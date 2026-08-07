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222 episodes
- Join Chris & Lizzie for a conversation with Raina Deerwater, GLAAD’s Associate Director, Entertainment Research & Analysis covering GLAAD's recently published Where We Are in Film Study. They'll cover the findings of GLAAD's research, the future of film for the LGBTQ community, and how an increasingly consolidated Hollywood can benefit from a diverse ecosystem of stories and storytellers.
To connect with GLAAD, please use this contact form: https://glaad.org/contact
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- In the summer of 1979, citizens of Chicago found themselves subject to traffic jams, random explosions, and S.W.A.T. teams invading Daley Plaza. But they weren’t frightened, they were thrilled! It was just Jake & Elwood Blues, and they were on a mission from God. This week Chris and Lizzie dive head first into John Landis’ 1980 classic ‘The Blues Brothers’. Find out why they really drove cars through downtown Chicago at over 100mph, how Dan Aykroyd’s first draft was 324 pages long, and why John Landis punched John Belushi in the face. Please note that this episode will cover substance abuse and addiction. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Who are you calling ugly? This week, Chris and Lizzie defend Eli Wallach's looks, Sergio Leone's directing style (to a point...), Clint Eastwood's acting chops and screenwriter Luciano Vincenzoni's decision to pitch a sequel to For a Few Dollars More without his director's input. Plus, why you should always let the Italian stunt men do their job, never trust the Spanish army with a detonation, and how the ecstasy of success can lead to decades of resentment.
This episode is brought to you by Brami. Shop Brami at enjoybrami.com or your nearest retailer, and find their newest shape Cubetti exclusively at Whole Foods.
Plus, we're giving away exclusive What Went Wrong x Brami kits! Enter at whatwentbrami.com for your chance to win.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Who do you think of when you think of Spaghetti Westerns? Because Sergio Leone thinks of... Akira Kurosawa? In this week's primer, Chris & Lizzie dive into the Eurocentric Western revival of the 60's and 70's, how it saved Clint Eastwood's career, drew the scorn of American critics, and gave birth to some of the most stylish movies ever made.
This episode is brought to you by Brami. Shop Brami at enjoybrami.com or your nearest retailer, and find their newest shape Cubetti exclusively at Whole Foods.
Plus, we're giving away exclusive What Went Wrong x Brami kits! Enter at whatwentbrami.com for your chance to win.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- It took Christopher Nolan mere minutes to sell Warner Brothers on his vision of Batman. And while he began to change the face of superhero movies with Batman Begins he altered it forever with The Dark Knight. This week Chris and Lizzie break down which element of The Joker made the studio very nervous, why Hong Kong proved incredibly difficult to film in, and how the hell they flipped that 18 wheeler in the middle of downtown Chicago. Find out how a stunt gone wrong resulted in the on-set death of a veteran stunt technician, how Heath Ledger got his iconic role and how it impacted him, and why Harvey Weinstein may be to blame for blocking the film out of the Best Picture category at the Oscars. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About WHAT WENT WRONG
What Went Wrong covers Hollywood’s most notoriously disastrous movie productions, digging into the behind-the-scenes insanity of everything from massive flops to record-breaking blockbusters. In each episode, hosts Lizzie Bassett and Chris Winterbauer dive into a new film to explore the mind-blowing (and sometimes numbing) reasons why making a movie is nearly impossible (especially a good one). Produced by David Boman.Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Patreon for monthly bonus episodes! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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