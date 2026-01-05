The whole reason we put out Why Is Amy in the Bath? now is that we thought Amy Adams might get her Oscar at long last — for Nightbitch. We suspected this year would be important. (We were right.) And, at long last, we now know how the 2025 Academy Awards turned out. But so does everybody, so who cares, right? Ah, but we’re the only ones who know what those winners & losers really mean to the long history of the Oscars, and what-all that has to do with questions of race, class, and various bodies of water. How is Anora actually a very traditional and classic Hollywood story? What do prison hose-downs say about who our culture thinks really “deserve” bathing scenes? How come Nightbitch got snubbed when The Substance nearly won? Why in the hell are shower scenes on the rise as bathtub scenes seem to be swirling down the drain? And, perhaps most importantly: What do this year’s Oscar winners tell us about the Century of Bathing? A lot, it turns out. Like, maybe a Bathing Singularity really is upon us. So grab a piña colada, get on that mechanical bull, and let’s get into the only Oscars recap that actually matters. "Why Is Amy in the Bath?" is produced by Grab Bag Collab and Because It's True Productions. For bonus content, like extended interviews, chats about film and bathing, and "Bathtub After Dark" specials, become a subscriber: www.patreon.com/GrabBagCollab. To talk tubs with us, email [email protected]. Follow our Substack at becauseitstrue.substack.com, where we talk more about our research. For our curated lists of tub films, find us at letterboxd.com/amybathpod.