Two Sons and Me Podcast:

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Two Sons and Me

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RelationshipsSociety & Culture
Two Sons and Me
Latest episode

15 episodes

  • Parenting Adult Children

    07/10/2026 | 50 mins.
    Welcome back to Two Sons and Me… where parenting advice, life plans, and embarrassing childhood stories all end up on the same table.
    This week, Todd, Chase, and Grayson tackle one of the biggest questions they've been getting from listeners: what does parenting look like once your kids become adults? Todd shares his perspective on learning to step back while still wanting to protect his children, while Chase and Grayson explain what it's like being on the receiving end of that advice and why mentorship sometimes lands better than parenting. Together, they unpack the balance between offering guidance, respecting independence, and realizing that everyone eventually has to make their own mistakes.
    The conversation also turns to social media and how it's changed communication, dating, and the pressure of growing up online. They debate whether younger generations have lost the ability to connect face to face, why authenticity feels harder to find, and whether technology has made life easier or simply more complicated.
    From there, the guys look ahead and share where they hope life takes them over the next five years. They talk about careers, family, travel, retirement, and what success actually looks like now compared to a few years ago.
    And because no Chrisley conversation stays serious for long, the episode wraps with stories from the boys school days, including forgotten uniforms, principal's office visits, and the lengths Todd went to in order to keep them enrolled.
    It's thoughtful, hilarious, and a reminder that no matter how old your kids get, you're never really done being a parent… and your parents are never done reminding you of everything you put them through.
    New episodes every week… and remember: eventually every parent has to let go, but they'll never stop keeping score.

    Thank you to our sponsors for supporting the show!
    - Quince: Go to https://www.Quince.com/twosons for 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order!

    FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS:

    Two Sons and Me Podcast:
    Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/twosonsandmepodcast/)
    Spotify: (https://open.spotify.com/show/22ARDBW0zstq3qljfwDuCB)
    Instagram: (https://www.instagram.com/twosonsandmeofficial/)
    Youtube: (https://www.youtube.com/@TwoSonsAndMe)

    Todd Chrisley:
    Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/toddchrisley)
    Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/toddchrisley)

    Chase Chrisley:
    Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/chasechrisley)
    Tiktok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@chasemadisonchrisley)
    Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/chasechrisley)

    Grayson Chrisley:
    Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/graysonchrisley)
    Tiktok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@grayson_chrisley)

    Two Sons & Me:
    Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/twosonsandmeofficial)
    Tiktok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@twosonsandmeofficial)

    Produced and Edited by: The Cast Collective (Nashville, TN)
    YouTube: (https://www.youtube.com/@TheCastCollective)
    Instagram: (https://www.instagram.com/TheCastCollective)
    TikTok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@castcollective)
    Website: (https://www.thecastcollective.com/)
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

  • The Newest Chrisley (Part 1) Feat. Terrance Price

    07/03/2026 | 50 mins.
    Welcome back to Two Sons and Me… and this week, things look a little different.
    Todd & Grayson are joined by Todd's close friend Terrance Price, someone you've heard about PLENTY in the Chrisley family stories. but who you are finally getting to meet for yourself.
    Terrance shares what it was really like meeting Todd during their "extended vacay" in Pensacola, how an unexpected friendship quickly turned into something much deeper, and why the people they met during one of the hardest seasons of their lives will remain lifelong friends. Together they look back on the bonds that formed behind prison walls, the moments that tested them, and the loyalty that carried them through it all.
    The conversation also pulls back the curtain on life inside the facility, from standing up for inmates who couldn't stand up for themselves to navigating difficult staff and finding community in unexpected places. These friendships refused to be broken, even when people were intentionally separated.
    Along the way, Terrance tells his side of some of Todd's most talked about prison stories, Grayson gets to ask the questions he's been wanting answered, and the three of them prove that some of the strongest relationships are built in the places you would least expect.
    It's funny, emotional, and full of stories you've never heard before. More than anything, it's a reminder that family isn't always defined by blood. Sometimes it's defined by the people who walk through the hardest seasons of life with you.
    New episodes every week, be sure to subscribe and hit the bell for notifications!

    FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS:
    Two Sons and Me Podcast:
    Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/twosonsandmepodcast/)
    Spotify: (https://open.spotify.com/show/22ARDBW0zstq3qljfwDuCB)
    Instagram: (https://www.instagram.com/twosonsandmeofficial/)
    Youtube: (https://www.youtube.com/@TwoSonsAndMe)

    Todd Chrisley:
    Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/toddchrisley)
    Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/toddchrisley)

    Chase Chrisley:
    Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/chasechrisley)
    Tiktok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@chasemadisonchrisley)
    Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/chasechrisley)

    Grayson Chrisley:
    Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/graysonchrisley)
    Tiktok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@grayson_chrisley)

    Two Sons & Me:
    Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/twosonsandmeofficial)
    Tiktok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@twosonsandmeofficial)

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

  • "I Don't Want a Pen Pal"

    06/26/2026 | 37 mins.
    Welcome back to Two Sons and Me… where a simple game can somehow turn into a full-blown family intervention.
    This week, join Todd, Chase, and Grayson for a new game called "Which Kid Did It?" As Todd tries to figure out which child is responsible for a series of increasingly outrageous stories, the accusations start flying. From missed flights and fake emergencies to dating disasters, speeding tickets, and questionable life decisions, nobody is safe from being roasted.
    Once the game wraps up, the conversation shifts into a round of impossible "would you rather" questions that reveal a lot more than anyone expected. The family debates fame, relationships, loyalty, parenting, and which Chrisley they'd trust most in a survival situation.
    But underneath the laughs, the episode takes an unexpected turn.
    What starts as playful banter evolves into one of the most honest conversations the family has had so far about disappointment, communication, and what happens when relationships change. Chase opens up about feeling disconnected from Todd, while Todd explains the challenges of balancing love, boundaries, and watching your children make choices you don't always agree with.
    It's messy, funny, uncomfortable, heartfelt, and probably the closest thing to a real family conversation you'll ever hear on a podcast.
    It's classic Chrisley chaos... until it isn't.
    New episodes every week, be sure to subscribe and sign up for notifications for the next release!

    FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS:
    Two Sons and Me Podcast:
    Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/twosonsandmepodcast/)
    Spotify: (https://open.spotify.com/show/22ARDBW0zstq3qljfwDuCB)
    Instagram: (https://www.instagram.com/twosonsandmeofficial/)
    Youtube: (https://www.youtube.com/@TwoSonsAndMe)

    Todd Chrisley:
    Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/toddchrisley)
    Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/toddchrisley)

    Chase Chrisley:
    Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/chasechrisley)
    Tiktok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@chasemadisonchrisley)
    Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/chasechrisley)

    Grayson Chrisley:
    Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/graysonchrisley)
    Tiktok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@grayson_chrisley)

    Two Sons & Me:
    Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/twosonsandmeofficial)
    Tiktok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@twosonsandmeofficial)

    Produced and Edited by: The Cast Collective (Nashville, TN)
    YouTube – (https://www.youtube.com/@TheCastCollective)
    Instagram – (https://www.instagram.com/TheCastCollective)
    TikTok – (https://www.tiktok.com/@castcollective)
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

  • Do Parents Ever Let Go

    06/19/2026 | 44 mins.
    This week, Chase once again accuses Todd of liking Savannah and Grayson more than him, leading to a debate that has apparently been going on for years. What starts as a conversation about favoritism quickly turns into a much bigger discussion about family dynamics, communication, and how relationships change as children become adults.
    The guys get honest about growing up in the spotlight, the opportunities that came with reality television, and whether they'd make the same choice if they could go back and do it all over again. They talk about mistakes, growing up too fast, learning difficult lessons in public, and the ways those experiences shaped who they are today.
    Todd also reflects on parenting, admitting that there are things he would do differently if given the chance, while Chase and Grayson push back with their own perspective on what it was actually like growing up in the Chrisley household. Along the way, they tackle everything from therapy and personal responsibility to cruise ships, social media trends, and why no family ever sees their own story exactly the same way.
    It's funny, honest, occasionally chaotic, and one of the most personal conversations they've had yet.
    New episodes every week… and remember:
    The people who drive you the craziest are usually the same people you'd do anything for.

    FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS:
    Two Sons and Me Podcast:
    Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/twosonsandmepodcast/)
    Spotify: (https://open.spotify.com/show/22ARDBW0zstq3qljfwDuCB)
    Instagram: (https://www.instagram.com/twosonsandmeofficial/)
    Youtube: (https://www.youtube.com/@TwoSonsAndMe)

    Todd Chrisley:
    Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/toddchrisley)
    Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/toddchrisley)

    Chase Chrisley:
    Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/chasechrisley)
    Tiktok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@chasemadisonchrisley)
    Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/chasechrisley)

    Grayson Chrisley:
    Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/graysonchrisley)
    Tiktok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@grayson_chrisley)

    Two Sons & Me:
    Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/twosonsandmeofficial)
    Tiktok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@twosonsandmeofficial)

    Produced and Edited by: The Cast Collective (Nashville, TN)
    YouTube – (https://www.youtube.com/@TheCastCollective)
    Instagram – (https://www.instagram.com/TheCastCollective)
    TikTok – (https://www.tiktok.com/@castcollective)
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

  • "I'm Not Crazy"

    06/12/2026 | 52 mins.
    Welcome back to Two Sons and Me… where life updates somehow turn into debates about AI, politics, OnlyFans, and whether anyone in this family is actually stable.
    This week, Todd, Chase, and Grayson sit down for a long overdue catch up. They talk about where they are in life, what's bringing them peace these days, and how much things have changed over the past few years. From college life and relationships to moving away, finding independence, and learning to tune out the noise, it's one of the most honest conversations they've had about personal growth so far.
    Of course, keeping things serious doesn't last long.
    The guys dive into everything from viral internet culture and celebrity headlines to conspiracy theories, current events, and the state of entertainment. Along the way, they debate AI, the future of technology, political division in America, and whether common sense has completely left the building.
    They also tackle questions about family dynamics, what peace actually looks like, and why getting older sometimes means caring less about everyone else's drama and more about protecting your own peace.
    At its core, this episode is about perspective. How life changes you, how your priorities shift, and how finding peace often means learning what deserves your attention and what doesn't.
    It's funny, opinionated, completely unfiltered, and exactly what happens when three Chrisleys sit down with no real plan and way too much to say.

    FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS:

    Todd Chrisley:
    Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/toddchrisley)
    Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/toddchrisley)

    Chase Chrisley:
    Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/chasechrisley)
    Tiktok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@chasemadisonchrisley)
    Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/chasechrisley)

    Grayson Chrisley:
    Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/graysonchrisley)
    Tiktok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@grayson_chrisley)

    Two Sons & Me:
    Insta: (https://www.instagram.com/twosonsandmeofficial)
    Tiktok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@twosonsandmeofficial)

    Produced and Edited by: The Cast Collective (Nashville, TN)
    YouTube – (https://www.youtube.com/@TheCastCollective)
    Instagram – (https://www.instagram.com/TheCastCollective)
    TikTok – (https://www.tiktok.com/@castcollective)

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Two Sons and Me
Two Sons & Me puts the one and only Todd Chrisley in a room with Chase and Grayson, and nobody's holding back. Shocking? We think not. Chase has the wit, has the one-liners, and, much to his dismay, has Todd's eyes on him at all times. Grayson is the baby of the family who somehow came out of the wildest few years of this family's existence with his head on straighter than.... I don’t know... something that’s really straight. And Todd is... well, Todd. A man who would do anything for his family, who has never once been accused of being short on either opinions or love, and who gives out advice like candy.Btw-the boys are sick of candy.Every week, the three of them sit down for conversations that are equal parts funny, honest, and completely unfiltered. Jump onboard for the Chrisley family’s newest adventure. With the two boys aboard and The Toddfather steering the ship, what else could you need?The answer: A bigger boat.They've done reality TV. They've done the headlines. Now they're doing the real conversations, the ones that happen after the cameras are supposed to be off. Y’all, please pray for Julie. Two Sons & Me. New episodes wherever you get your podcasts. And Nanny Faye, if you somehow figured out how to stream this... we know you’re at the casino. Get home! Dinner's ready, and the tea is piping hot.
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