In this Father’s Day episode of Excuse My Grandma, Kim and Grandma Gail reflect on the dads, grandfathers, and father figures who shape our lives. They start with the lighter side of the holiday, from Knicks merch and dad jokes to Poppy’s Waze obsession and the classic things all dads seem to do.



Then, Kim and Grandma are joined by Matt Fogelson, author of Restrung: Fatherhood in a Different Key, for a deeper conversation about grief, fatherhood, complicated parent relationships, and what it means to carry someone’s memory forward. Matt shares how losing his father, becoming a father himself, and finding healing through music helped him understand his past while choosing a different future.



This episode is a reminder that Father’s Day can be joyful, funny, emotional, and complicated all at once.



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