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The Bougie Show

The Bougie Show
TV & Film
The Bougie Show
Latest episode

164 episodes

  • The Bougie Show

    Brandi Swan Interview - Hating The Spoon 🥄 Position❓Men Not Moaning During Sex❓Ignored Double Tap 👋

    09/19/2026 | 59 mins.
    Adult Performer Brandi Swan Joined The Bougie Show And She Speaks On Losing Her Virginity At The Age Of 24. Security Guard Scene With Peter Fitswell. Brandi Also Speaks On Dating A Guy For 3 Years Without Sex And Taking Herbal Pills To Enhance The Taste Of Her Vagina, Plus So Much More.

    Make Sure To Subscribe To The Page And Get Notifications On All New Releases.
  • The Bougie Show

    Chloe Amour Interview - Embarrassing Queef Sounds? First BBC 🍆 Was Rob Piper? 10 Years No Alcohol🍷

    08/15/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    Adult Performer Chloe Amour Joined The Bougie Show For A Second Time And She Talks About Not Overstepping Her Boundaries In The Adult Film Industry. Prohibited Words On Production Sets? Chloe Also Informs Xay That She Is 10 Years Free Of Alcohol Beverages And Still Gets Embarrassed During Sex When Queef Sounds Occur, Plus So Much More.

    Make Sure To Subscribe To The Page And Get Notifications On All New Releases.
  • The Bougie Show

    Zoey Uso Interview - Camming With A Black Dildo🍆 In Her Momma Trailer? Losing Weight To Get Booked?

    08/01/2026 | 1h 31 mins.
    Adult Performer Zoey Uso Joined The Bougie Show And She Talks About Growing Up In A Trailer Home. Losing Weight To Get Booked More Often? Zoey Also Speaks On Adjusting Herself To Taking "Big D" In The Adult Film Industry, Plus So Much More.
    Make Sure To Subscribe To The Page And Get Notifications On All New Releases.
  • The Bougie Show

    Lucy Mochi Interview - Intimate With Only 1 Man Prior To Joining The industry? Intense 🎬 With Dredd❓

    07/18/2026 | 1h
    Adult Performer Lucy Mochi Joined The Bougie Show And She Talks About Being Broke Prior To Joining The Adult Film Industry. Loving The Pretzel Position? Lucy Also Speaks On Her Intense Scene With Dredd And Management Companies In The Industry Scamming Performers, Plus So Much More.
    Make Sure To Subscribe To The Page And Get Notifications On All New Releases.
  • The Bougie Show

    Tiffani Time Interview - Prone Bone Favorite Position? Pegging Men Without Lube? Arrogant Performers?

    07/04/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Adult Performer Tiffani Time Joined The Bougie Show And She Talks About Entering The Adult Film Industry After Earning Her Masters Degree In Nursing. Tiffani Also Informs Xay That She Has Lost Family Members After Becoming A Performer And Pegging Men Without Lubricant, Plus So Much More.

    Make Sure To Subscribe To The Page And Get Notifications On All New Releases.
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About The Bougie Show
Become a Paid Subscriber: https://anchor.fm/thebougieshow/subscribe The Bougie Show is an American podcast based in Miami Florida as well as Los Angeles California with listeners tuned in from all around the world. Hosted by Xay The DJ, The Bougie Show focus on The Adult Entertainment Industry interviewing some of the legendary and hottest performers nation wide. The Bougie Show is also Ranked number 1 among some of the most prominent adult entertainment podcast in America.
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TV & Film

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