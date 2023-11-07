Tim Walker and Dr. Darren Naish return for more conversation with Mike. They consider the legacy of Prehistoric Planet and the value of doing a nature series on long-gone animals. And there’s a special guest appearance by David Attenborough, who shares his personal thoughts on why dinosaurs have the power to inspire the human spirit.Prehistoric Planet: The Official Podcast is an Apple TV+ podcast produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit.Prehistoric Planet, an Apple Original series, is streaming now. Watch where available. apple.co/PrehistoricPlanetTV
--------
45:43
Digging Up The Evidence | 3
Establishing the looks, sounds, and behaviors of animals we'll never see in real life is no easy feat. In this episode, Mike continues his mission to pull back the curtain on creating all things dinosaur. He speaks with returning guests Tim Walker and Dr. Darren Naish and scientists Dr. Alexander Farnsworth and Dr. Mark Witton about how they pioneered new research on prehistoric animals and their environments.
--------
48:52
Behind the Science | 2
Continuing his breakdown of how the epic series comes together, Mike reveals the primary component necessary for making all of the dinosaurs look so unbelievably real. Hint: It's thanks to (appropriately) a truly gigantic team of experts. Joining this episode are Dr. Scott Hartman, Dr. Darren Naish, Oscar® winning animation director Andrew R. Jones, and renowned composers Kara Talve and Anže Rozman.
--------
45:38
The Origin Story | 1
Celebrated actor and filmmaker Jon Favreau joins Mike this week and lets us all in on the surprising connection Prehistoric Planet has with The Jungle Book and The Lion King. The pair recount their first meeting and explain how they brought a completely new perspective to the world of dinosaurs. Mike also welcomes producer Tim Walker and lead scientific advisor Darren Naish, who reveal that Prehistoric Planet almost didn't get made because their creative ideas—based on jaw-dropping scientific discoveries—were too ambitious.
--------
44:35
Introducing Prehistoric Planet: The Official Podcast
Prehistoric Planet: The Official Podcast takes you behind the scenes of the groundbreaking series on Apple TV+. Hosted by executive producer Mike Gunton, each episode features guests including fellow executive producer Jon Favreau, expert paleontologists, animators, and more, as they reveal the science and technology used to bring the magnificent habitats—and the creatures who roamed them—to life.
