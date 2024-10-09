For All Mankind: The Official Podcast

S3E10: Stranger in a Strange Land (With Shantel VanSanten, Sonya Walger, Matt Wolpert & Ben Nedivi)

The Season 3 finale is here, and there’s a lot to talk about. Krys chats with Shantel VanSanten (Karen Baldwin) and Sonya Walger (Molly Cobb) about the climactic ending. Plus, executive producers, showrunners, and co-creators Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi take a look back at the entire season and discuss the future of the series.This is an Apple TV+ podcast, produced by AT WILL MEDIA.Watch For All Mankind on Apple TV+, where available.http://apple.co/ForAllMankindTV