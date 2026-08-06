The tea is piping hot as "Virtual Reali-Tea" co-hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real are recapping "Next Gen NYC" season 2, episode 6, and the explosive midseason trailer. Ariana Biermann's love "rectangle" was exposed, as VRT exclusively received confirmation about her hook-up with Charlie Zakkour. Emira D'Spain gives Charlie a second chance and Gia Giudice FaceTimes her dad, "Juicy" Joe, and addresses the backlash she received for asking Donald Trump to pardon him. Check out the full recap now! "Next Gen NYC" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and is available to stream the next day on Peacock. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

"Real Housewives of Orange County" season 20, episode 4 delivered friendship make-ups, shady digs, and petty feuds that only Housewives can pull off. Our "Virtual Reali-Tea" co-hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real are unpacking all the drama from the latest episode. Tamra Judge hosts an unboxing party after Heather Dubrow's off-camera remarks to Jennifer Pedranti. Vicki Gunvalson bashes Carmella Garcia for "taking off her clothes for money," and Shannon Beador and Jenn take baby steps toward mending their relationships with Tamra. Check out the full recap now! "Real Housewives of Orange County" airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo and is available to stream the next day on Peacock. Follow us on Instagram! Sign up for our newsletter! Check us out on YouTube! Head to our show page for more tea! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The ho-down showdown between K. Michelle and Drew Sidora ended with Drew on the floor of the Puddin Saloon. Our "Virtual Reali-Tea" co-hosts, Danny Murphy and Evan Real, are recapping season 17, episode 17 of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" and the explosive reunion trailer that followed. Drew reveals text messages between K. Michelle and her "friend friend" Blakk, leading to an unfortunate fall. Porsha Williams and Patrice "Sway" McKinney make things official, and Angela Oakley has a heart-to-heart with her daughter about marriage. Check out the full recap now! "Real Housewives of Atlanta" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo and is available to stream the next day on Peacock. Follow us on Instagram! Sign up for our newsletter! Check us out on YouTube! Head to our show page for more tea! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Yee-haw! The "McBee Dynasty" star, Allie Eklund, stopped by the Page Six studio to chat with "Virtual Reali-Tea" senior content creator and editor, Samantha Nungesser, all about the Bravo show's third season. The entrepreneur spoke candidly about her highly publicized breakup with Steven McBee Jr., her reaction to his mom's shady social media comments, and how "Southern Charm" star Austen Kroll may (or may not) be helping her secure another Bravo contract. "The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys" airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, with new episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock. Follow us on Instagram! Sign up for our newsletter! Check us out on YouTube! Head to our show page for more tea! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

'McBee Dynasty' star Allie Eklund reveals shocking details about her breakup with Steven McBee Jr. and whether she'll continue doing reality TV

What happens in Vegas doesn't stay in Vegas for the "Next Gen NYC" cast, who traveled to BravoCon this episode and stirred up a little drama. Our "Virtual Reali-Tea" co-hosts, Danny Murphy and Evan Real, are back to recap all the tea from season 2 episode 7. Georgia McCann accuses Charlie Zakkour of making inappropriate comments about Emira D'Spain's gender identity. Riley Burruss returns in happy spirits and makes amends with Georgia, and Brooks Marks' friendship with Shai Fruchter fractures. Check out the full recap now! "Next Gen NYC" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo and is available to stream the next day on Peacock. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

‘Next Gen NYC’ recap: Emira torn between Charlie, Georgia feud as rumors about her gender identity come into question

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About Virtual Reali-Tea by Page Six

About Virtual Reali-Tea by Page Six

About Virtual Reali-Tea by Page Six

Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” is the ultimate hub for the freshest, juiciest reality TV news. With exclusive interviews featuring iconic stars and insider scoops that no one else can touch, “VRT” is your VIP pass to the unscripted world you can’t get enough of. Dynamic duo Danny Murphy and Evan Real – who have your favorite reality stars on speed dial – combine their sharp comedic wit with unmatched entertainment reporting skills to create an unparalleled experience for viewers. Their unique interview style not only encourages guests to spill the hottest tea, but it also shapes storylines that fuel these addictive shows. If you’re obsessed with the drama — both on and off the screen — this is the only destination for you! New episodes premiere Thursday afternoons; be sure to check your feed weekly for bonus episodes, recaps and more exclusive interviews! Sign up for our weekly newsletter "Virtual Reali-tea with Danny & Evan." Evan Real currently serves as Sr. TV Reporter at Page Six, where he interviews top reality TV talent. Danny Murphy is a comedian, host and content creator for Page Six.