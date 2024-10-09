For All Mankind: The Official Podcast

S3E10: Stranger in a Strange Land (With Shantel VanSanten, Sonya Walger, Matt Wolpert & Ben Nedivi)
The Season 3 finale is here, and there's a lot to talk about. Krys chats with Shantel VanSanten (Karen Baldwin) and Sonya Walger (Molly Cobb) about the climactic ending. Plus, executive producers, showrunners, and co-creators Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi take a look back at the entire season and discuss the future of the series.
S3E9: Coming Home (With Jodi Balfour, Bradley Thompson & David Weddle)
Only one more episode before the season finale. Joining Krys are Jodi Balfour (Ellen Wilson) and writers Bradley Thompson and David Weddle to unpack Season 3, episode 9. They talk about Ellen's tremendous internal conflict and her decision behind her announcement, as well as how the writers approached Kelly's situation.
S3E8: The Sands of Ares (With Joel Kinnaman & Casey Johnson)
Krys and guests Joel Kinnaman (Ed Baldwin) and Casey Johnson (Danny Stevens) dig into Season 3, episode 8, to discuss the complicated relationship between Ed and Danny and how the show handles its flawed heroes.
S3E7: Bring It Down (With Dan Liu & Jay Redd)
Director Dan Liu and VFX supervisor Jay Redd chat with Krys about Season 3, episode 7. They discuss portraying Danny's struggle with substance abuse onscreen and the unexpected ways the visual effects team brought Mars to life.
S3E6: New Eden (With Robert Bailey Jr. & Ben Nedivi)
Krys speaks with Robert Bailey Jr. (Will Tyler) and executive producer Ben Nedivi to get their take on Season 3, episode 6. They dive into the impact and importance of Will speaking his truth and what it's like to shoot scenes on the Martian base.
The space race continues. Join host Krys Marshall and hear from space experts and former astronauts about what really goes down beyond our atmosphere on the official podcast for the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind. Each episode features guests from the series, space experts, and never-before-heard audio that brings these gripping topics further to life. You’ll hear how astronauts achieve the unbelievable. Watch For All Mankind on Apple TV+, where available.