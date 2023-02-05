Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Marvel Cinematic Universe Podcast

Marvel Cinematic Universe Podcast
Stranded Panda
Fans talking all things MCU! Going on 10 years of discussions and deep dives into every episode and movie connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe!
Available Episodes

5 of 812
  • GOTG Vol. 3 Reaction
    The Finale to the Jame's Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Trilogy is here! The trio of hosts is here to talk about the emotional ride and where it leaves the series and if it's a satisfying end!Patreonhttps://www.patreon.com/mcucast Join The Stranded Panda Community!https://www.strandedpanda.com/Facebook Group:https://www.facebook.com/groups/spchat
    5/5/2023
    1:14:41
  • Kang recast rumor
    A Kang recast rumor that we did not expect emerges from our community. We're going to talk about that plus a writers strike is looming and putting multiple Marvel Projects in Jeopardy .Patreonhttps://www.patreon.com/mcucast Join The Stranded Panda Community!https://www.strandedpanda.com/Facebook Group:https://www.facebook.com/groups/spchat
    5/2/2023
    45:13
  • Adam Driver Rumored for Reed Richards
    Matt and Ash dive into the news of the week as well as your feedback. Could Kilo Ren be stretch choking foks soon! Plus more on the Jonathan Majors contraversy.Patreonhttps://www.patreon.com/mcucast Join The Stranded Panda Community!https://www.strandedpanda.com/Facebook Group:https://www.facebook.com/groups/spchat
    4/26/2023
    49:54
  • Infinity Saga Re-watch: The Incredible Hulk
    Matt and Ash give a fresh look at 2008's The Incredible Hulk! Already not the favorite son of the MCU, but how does it hold up in the light of all that has come since.Patreonhttps://www.patreon.com/mcucast Join The Stranded Panda Community!https://www.strandedpanda.com/Facebook Group:https://www.facebook.com/groups/spchat
    4/18/2023
    44:54
  • Incredible Hulk Re-post
    Our Infinity Saga Rewatch is continuing this week and so we are once again hopping in the time machine to revisit our origional coverage of 2008's Incredible Hulk!Patreonhttps://www.patreon.com/mcucast Join The Stranded Panda Community!https://www.strandedpanda.com/Facebook Group:https://www.facebook.com/groups/spchat
    4/17/2023
    51:23

About Marvel Cinematic Universe Podcast

Fans talking all things MCU! Going on 10 years of discussions and deep dives into every episode and movie connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe!
