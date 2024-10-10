Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsTV & FilmThe Sarah Fraser Show
Listen to The Sarah Fraser Show in the App
Listen to The Sarah Fraser Show in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Sarah Fraser Show

Podcast The Sarah Fraser Show
Sarah Fraser
I’m Sarah Fraser, host of The Sarah Fraser Show. TSFS is a daily podcast that features my hot takes on pop-culture and shows like #sisterwives, #90dayfiance, #B...
More
TV & FilmComedyNewsEntertainment News

Available Episodes

5 of 1689
  • Sister Wives Fans Outraged At Kody + Meri’s Flirting, Maddie Brown Opens Up About Garrison’s Passing, And Michael Ilesnami Getting A Netflix Special? Wednesday, November 20th, 2024 | Sarah Fraser
    In this episode I discuss the latest drama from "Sister Wives," including the revelation that TLC producers may have pressured Christine Brown to invite Kody and Robyn to her wedding with David, sparking fan outrage. We also discuss Maddie Brown's podcast, where she reflects on her brother Garrison's struggles with social media comparison. Additionally, I share my experiences from the Reality TV Awards, where I interacted with stars like Big Ed and JoJo Siwa. The episode further explores Kody's complicated relationships with Meri and Robyn, as well as the controversy surrounding Mykelti leaving her children with her mother's boyfriend, David Woolley. Tune in for all the juicy updates and insights from the world of reality TV! Timestamps: 00:00:00 - Welcome and Sister Wives Tea 00:05:30 - Maddie Brown's Podcast Update 00:10:00 - Michael Ilesami and Netflix Rumors 00:12:30 - Reality TV Awards Recap 00:17:00 - Kody and Meri’s Relationship Speculation Show is sponsored by: Amazfit.com/tsfs a wearable band to help you focus on health and wellness that looks sexy and cute! Get 15% OFF when you use code TSFS Honey Play Box adult toys for everyone! Use code TSFS for 20% OFF your order  Horizonfibroids.com get rid of those nasty fibroids Lumen.me/SARAHFRASER use the link to get 15% OFF! Lumen is the world’s first handheld metabolic coach. Measure your metabolism, burn more fat, stay healthy Meundies.com/tsfs enter code TSFS and get 20% off your entire order Nutrafol.com use code TSFS for FREE shipping and $10 off your subscription Oneskin.co use code TSFS for 15% OFF your fabulous order Quince.com/tsfs for FREE shipping on your order and 365 day returns Follow me on Instagram/Tiktok: @thesarahfrasershow   ***Visit our Sub-Reddit: reddit.com/r/thesarahfrasershow for ALL things The Sarah Fraser Show!!!*** **Check out some of my FAVORITE things on Amazon Marketplace - especially if you're looking to get geared-up to start your own Podcast!!!** https://www.amazon.com/shop/thesarahfrasershow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    43:57
  • You Might Also Like: In Case You Missed It with Khristina Williams
    Introducing Lindsay Gottlieb on USC Women’s Basketball and Coaching Journey from In Case You Missed It with Khristina Williams.Follow the show: In Case You Missed It with Khristina WilliamsKhristina is joined by the head coach of women’s basketball at the University of Southern California, Lindsay Gottlieb to discuss her coaching journey that spans two decades and the milestones that shaped her career.  Later she discusses the process of recruiting top talent like JuJu Watkins and Kiki Iriafen, the lessons learned from the 2024 Elite 8 tournament loss, and the key to turning USC back into a top program.   Want more women’s basketball scoop? Follow the show on Instagram @ICYMIwithKW and X @ICYMIwithKW and for more on Khristina follow her on Instagram @khristinawilliams   Let us know what you think of the show by leaving a rating and a review!    CREDITS   Executive Producers: Nikki Ettore Jessie Katz Tyler Klang Jonathan Strickland   Supervising Producer: Peter Coughter   Producer & Editor: Tari Harrison   Host: Khristina WilliamsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.DISCLAIMER: Please note, this is an independent podcast episode not affiliated with, endorsed by, or produced in conjunction with the host podcast feed or any of its media entities. The views and opinions expressed in this episode are solely those of the creators and guests. For any concerns, please reach out to [email protected].
    --------  
  • Will I Be Next To Have A Fallout With Podcaster David Yontef? Teddi Mellencamp’s Affair Drama Gets Worse, Jessica Simpson Living The Single Life! Tuesday, November 19th, 2024 | Sarah Fraser
    Rachel Uchitel and I are back! If you loved the two of us teaming up we cover it. We reflect on the astrologer who came on and predicted that President Trump would win the election. We discuss some recent cabinet appointments by President Trump and then we talk pop culture. Teddi Mellencamp’s divorce drama gets worse. It appears Jessica Simpson is single, what happened to her marriage? Then Rachel and I discussed my friend and podcaster David Yontef. Rachel and David had a falling out this year, where does their friendship stand now? And, will I be next to fallout with David? Show is sponsored by: Amazfit.com/tsfs a wearable band to help you focus on health and wellness that looks sexy and cute! Get 15% OFF when you use code TSFS Honey Play Box adult toys for everyone! Use code TSFS for 20% OFF your order  Horizonfibroids.com get rid of those nasty fibroids Lumen.me/SARAHFRASER use the link to get 15% OFF! Lumen is the world’s first handheld metabolic coach. Measure your metabolism, burn more fat, stay healthy Meundies.com/tsfs enter code TSFS and get 20% off your entire order Nutrafol.com use code TSFS for FREE shipping and $10 off your subscription Oneskin.co use code TSFS for 15% OFF your fabulous order Quince.com/tsfs for FREE shipping on your order and 365 day returns Follow me on Instagram/Tiktok: @thesarahfrasershow   ***Visit our Sub-Reddit: reddit.com/r/thesarahfrasershow for ALL things The Sarah Fraser Show!!!*** **Check out some of my FAVORITE things on Amazon Marketplace - especially if you're looking to get geared-up to start your own Podcast!!!** https://www.amazon.com/shop/thesarahfrasershow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:23:27
  • Sister Wives S19 Epi 10 RECAP: Kody And Meri’s Confusing Divorce Continues, Christine Gets Engaged, And Ysabel Breaks Down! Monday, November 18th, 2024 | Sarah Fraser
    In this episode of my podcast, I discuss the emotional highs and lows of Sister Wives Season 19, Episode 10, where Christine and David's engagement and home purchase takes center stage. We start with Mykelti and Tony asking Christine and David to babysit, which sparks some light-hearted moments and a bit of shade about their housekeeping. The controversy surrounding Mykelti leaving her kids with David, whom Christine has only been dating for a few months, is a hot topic among fans. Meanwhile, Kody and Meri's strained relationship continues to unfold, with Meri expressing her desire to move on while Kody struggles with the reality of their situation. The episode turns a little sad when Meri announces her move to Kody and Robyn’s kids and Ysabel gets sad about her relationship with her dad. Timestamps: 00:00:00 - Engagement News 00:03:50 - Controversy Over David babysitting Mykelti’s kids 00:12:01 - Christine and David's New Home 00:21:00 - Kody and Robyn’s Reaction to Meri’s Move 00:32:20 - Wrap-Up and Upcoming Topics Show is sponsored by: Amazfit.com/tsfs a wearable band to help you focus on health and wellness that looks sexy and cute! Get 15% OFF when you use code TSFS Honey Play Box adult toys for everyone! Use code TSFS for 20% OFF your order  Horizonfibroids.com get rid of those nasty fibroids Lumen.me/SARAHFRASER use the link to get 15% OFF! Lumen is the world’s first handheld metabolic coach. Measure your metabolism, burn more fat, stay healthy Meundies.com/tsfs enter code TSFS and get 20% off your entire order Nutrafol.com use code TSFS for FREE shipping and $10 off your subscription Oneskin.co use code TSFS for 15% OFF your fabulous order Quince.com/tsfs for FREE shipping on your order and 365 day returns Follow me on Instagram/Tiktok: @thesarahfrasershow   ***Visit our Sub-Reddit: reddit.com/r/thesarahfrasershow for ALL things The Sarah Fraser Show!!!*** **Check out some of my FAVORITE things on Amazon Marketplace - especially if you're looking to get geared-up to start your own Podcast!!!** https://www.amazon.com/shop/thesarahfrasershow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    47:04
  • Sister Wives Christine Brown’ NEW Business, And 1000lb Sisters Tammy Slaton’s New Girlfriend Revealed! Sunday, November 17th, 2024 | Sarah Fraser
    ICYMI, this episode originally aired in Febuary of 2024. 🎙️Today we dive into the latest updates from our favorite TLC stars and how they're spending their Valentine's Day. Plus, we've got some juicy news on a Sister Wives cast member's impressive weight loss journey, Tammy Slayton's new girlfriend, and the cause of death for Caleb Willingham from 1,000 Pound Sisters. Plus, Christine Brown launched a new business in 2024 and we discuss what it is. 👀 Timestamps: 00:22 - Sister Wives Weight Loss & Tammy Slaton’s Girlfriend News 01:33 - Sister Wives Updates: Christine Brown's Airbnb & Mary's Makeover 02:27 - Tammy Slayton's New Relationship & Career Moves 03:11 - 90 Day Fiancé Wedding Surprises: Ben & Mahogany, Rishi's New Marriage Show is sponsored by: Amazfit.com/tsfs a wearable band to help you focus on health and wellness that looks sexy and cute! Get 15% OFF when you use code TSFS Honey Play Box adult toys for everyone! Use code TSFS for 20% OFF your order  Horizonfibroids.com get rid of those nasty fibroids Lumen.me/tsfs use the link to get 15% OFF! Lumen is the world’s first handheld metabolic coach. Measure your metabolism, burn more fat, stay healthy. Nutrafol.com use code TSFS for FREE shipping and $10 off your subscription Oneskin.co use code TSFS for 15% OFF your fabulous order Quince.com/tsfs for FREE shipping on your order and 365 day returns Follow me on Instagram/Tiktok: @thesarahfrasershow   ***Visit our Sub-Reddit: reddit.com/r/thesarahfrasershow for ALL things The Sarah Fraser Show!!!*** **Check out some of my FAVORITE things on Amazon Marketplace - especially if you're looking to get geared-up to start your own Podcast!!!** https://www.amazon.com/shop/thesarahfrasershow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    44:41

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About The Sarah Fraser Show

I’m Sarah Fraser, host of The Sarah Fraser Show. TSFS is a daily podcast that features my hot takes on pop-culture and shows like #sisterwives, #90dayfiance, #Bravo, and more. A variety of guests including reality stars to politicians, and discussions of all kinds. Mix in my personal life and here we are! Also, you may have recently seen me on TV including appearances on Fox 5 DC, nationally on Lifetime’s Married At First Sight ‘After Party,’ ‘Couples Couch,’ and Bravo. TSFS has been featured in People.com, Dailymail.com, PageSix.com, and more. I'm glad you're here. Xo, Sarah Advertising inquiries: [email protected]
Podcast website

Listen to The Sarah Fraser Show, Bravo's Hot Mic and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Sarah Fraser Show: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:39:19 PM