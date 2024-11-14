What's the Snark on Arielle Charnas?

@snarkbaitpod @xknowsall@soph_rossBefore Instagram, fashion bloggers were IT—and Arielle Charnas (known at the time as her blog name "Something Navy") was one of the first. Soon, she became one of the biggest and most successful content creators on the internet… but in a little over a decade, it all came crashing down. In this much-requested episode, Christy and Sophie sink their teeth into the trials and tribulations of the now-infamous influencer (and her extended cinematic universe), Arielle Charnas.TIME STAMPS: 0:00 Intro02:16 Wedding Plans!!03:26 Our upcoming travel plans06:23 Diving into Influencer Culture08:36 Who is Arielle Charnas?14:49 Controversies and Criticisms23:01 COVID-19 Scandal32:53 Arielle's Public Apology38:50 Something Navy Launch and Controversies40:50 Clothing quality43:14 Personal Life vs Public Perception46:05 Business Failures and Scandals58:47 Legal Troubles and the Investigation of Brandon Charnas by the DOJ01:02:56 Closing