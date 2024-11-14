SNARK DUMP (Brianna Chickenfry/Zach Bryan, Girls Gotta Eat Live Show Disaster, Outer Banks BTS Drama, Southern Charm)
Follow us on Instagram:@snarkbaitpod @xknowsall@soph_rossJoin us for a snarky mix (and mailbag!) covering everything including but not limited to: the fallout of Brianna Chickenfry and Zach Bryan's breakup, Nick Viall's ongoing feud with Scheana and Brock, a "Southern Charm" castmember's recent cryptic announcement, the ridiculous and infuriating recent season of "Outer Banks" which is unfortunately informed by the real-life drama between costars Rudy Pankow and Madison Bailey, the "Wicked" press tour, Alex Cooper and her husband's nefarious vibe, more Girls Gotta Eat BS, and more.00:00 Intro03:05 Brianna Chicken Fry and Zach Bryan Drama40:47 Nick Viall and Vanderpump Rules Drama44:57 Dayna from VPR47:31 JT's Exit from Southern Charm56:15 Outer Banks Finale Drama01:15:22 Mailbag Questions!01:18:10 Alex Cooper Encounter and GGE Controversy01:26:36 Closing
What's the Snark on Claudia & Jackie Oshry?
Follow us on Instagram:@snarkbaitpod @xknowsall@soph_rossClaudia and Jackie Oshry built an empire and devoted following of Toasters (including Christy herself!), but not without some bumps and controversies along the way. In this episode, Christy and Sophie unpack the intrigue and scandals of the Oshry sisters. TIME STAMPS: 00:00 Intro01:38 Today's Subject: The Oshry Sisters05:09 Wedding Recap20:47 Claudia and Jackie's Background46:24 Claudia's College Years and Early Career48:04 The Rise of Girl With No Job49:58 Controversial Tweets and Cancellation51:31 The Impact of Past Tweets54:06 Claudia's Response and Career Aftermath55:20 Influencer Cancellations 01:00:34 Family Dynamics and Public Perception01:04:49 The Toast Scandals01:22:12 Current Endeavors and Speculations01:29:56 Closing Thoughts and Listener Engagement
What's the Snark on Arielle Charnas?
@snarkbaitpod @xknowsall@soph_rossBefore Instagram, fashion bloggers were IT—and Arielle Charnas (known at the time as her blog name "Something Navy") was one of the first. Soon, she became one of the biggest and most successful content creators on the internet… but in a little over a decade, it all came crashing down. In this much-requested episode, Christy and Sophie sink their teeth into the trials and tribulations of the now-infamous influencer (and her extended cinematic universe), Arielle Charnas.TIME STAMPS: 0:00 Intro02:16 Wedding Plans!!03:26 Our upcoming travel plans06:23 Diving into Influencer Culture08:36 Who is Arielle Charnas?14:49 Controversies and Criticisms23:01 COVID-19 Scandal32:53 Arielle's Public Apology38:50 Something Navy Launch and Controversies40:50 Clothing quality43:14 Personal Life vs Public Perception46:05 Business Failures and Scandals58:47 Legal Troubles and the Investigation of Brandon Charnas by the DOJ01:02:56 Closing
SNARK DUMP (Kristin Cavallari/Mark Estes Breakup, Jason Tartick/Kat Stickler Breakup, Ashley Hesseltine's tone deaf comments) + Mailbag Q&A
A snarky mix of trending topics including Kristin Cavallari's breakup with her 25-year-old boy toy, the end of Jason Tartick and Kat Stickler's whirlwind romance (HOW ARE WE SUPPOSED TO BELIEVE IN LOVE ANYMORE?!?), and Ashley Hesseltine's shocking beef with truck drivers. We also discuss Liam Payne's tragic and unexpected death on October 16, and answer listener questions. Follow us on Instagram!@snarkbaitpod @xknowsall@soph_ross
What's the Snark on Ashton Kutcher?
Follow us on Instagram!@snarkbaitpod @xknowsall@soph_rossTW: Discussion of SA and Diddy freak-offs. Why is Ashton Kutcher (along with wife Mila Kunis) allegedly planning on fleeing the United States amid the Diddy investigation? What, exactly, is Ashton's connection to Diddy? Is Ashton the unluckiest person alive—with a past marred by tragedy and proximity to multiple scandals—or is he more nefarious behind the scenes than his "Punk'd" persona ever let on? We dive in.Podcast episodes referenced:The mysterious disappearance of Shelly MiscavigeDanny Masterson, Ashton + Mila, Church of Scientology, and the murder of Ashley EllerinTime Stamps below:00:00 Trigger Warning and Intro00:53 Listener Feedback!!01:42 Christy's Updates03:30 Sophie's Updates09:35 Ashton Kutcher's Investments14:21 The Dark Side of Ashton Kutcher32:14 Ashton Kutcher's Controversial Advocacy Work33:00 The Irony of THORN's Mission33:29 Facial Recognition and Its Controversies34:55 Ashton Kutcher's Resignation from THORN36:22 Ashton's Thanksgiving Tweet37:23 Questioning Ashton's Integrity37:56 THORN's Impact on Sex Workers40:50 Ashton's Dark Associations42:01 Diddy and the White Parties46:34 Diddy's Alleged Crimes54:34 Brittany Murphy's Tragic Connection58:30 Final Thoughts on Ashton Kutcher
Welcome to Snark Bait: the podcast where your extremely online hosts—pop-culture experts Christy and Sophie —sink their teeth into everyone from niche content creators to mainstream celebrities and beyond. From out-of-touch influencers to insufferable ex-Bachelors (hello, Nick Viall), Christy and Sophie will deep dive into the lore of a different snark-worthy internet persona every single episode, explaining why they're beloved, why they're being put on blast, and why it all matters (or doesn’t, really). Artwork by @ssarabin