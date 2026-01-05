S1: *BONUS* Eat Pray Tubs
3/28/2025 | 31 mins.
In which we consider the late-20th-Century romcoms of such as Nora Ephron and Nancy Meyers, a world of dead husbands, new loves, appealing French gynecologists, and of course eating sundaes by the side of the bathtub. From there we'll get into how Julie & Julia is really a manifesto for the rise of the self-obsessed influencer class … and how it would potentially be a better movie if it was called Julie Vs. Julia.
S1: *Bonus* An Interview with David Magee
3/21/2025 | 25 mins.
Hey Tub Gang! If you tuned in to Episode 2, you got a taste of our interview with David Magee, the screenwriter for the 2008 film Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, aka Amy's first bathtub performance. Here's our longer chat with David. He explains, among other things, how to write a scene in which kids are pulled into a magical realm through the bathtub in such a way that it doesn't look like they're being drowned. Enjoy!
S1 Ep7: Episode 7: Happiness Is a Warm Tub
3/14/2025 | 53 mins.
Our investigation culminates with us settling once more into the bathtub, which has the best view of the end of the world. We finally talk to an actress who's done a tub scene: Autumn Reeser, whose experience in a time-loop movie woke her up to the time loop she was living in her real life. Then, a quick shower over a sea of fog and we're ready at last to face the everyday apocalypse we've been afraid to confront for more than three years: Why, on this earth or any other, is Amy in the bath? A sublime question for a sublimating age. News clips from CNN's 1993 report on "Internet," ABC7 News on loneliness, The Atlantic on sex, and Fox Business on birth rates.
S1 Ep6: Episode 6: The 2025 Oscars Are All Wet
3/07/2025 | 54 mins.
The whole reason we put out Why Is Amy in the Bath? now is that we thought Amy Adams might get her Oscar at long last — for Nightbitch. We suspected this year would be important. (We were right.) And, at long last, we now know how the 2025 Academy Awards turned out. But so does everybody, so who cares, right? Ah, but we're the only ones who know what those winners & losers really mean to the long history of the Oscars, and what-all that has to do with questions of race, class, and various bodies of water. How is Anora actually a very traditional and classic Hollywood story? What do prison hose-downs say about who our culture thinks really "deserve" bathing scenes? How come Nightbitch got snubbed when The Substance nearly won? Why in the hell are shower scenes on the rise as bathtub scenes seem to be swirling down the drain? And, perhaps most importantly: What do this year's Oscar winners tell us about the Century of Bathing? A lot, it turns out. Like, maybe a Bathing Singularity really is upon us. So grab a piña colada, get on that mechanical bull, and let's get into the only Oscars recap that actually matters.
S1 Ep5: Episode 5: Irish Spring for the Drowning Girl
2/28/2025 | 49 mins.
In which Gabby reveals that her own bathing saga is much, much older than this one investigative series. In which Brandon embraces the mystical power of Holistic Journalism. In which the both of them try to figure out why this is the Century of Bathing by looking into wellness, and Goop, and home improvement shows. In which a chance meeting on a rooftop leads to a stunning revelation about the secret purpose of shower fixtures, and what that means for all those drowning girls who don't want the help of any Brads. In which we ask: Who wants us in the tub? And for what purpose?
