Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Line in the App
Listen to The Line in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
The Line

The Line

Podcast The Line
Podcast The Line

The Line

Apple TV+ / Jigsaw Productions
add
In 2018, a group of Navy SEALs broke ranks and accused their chief, Eddie Gallagher, of murder—sucking them all into the biggest war crimes trial in a generatio...
More
True CrimeSociety & CultureNews
In 2018, a group of Navy SEALs broke ranks and accused their chief, Eddie Gallagher, of murder—sucking them all into the biggest war crimes trial in a generatio...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • Postscript
    Six months after The Line was released, Dan addresses the fallout from Eddie Gallagher’s narrative shift in the season finale—and introduces the new Apple Original docuseries about the Gallagher case, also titled The Line, available on Apple TV+. http://apple.co/TheLine_AppleTV
    11/19/2021
    6:17
  • The Hardest Thing
    In the series finale: the bombshell explained, the verdict, and the bombshell after the bombshell. And finally, the impact of 20 years of war on special operators gets a name.An Apple Original podcast, produced by Jigsaw productions. Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts.The Line: The War Within - Coming this Fall on Apple TV+. Subscription required.http://apple.co/TheLine_AppleTV
    5/4/2021
    50:59
  • No One Confesses On the Stand
    The war crimes trial reaches the main event—did Eddie Gallagher stab and kill a prisoner? A jaw-dropping bombshell throws everything into question.An Apple Original podcast, produced by Jigsaw productions. Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts.
    4/27/2021
    40:24
  • You Can't Unring the Bell
    If you can’t see the line anymore, how can you tell when you've crossed it? The trial of Eddie Gallagher begins. And we look back a decade at Mosul...and the toll of impossible decisions.An Apple Original podcast, produced by Jigsaw productions. Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts.
    4/20/2021
    36:07
  • The Curvy Line
    What would you do if your spouse—who is, among other things, a professional killer—were arrested and charged with war crimes? Andrea Gallagher tackles her new reality by going on the offensive. How much wiggle room is there between right and wrong in war? An Apple Original podcast produced by Jigsaw Productions. Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts.
    4/13/2021
    34:35

More True Crime podcasts

About The Line

In 2018, a group of Navy SEALs broke ranks and accused their chief, Eddie Gallagher, of murder—sucking them all into the biggest war crimes trial in a generation. Did a Navy SEAL cross the line in Iraq? Dan Taberski (“Running from COPS”) takes you inside that courtroom for the first time, peeling back the curtain on how America wages its wars now and revealing the story that the media covering the trial blew right past. Through intimate conversations with over 50 special operators, the series explores just how blurred the line between right and wrong has become in the forever wars—and what that’s doing to the hearts and minds of those we send to fight them.New Episodes on Tuesdays. An Apple Original podcast produced by Jigsaw Productions. Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts.
Podcast website

Listen to The Line, The Deck and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Line

The Line

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store