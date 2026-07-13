On today’s show, we take your questions on what to do when friends repeatedly invite you over for dinners that are only barely edible, how to navigate invitations when multiple divorced couples are all part of the same friend group, and whether it's appropriate to speak up when a coworker's perfume is causing headaches and making it difficult to work. For Community Members, we've got a bonus question about an awkward first meeting with new neighbors that became... shall we say... much more revealing than intended. Plus your weekly challenge, an etiquette salute from Megan, and a postscript segment where Lizzie interviews parenting expert Dr. Michelle Borba.



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