Will I Be Next To Have A Fallout With Podcaster David Yontef? Teddi Mellencamp’s Affair Drama Gets Worse, Jessica Simpson Living The Single Life! Tuesday, November 19th, 2024 | Sarah Fraser

Rachel Uchitel and I are back! If you loved the two of us teaming up we cover it. We reflect on the astrologer who came on and predicted that President Trump would win the election. We discuss some recent cabinet appointments by President Trump and then we talk pop culture. Teddi Mellencamp’s divorce drama gets worse. It appears Jessica Simpson is single, what happened to her marriage? Then Rachel and I discussed my friend and podcaster David Yontef. Rachel and David had a falling out this year, where does their friendship stand now? And, will I be next to fallout with David? Show is sponsored by: Amazfit.com/tsfs a wearable band to help you focus on health and wellness that looks sexy and cute! Get 15% OFF when you use code TSFS Honey Play Box adult toys for everyone! Use code TSFS for 20% OFF your order Horizonfibroids.com get rid of those nasty fibroids Lumen.me/SARAHFRASER use the link to get 15% OFF! Lumen is the world’s first handheld metabolic coach. Measure your metabolism, burn more fat, stay healthy Meundies.com/tsfs enter code TSFS and get 20% off your entire order Nutrafol.com use code TSFS for FREE shipping and $10 off your subscription Oneskin.co use code TSFS for 15% OFF your fabulous order Quince.com/tsfs for FREE shipping on your order and 365 day returns Follow me on Instagram/Tiktok: @thesarahfrasershow ***Visit our Sub-Reddit: reddit.com/r/thesarahfrasershow for ALL things The Sarah Fraser Show!!!*** **Check out some of my FAVORITE things on Amazon Marketplace - especially if you're looking to get geared-up to start your own Podcast!!!** https://www.amazon.com/shop/thesarahfrasershow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices