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Awesome Etiquette

The Emily Post Institute
EducationHealth & Wellness
Awesome Etiquette
Latest episode

620 episodes

  • Awesome Etiquette

    Episode 618 - Inedible Dinner Party

    07/13/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    On today’s show, we take your questions on what to do when friends repeatedly invite you over for dinners that are only barely edible, how to navigate invitations when multiple divorced couples are all part of the same friend group, and whether it's appropriate to speak up when a coworker's perfume is causing headaches and making it difficult to work. For Community Members, we've got a bonus question about an awkward first meeting with new neighbors that became... shall we say... much more revealing than intended. Plus your weekly challenge, an etiquette salute from Megan, and a postscript segment where Lizzie interviews parenting expert Dr. Michelle Borba.

    Subscribe - emilypost.substack.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Awesome Etiquette

    Episode 617 - Rather Not Hug

    07/06/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    On today’s show, we take your questions on how to handle people who insist on hugging when you'd rather not, when family gatherings become focused on who's missing instead of who's present, and what to do when fellow party guests drink all your Pellegrino. For Community members, we've got a bonus question about beach etiquette and dealing with an aggressive dispute over hotel beach chair setups. Plus your weekly challenge, an etiquette salute from Charlie, and a postscript segment on etiquette essentials for kids.

    Subscribe - emilypost.substack.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Awesome Etiquette

    Episode 616 - Group Text Step Back

    06/29/2026 | 58 mins.
    On today’s show, we take your questions on how to gracefully step back from a family group text during a difficult time without seeming uncaring, what a new grandchild should call a step-grandmother who joined the family later in life, and whether it’s truly poor etiquette to say “Congratulations!” when someone gets engaged. For Community Members, your bonus question is about e-bike safety etiquette. Plus your weekly etiquette challenge, an etiquette salute from Allie, and a postscript segment on Hostesses from Emily’s first edition of Etiquette.

    Join the community - emilypost.substack.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Awesome Etiquette

    Episode 615 - Moving Place Cards

    06/22/2026 | 58 mins.
    On today’s show, we take your questions on whether you need to respond when an older friend shares their age, how to navigate seating arrangements when guests move place cards at a dinner party, and what to do when balls keep ending up in your yard. For Community Members, we’ve got a first-date etiquette conversation about parking, payment and expectations. Plus your weekly challenge, an etiquette salute from Sarah, and a postscript segment on greeting and parting at work from our Business Etiquette book.

    Join the etiquette community - emilypost.substack.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Awesome Etiquette

    Episode 614 - Waiting To Be Served

    06/15/2026 | 58 mins.
    On today’s show, we take your questions on whether you should wait for everyone at the table to be served before eating at a large hosted luncheon, how families can navigate relationships when one member has become estranged, and whether it's okay to follow up with someone after a meaningful connection seems to have gone quiet. For Community Members, we’ve got a wedding etiquette double-header on handling self-invitations and unexpected plus-ones. Plus your weekly challenge, an etiquette salute from a grateful coworker, and a postscript segment on building habits.

    Join the etiquette community - emilypost.substack.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Awesome Etiquette
Hosts Lizzie Post and Daniel Post Senning answer audience questions about modern etiquette, offering advice grounded in consideration, respect, and honesty. As the great-great-grandchildren of Emily Post, cousins Dan and Lizzie look to the reasons behind traditional rules to guide their advice in a wide range of contemporary situations. Test your social acumen and join the discussion about civility and decency in today's complex world.
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