What would you do if your spouse—who is, among other things, a professional killer—were arrested and charged with war crimes? Andrea Gallagher tackles her new reality by going on the offensive. How much wiggle room is there between right and wrong in war? An Apple Original podcast produced by Jigsaw Productions. Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts.

If you can’t see the line anymore, how can you tell when you've crossed it? The trial of Eddie Gallagher begins. And we look back a decade at Mosul...and the toll of impossible decisions. An Apple Original podcast, produced by Jigsaw productions. Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts.

In the series finale: the bombshell explained, the verdict, and the bombshell after the bombshell. And finally, the impact of 20 years of war on special operators gets a name. An Apple Original podcast, produced by Jigsaw productions. Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts. The Line: The War Within - Coming this Fall on Apple TV+. Subscription required. http://apple.co/TheLine_AppleTV

Six months after The Line was released, Dan addresses the fallout from Eddie Gallagher’s narrative shift in the season finale—and introduces the new Apple Original docuseries about the Gallagher case, also titled The Line, available on Apple TV+. http://apple.co/TheLine_AppleTV

About The Line

About The Line

About The Line