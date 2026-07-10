Two Sons and Me Podcast:

Welcome back to Two Sons and Me… where parenting advice, life plans, and embarrassing childhood stories all end up on the same table.

This week, Todd, Chase, and Grayson tackle one of the biggest questions they've been getting from listeners: what does parenting look like once your kids become adults? Todd shares his perspective on learning to step back while still wanting to protect his children, while Chase and Grayson explain what it's like being on the receiving end of that advice and why mentorship sometimes lands better than parenting. Together, they unpack the balance between offering guidance, respecting independence, and realizing that everyone eventually has to make their own mistakes.

The conversation also turns to social media and how it's changed communication, dating, and the pressure of growing up online. They debate whether younger generations have lost the ability to connect face to face, why authenticity feels harder to find, and whether technology has made life easier or simply more complicated.

From there, the guys look ahead and share where they hope life takes them over the next five years. They talk about careers, family, travel, retirement, and what success actually looks like now compared to a few years ago.

And because no Chrisley conversation stays serious for long, the episode wraps with stories from the boys school days, including forgotten uniforms, principal's office visits, and the lengths Todd went to in order to keep them enrolled.

It's thoughtful, hilarious, and a reminder that no matter how old your kids get, you're never really done being a parent… and your parents are never done reminding you of everything you put them through.

New episodes every week… and remember: eventually every parent has to let go, but they'll never stop keeping score.



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