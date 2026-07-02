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Excuse My Grandma
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Excuse My Grandma

Kim and Grandma Gail
RelationshipsSociety & Culture
Excuse My Grandma
Latest episode

243 episodes

  • Excuse My Grandma

    Are Summer Flings Ever a Good Idea?

    07/02/2026 | 29 mins.
    Kim and Grandma Gail are talking about summer in the Hamptons, modern dating, and the red flags that deserve a second look. Kim recaps spotting finance bros “in the wild” at the U.S. Open, while Grandma reveals exactly how she would approach a cute guy at Surf Lodge.

    They also debate whether summer flings are worth the potential heartbreak, why certain dating app compliments give an immediate ick, and how to avoid repeating the patterns of a toxic relationship. Plus, they play Red Flag, White and Blue and weigh in on calling your mom three times a day, dating before a divorce is finalized, and whether a man should pay for your ride home after a first date.

    Follow us on
    Instagram @excusemygrandma @⁠⁠kimmurstein⁠
    TikTok @excusemygrandma and @excusemygrandmapod 
    Watch on 
    YouTube
    Spotify

    Read our Excuse My Advice Column and watch on YouTube
  • Excuse My Grandma

    Grandma’s Dos and Don’ts for Wedding Season

    06/25/2026 | 39 mins.
    Wedding season is officially here, and Kim and Grandma Gail are breaking down the etiquette rules everyone is secretly confused about. From destination weddings and expensive bachelorette trips to plus-ones, registries, dress codes, Irish exits, and how much you should really spend on a gift, Grandma shares what has changed and which traditions still matter. Plus, Kim reveals why she is always ready to leave the after-party early, and Grandma admits she once rewore her wedding dress to someone else’s wedding.

    Follow us on
    Instagram ⁠@excusemygrandma ⁠@⁠⁠⁠kimmurstein⁠⁠
    TikTok⁠ @excusemygrandma ⁠and ⁠@excusemygrandmapod ⁠

    Watch on 
    ⁠YouTube⁠
    ⁠Spotify⁠

    Read our ⁠Excuse My Advice Column ⁠and watch on ⁠YouTube⁠
  • Excuse My Grandma

    Celebrating Fatherhood and Navigating Grief with Matt Fogelson

    06/18/2026 | 57 mins.
    In this Father’s Day episode of Excuse My Grandma, Kim and Grandma Gail reflect on the dads, grandfathers, and father figures who shape our lives. They start with the lighter side of the holiday, from Knicks merch and dad jokes to Poppy’s Waze obsession and the classic things all dads seem to do.

    Then, Kim and Grandma are joined by Matt Fogelson, author of Restrung: Fatherhood in a Different Key, for a deeper conversation about grief, fatherhood, complicated parent relationships, and what it means to carry someone’s memory forward. Matt shares how losing his father, becoming a father himself, and finding healing through music helped him understand his past while choosing a different future.

    This episode is a reminder that Father’s Day can be joyful, funny, emotional, and complicated all at once.

    Follow us on
    Instagram @excusemygrandma @⁠⁠kimmurstein⁠
    TikTok @excusemygrandma and @excusemygrandmapod 
    Watch on 
    YouTube
    Spotify

    Read our Excuse My Advice Column and watch on YouTube
  • Excuse My Grandma

    Excuse My Grandma’s Red Flags with Jared Freid

    06/11/2026 | 55 mins.
    Excuse My Grandma is joined by comedian and author Jared Freid, who returns to the podcast for a third time, and his first in-person appearance with Kim and Grandma Gail. Jared talks about his new book, Walking Red Flag: Dating Advice from Your Favorite Guy Friend, sharing a male perspective on modern dating, commitment, dating apps, getting back together with an ex, and why men and women often approach relationships so differently.

    Kim, Grandma Gail, and Jared also compare dating across generations, from Grandma Gail’s world of phone calls and setups to today’s endless apps, Instagram stories, and confusing situationships. Plus, they answer listener questions about dating over 60, following exes, moving for a relationship, and what your mother should, and absolutely should not, know about your dating life.

    Follow us on
    Instagram @excusemygrandma @⁠⁠kimmurstein⁠
    TikTok @excusemygrandma and @excusemygrandmapod 
    Watch on 
    YouTube
    Spotify

    Read our Excuse My Advice Column and watch on YouTube
  • Excuse My Grandma

    Summer Weddings in Europe & Weekends in the Hamptons

    06/04/2026 | 35 mins.
    In this episode of Excuse My Grandma, Kim returns from a whirlwind week in Europe with enough travel drama to last a lifetime. From being stranded on a runway for eight hours to navigating 100-step "back entrances" in Italian cliffside towns, Kim and Grandma Gail break down the highs and lows of international wedding season and discuss their summer plans in the Hamptons.

    Follow us on
    Instagram @excusemygrandma @⁠⁠kimmurstein⁠
    TikTok @excusemygrandma and @excusemygrandmapod 

    Watch on 
    YouTube
    Spotify

    Read our Excuse My Advice Column and watch on YouTube
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About Excuse My Grandma
Grandma Gail is full of wisdom... even if Kim doesn't always take it to heart. Every week, the granddaughter/grandmother duo share stories, chat about their lives, discuss pop culture, and unpack the generational differences of dating, sex, relationships, and more. Listen on Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts. Watch the show in full on YouTube and follow @excusemygrandma on TikTok and Instagram to keep tabs on what’s happening in their lives between episodes. Inquiries: team@excusemygrandma.com.
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