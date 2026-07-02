Excuse My Grandma is joined by comedian and author Jared Freid, who returns to the podcast for a third time, and his first in-person appearance with Kim and Grandma Gail. Jared talks about his new book, Walking Red Flag: Dating Advice from Your Favorite Guy Friend, sharing a male perspective on modern dating, commitment, dating apps, getting back together with an ex, and why men and women often approach relationships so differently.
Kim, Grandma Gail, and Jared also compare dating across generations, from Grandma Gail’s world of phone calls and setups to today’s endless apps, Instagram stories, and confusing situationships. Plus, they answer listener questions about dating over 60, following exes, moving for a relationship, and what your mother should, and absolutely should not, know about your dating life.
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