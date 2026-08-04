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Marvel Cinematic Universe Podcast
Stranded Panda | Daylight Media
Latest episode
1165 episodes
- Time to hear what you lovely people are saying about Brand New Day. This movie has been wildly successful. Audiences are coming in droves to see our spidey have his most grounded story yet. Let's find out how you guys enjoyed it!
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- A truly stand out film in the MCU was released today! and we're here to chat about it! Killer emotional beats with amazing web swinging action from the director that brought us Shang Chi and featuring the Punisher, The Hulk, AND *Redacted*! Don't miss this one, freinds!
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- Gotta love a Nightcrawler episode! Such a rich and wonderful character. Balancing his faith and embracing the fight for Mutant freedom. Great time in the savage land with some of our favorite X-Men.
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- The dark magic corners of the MCU are going to get some deeper exploration with Ryan Gosling as the new Ghost Rider! A New Black panther will emerge for Black Panther 3 and lots of other Hall H Marvel Comic-con News!
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- Ashley's Favorite character is back this week for some serious character exploration. While Charles deals with his pain and greif, Polaris returns to the X Mansion just in time to face a new threat. Danger!
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About Marvel Cinematic Universe Podcast
Fans talking all things MCU! Going on 10 years of discussions and deep dives into every episode and movie connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Your one stop hub for all discussion, news, and insight into what is happening with Marvel Studios. We love this stuff and want you to, too!Podcast website
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