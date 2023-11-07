The Origin Story | 1

Celebrated actor and filmmaker Jon Favreau joins Mike this week and lets us all in on the surprising connection Prehistoric Planet has with The Jungle Book and The Lion King. The pair recount their first meeting and explain how they brought a completely new perspective to the world of dinosaurs. Mike also welcomes producer Tim Walker and lead scientific advisor Darren Naish, who reveal that Prehistoric Planet almost didn’t get made because their creative ideas—based on jaw-dropping scientific discoveries—were too ambitious.Prehistoric Planet: The Official Podcast is an Apple TV+ podcast produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit.Prehistoric Planet, an Apple Original series, is streaming now. Watch where available. apple.co/PrehistoricPlanetTV