On today’s show, we take your questions on whether you need to respond when an older friend shares their age, how to navigate seating arrangements when guests move place cards at a dinner party, and what to do when balls keep ending up in your yard. For Community Members, we’ve got a first-date etiquette conversation about parking, payment and expectations. Plus your weekly challenge, an etiquette salute from Sarah, and a postscript segment on greeting and parting at work from our Business Etiquette book.
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