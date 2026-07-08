Are you constantly moving the financial goalposts, yet never quite feel satisfied? This episode delves into the psychology of "never enough." We explore how increasing income often leads to increased spending, more stress, and less fulfillment. We challenge the belief that more money is always the answer and offer strategies for finding contentment and defining what “enough” truly means.
Key Moments:
The Moving Goalpost of Enough - The discussion kicks off comparing chasing money to a dog after its tail or a cat toying with an ever-higher string 01:27.
Inflation, Lifestyle Creep, and Sticker Shock - We deep dive into rising costs, from $100k SUVs and the temptation to upgrade lifestyle alongside income 02:23, 03:26.
Can More Money Make You Poorer? - The surprising idea that bigger paychecks can actually lead to less freedom and cash flow if not managed well is unpacked 04:51, 07:46.
The Value of Money Habits Over Income - Old-school budgeting strategies and the importance of meticulous money management are key no matter your income 05:54, 06:53.
The Hidden Costs of Chasing Higher Salaries - We scrutinize the trade-offs of chasing bigger paychecks, sacrificing relationships, workplace equity, and sometimes true happiness 10:59.
Defining Success on Your Own Terms - Decide what “enough” looks like for yourself rather than defaulting to societal expectations 27:09, 28:09.
Why You Should Tune In
Tune in for honest, relatable insights on breaking the cycle of working for “more” at the expense of peace, relationships, and real fulfillment. This episode delivers both actionable strategies and the permission to redefine success in your own terms—whether you’re climbing the corporate ladder, running your own business, or somewhere in between.
Who This Episode Is For
Anyone struggling with feeling like it’s “never enough,” regardless of income
Ambitious professionals weighing job offers or lifestyle upgrades
Couples navigating financial decisions and long-term planning
Listeners interested in practical budgeting, the FIRE movement, or redefining wealth and happiness
Take a thoughtful, funny, and truth-filled journey that will help you decide—once and for all—how much is enough for you.
This Podcast is sponsored by American Heritage Credit Union. To learn more and open an account go to: www.AHCU.co/ForBetterandWorth
Our website: www.forbetterandworth.com
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Ericka: @erickayoungofficial
Chris: @1cbyoung