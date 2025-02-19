Survivor International RHAPup Podcasts with Shannon Gaitz & Mike Bloom.

This season of Australian Survivor, We Know Global Survivor host Shannon Guss is recapping every single episode of Brains V Brawn II. Here, she and Mike Bloom work through the gendered alliances, the potential plans and the shocking moments of episode 3.
1:08:20
Survivor AU: Brains v Brawn II Ep 2 Recap
This season of Australian Survivor, We Know Global Survivor host Shannon Guss is recapping every single episode of Brains V Brawn II. Here, she and Pooya talk about episode 2, from secret keeping (or lack thereof), to hat burning and the chaos of the season.
Survivor AU: Brains v Brawn II Premiere Recap
This season of Australian Survivor, We Know Global Survivor host Shannon Guss is recapping every single episode of Brains V Brawn II. Here, she and Chappell analyse the premiere episode, including looking at some of the more baffling moves of the episode and giving out the season's first Chissy points.
1:02:32
Survivor AU: Brains v Brawn II Draft
We Know Global Survivor host Shannon Guss congregates podcasters Aimee Chan and Sarah Carradine, as well as podcaster and Australian Survivor Titan Eden Porter, to draft the players of Brains V Brawn II before the season begins. Who do you think has the winning team?
1:30:10
Survivor AU: Brains v Brawn II: Issa Look with Brice Izyah
We Know Global Survivor host Shannon Guss chats to the inimitable Brice Izyah to go through the cast photos in this season's Issa Look. Brice assesses the Brains and Brawns on their unique poses, props, outfits and whole photos to determine how they'll do in the upcoming season.