenes #Hollywood #ThePatrickLabyorSheaux
    1:59:34

