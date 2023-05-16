Dive into all of the gossip from our “Virtual Reali-tea” Live Mother’s Day Event in NYC with special guests Caroline Manzo, Ramona Singer and their kids!
5/19/2023
1:43:45
Recapping all the jaw-dropping moments from the 'Scandoval' finale episode
We are breaking down the jaw-dropping finale of "Vanderpump Rules!" Join us as we dive into the shocking episode scene by scene. Watch the explosive argument between Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix! See the first time Raquel Leviss and Sandoval express feelings for each other, plus the emotional moments with Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and more.
We have an exciting live show this week where you can come gossip with us! Don’t forget to purchase tickets to our “Virtual Reali-tea” Live Mother’s Day Event in NYC at City Winery with special guests Caroline Manzo, Ramona Singer and their kids! We are talking housewives, marriages, relationships, RHONY Legacy Girls Trip and more! You can also purchase our livestream tickets here and get in on all the action!
5/18/2023
37:18
BIG NEWS: Page Six Live Streaming Event Coming Up This Thursday
5/16/2023
1:47
Teddi Mellencamp on ‘Housewives’ drama, Matt Damon and getting naked for a good cause | Full Interview
We sat down with Teddi Mellencamp who revealed the truth behind that Matt Damon story. She opened up about her melanoma journey and the fallout from the 'Two Ts In A Pod' drama with Tamra Judge and Teresa Giudice. She does not hold back! Check out the full unedited interview!
5/12/2023
55:00
Katie Maloney comes for Raquel, plus Teddi Mellencamp spills on Tamra, Teresa feud
This week, Katie Maloney ripped Raquel Leviss on "Vanderpump Rules," calling the former pageant queen a "little f—king c—t." Over on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," fans saw a different side of Luis Ruelas and Bravo fans are gearing up for two explosive finales next week. Plus, Teddi Mellencamp joins us to dish about "Two Ts In A Pod" drama with Tamra Judge and Teresa Giudice. We also chatted with "Dancing Queens" star Sabrina Strasser about the new hit series and the "DWTS" connection. All of this and more juicy gossip on this episode of "Virtual Reali-tea" by Page Six.
