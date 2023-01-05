What Went Wrong covers Hollywood’s most notoriously disastrous movie productions, digging into the behind the scenes insanity of everything from massive flops t... More
The Twilight Saga
Robert Pattinson's bushy eyebrows, too much butt crack, and an absolutely insane production schedule. This week Lizzie & Chris break down everything that plagued the remaining 4 films in The Twilight Saga: New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn Part 1 & Part 2. Find out what Renesmee almost looked like, and why Kristen Stewart deserves all the praise for keeping her cool throughout this sparkly train wreck. Make sure you listen to our previous episode on Twilight (2008) first!
5/1/2023
1:27:49
The Mummy
Sandstorms! Snakes! The strangulation of Brendan Fraser!! This week Lizzie and Chris unearth 1999's 'The Mummy'. Learn how a decade of development hell gave us cinema's sexiest on screen couple and why open toe sandals may have been a huge mistake.
4/17/2023
1:17:41
Gone With The Wind
Vivien Leigh, Clark Gable, and Hattie McDaniel may star in 1939's Gone With the Wind, but this was David O. Selznick's dumpster fire. Join Chris and Lizzie as they break down a truly disastrous production featuring 15+ writers, 3+ directors, an amphetamine fueled producer, and racism galore - both onscreen and off.
4/3/2023
1:20:28
The Emperor's New Groove
"What has two titles, two directors and originally starred… Owen Wilson? Join Lizzie and Chris as they explore the miracle that is The Emperor's New Groove, a movie that nearly broke Sting's brain and may have ended the Disney Renaissance in one fell swoop.
3/20/2023
1:05:06
Jurassic Park
Guest host Steven Ray Morris joins Chris and Lizzie to break down 1993's 'Jurassic Park'. Find out who almost played Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum's iconic parts, how an actual hurricane shut down production, and why Steven Spielberg's dinos still look so good 30 years later. Follow Steven: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/see-jurassic-right/id1239538917
