Adult Performer Tiffani Time Joined The Bougie Show And She Talks About Entering The Adult Film Industry After Earning Her Masters Degree In Nursing. Tiffani Also Informs Xay That She Has Lost Family Members After Becoming A Performer And Pegging Men Without Lubricant, Plus So Much More. Make Sure To Subscribe To The Page And Get Notifications On All New Releases.

Adult Performer Lucy Mochi Joined The Bougie Show And She Talks About Being Broke Prior To Joining The Adult Film Industry. Loving The Pretzel Position? Lucy Also Speaks On Her Intense Scene With Dredd And Management Companies In The Industry Scamming Performers, Plus So Much More. Make Sure To Subscribe To The Page And Get Notifications On All New Releases.

Adult Performer Zoey Uso Joined The Bougie Show And She Talks About Growing Up In A Trailer Home. Losing Weight To Get Booked More Often? Zoey Also Speaks On Adjusting Herself To Taking "Big D" In The Adult Film Industry, Plus So Much More. Make Sure To Subscribe To The Page And Get Notifications On All New Releases.

Adult Performer Chloe Amour Joined The Bougie Show For A Second Time And She Talks About Not Overstepping Her Boundaries In The Adult Film Industry. Prohibited Words On Production Sets? Chloe Also Informs Xay That She Is 10 Years Free Of Alcohol Beverages And Still Gets Embarrassed During Sex When Queef Sounds Occur, Plus So Much More. Make Sure To Subscribe To The Page And Get Notifications On All New Releases.

Adult Performer Brandi Swan Joined The Bougie Show And She Speaks On Losing Her Virginity At The Age Of 24. Security Guard Scene With Peter Fitswell. Brandi Also Speaks On Dating A Guy For 3 Years Without Sex And Taking Herbal Pills To Enhance The Taste Of Her Vagina, Plus So Much More. Make Sure To Subscribe To The Page And Get Notifications On All New Releases.

About The Bougie Show

About The Bougie Show

About The Bougie Show