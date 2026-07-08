Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusinessFor Better and Worth
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
For Better and Worth
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

For Better and Worth

Chris Young and Ericka Young
BusinessInvesting
For Better and Worth
Latest episode

364 episodes

  • For Better and Worth

    The Trap of Spending Money to Impress Others (Ep 185)

    07/08/2026 | 44 mins.
    Do you struggle with the desire to look rich and actually doing all the things it takes to build wealth? In this episode, we break down the traps of chasing status and the smarter path to financial security. There is a big difference between projecting wealth and actually building it. We explore the traps of chasing image over things that create substance. We challenge you to rethink what being “rich” really means and discover how frugality, patience, and intentionality can lead to true financial freedom.

    Key Moments & Insights
    Mall Shopping & $750 Shoes: A trip to the mall sparks a reflection on status symbols and why pricey shoes aren’t impressing anyone 02:31.
    Looking Rich vs Being Rich: A key theme that emerged is the societal pressure to appear successful, whether through designer brands or picking up the dinner check, and how these habits can undermine real financial stability 03:10.
    Retail Therapy Traps: We discussed the financial 'trap' of constantly seeking approval and validation through spending, instead of focusing on building lasting wealth 05:15.
    Prom Send-Off Extravagance: Have you seen the modern prom sendoffs complete with luxury cars and rented halls? Social media drives people to overspend on fleeting moments 10:35.
    Celebrations & Weddings: There is also a tendency to prioritize lavish life weddings over financial well-being but a meaningful experience doesn’t have to break the bank 22:10.
    Cars, Houses, and Debt: Expensive cars and over-furnished homes can leave people looking affluent while remaining cash-poor, particularly when debt is involved 30:22.
    Defining True Wealth: We encourage you to define what being “rich” means for yourself and invest in long-term happiness and relationships instead of majoring on material things 40:00.

    Why You Should Tune In
    This episode is a must-listen for anyone who’s ever felt the tug of keeping up with the Joneses or wondered if their money habits are truly serving their future. It’s packed with honest anecdotes, practical strategies, and gentle humor that demystify wealth without shaming everyday choices. Whether you’re a recovering spender, budget enthusiast, or simply want a healthier relationship with money, this conversation offers the clarity and encouragement you need to focus on what really matters.

    This Podcast is sponsored by American Heritage Credit Union. To learn more and open an account go to: www.AHCU.co/ForBetterandWorth
    Our website: www.forbetterandworth.com
    Get Ericka's book, Naked and Unashamed: 10 Money Conversations Every Couple Must Have
    Check out our local TV spotlight
    Connect with us:
    Instagram: @forbetterandworth
    YouTube: @forbetterandworth
    Ericka: @erickayoungofficial
    Chris: @1cbyoung
  • For Better and Worth

    The Real Cost of Chasing More Money (Ep 184)

    07/01/2026 | 38 mins.
    Are you constantly moving the financial goalposts, yet never quite feel satisfied? This episode delves into the psychology of "never enough." We explore how increasing income often leads to increased spending, more stress, and less fulfillment. We challenge the belief that more money is always the answer and offer strategies for finding contentment and defining what “enough” truly means.

    Key Moments:
    The Moving Goalpost of Enough - The discussion kicks off comparing chasing money to a dog after its tail or a cat toying with an ever-higher string 01:27.
    Inflation, Lifestyle Creep, and Sticker Shock - We deep dive into rising costs, from $100k SUVs and the temptation to upgrade lifestyle alongside income 02:23, 03:26.
    Can More Money Make You Poorer? - The surprising idea that bigger paychecks can actually lead to less freedom and cash flow if not managed well is unpacked 04:51, 07:46.
    The Value of Money Habits Over Income - Old-school budgeting strategies and the importance of meticulous money management are key no matter your income 05:54, 06:53.
    The Hidden Costs of Chasing Higher Salaries - We scrutinize the trade-offs of chasing bigger paychecks, sacrificing relationships, workplace equity, and sometimes true happiness 10:59.
    Defining Success on Your Own Terms - Decide what “enough” looks like for yourself rather than defaulting to societal expectations 27:09, 28:09.

    Why You Should Tune In
    Tune in for honest, relatable insights on breaking the cycle of working for “more” at the expense of peace, relationships, and real fulfillment. This episode delivers both actionable strategies and the permission to redefine success in your own terms—whether you’re climbing the corporate ladder, running your own business, or somewhere in between.

    Who This Episode Is For
    Anyone struggling with feeling like it’s “never enough,” regardless of income
    Ambitious professionals weighing job offers or lifestyle upgrades
    Couples navigating financial decisions and long-term planning
    Listeners interested in practical budgeting, the FIRE movement, or redefining wealth and happiness

    Take a thoughtful, funny, and truth-filled journey that will help you decide—once and for all—how much is enough for you.

    This Podcast is sponsored by American Heritage Credit Union. To learn more and open an account go to: www.AHCU.co/ForBetterandWorth
    Our website: www.forbetterandworth.com
    Get Ericka's book, Naked and Unashamed: 10 Money Conversations Every Couple Must Have
    Check out our local TV spotlight
    Connect with us:
    Instagram: @forbetterandworth
    YouTube: @forbetterandworth
    Ericka: @erickayoungofficial
    Chris: @1cbyoung
  • For Better and Worth

    How Many Accounts Do You Really Need? (Ep 183)

    06/24/2026 | 43 mins.
    Are you unsure where your money should go after payday? This episode breaks down the essential accounts every household needs, busts common myths about credit cards and savings, and offers real-life strategies for stress-free finances. Whether you're just starting your financial journey or looking to optimize your money management, this conversation is your toolkit for financial clarity and confidence.
    Key Moments & Takeaways
    Why Multiple Accounts Matter: Discussion about the logic behind account diversification 02:09.
    Credit Cards Are NOT Emergency Funds: A firm warning against using credit cards as savings and why it's a risky move 02:44.
    Checking & Savings Fundamentals: The foundational role of checking accounts (even with peer-to-peer apps) and the importance of a nearby savings account 03:37.
    High-Yield Savings: Why it's smart to keep part of your emergency fund in a high-yield account and what to watch for with access and interest rates 06:26.
    How Much to Save for Emergencies: Recommendations for emergency funds from 3–12 months of expenses and how strategies change based on life phase 09:00.
    The “Non-Monthly” Account: A game-changing strategy for handling annual or irregular expenses like insurance, car registrations, and taxes 11:16.
    Retirement Roadmap: Employer-sponsored plans (401k/403b/SEP), maximizing matches, and the difference between pre-tax and Roth accounts 18:02, 20:05.
    Traditional IRA “Dump Fund”: Why rolling over old 401k balances into a traditional IRA gives greater control and investment options 26:55.
    Health Savings Account (HSA): Unique benefits, tax savings, and using HSAs as a retirement tool 30:58.
    Brokerage Accounts & Early Retirement: How taxable accounts add flexibility for big goals or bridging the gap before retirement 34:15.
    Why You Should Listen
    This episode is packed with actionable advice, real examples, and honest conversations about the why behind smart money moves. You'll leave knowing exactly which accounts deserve your attention and how to reduce financial stress while preparing for life's curveballs. If you want to feel more in control of your finances, this discussion is a must-listen.
    Who This Episode Is For:
    Young professionals setting up their first accounts
    Couples looking to improve household money management
    Anyone feeling overwhelmed by financial account options
    Individuals planning for debt payoff, emergency savings, or retirement
    Listeners seeking practical, step-by-step guidance to building wealth


    This Podcast is sponsored by American Heritage Credit Union. To learn more and open an account go to: www.AHCU.co/ForBetterandWorth
    Our website: www.forbetterandworth.com
    Get Ericka's book, Naked and Unashamed: 10 Money Conversations Every Couple Must Have
    Check out our local TV spotlight
    Connect with us:
    Instagram: @forbetterandworth
    YouTube: @forbetterandworth
    Ericka: @erickayoungofficial
    Chris: @1cbyoung
  • For Better and Worth

    Five Signs You’re Killing It Financially (Ep 182)

    06/16/2026 | 34 mins.
    Navigating financial progress can feel overwhelming, but sometimes you’re already doing better than you think. This episode is a motivating conversation about recognizing your wins, big and small, as you build financial security and personal growth. Listeners are shown how to spot five key signs they’re “killing it” and how to celebrate meaningful progress along the way.
    Key Moments & Highlights
    Acknowledging Your Wins: We explore why people don’t give themselves enough credit and introduce the idea of celebrating progress, not just perfection 01:17.
    Emergency Fund Success: A key theme that emerged was the power of maintaining an untouched emergency fund and how it enables better decision-making in tough times 04:28.
    Smart Debt Management: There is immense value in not paying interest on debts and using credit wisely. We also share helpful credit card strategies 11:04.
    Consistent Retirement Savings: It is vital to make it automatic and consistent when saving for retirement and set realistic expectations for Social Security 15:01.
    Learning from Mistakes: Learning from our financial missteps ensures we grow. We discuss our tough landlord experiences as an example. These times can be a source of strength and help us make better choices 19:08.
    Increasing Net Worth: Tracking your net worth year over year is a simple and powerful measure of real financial progress 26:22.
    Celebrate & Reflect: Never forget to pause, appreciate milestones, and understand that personal growth is part of the journey 30:31.
    Who Should Listen
    This episode is for anyone feeling stuck or uncertain about their financial journey. Couples, individuals, and anyone working toward financial goals who need a reminder that progress, not perfection, is what matters should definitely listen in.
    Why Tune In
    Tune in for genuine encouragement, real-world experiences, and practical tips that will help you see and celebrate your own financial wins. Whether you’re just starting out or further along, this episode will leave you feeling empowered and motivated to keep going strong.


    This Podcast is sponsored by American Heritage Credit Union. To learn more and open an account go to: www.AHCU.co/ForBetterandWorth
    Our website: www.forbetterandworth.com
    Get Ericka's book, Naked and Unashamed: 10 Money Conversations Every Couple Must Have
    Check out our local TV spotlight
    Connect with us:
    Instagram: @forbetterandworth
    YouTube: @forbetterandworth
    Ericka: @erickayoungofficial
    Chris: @1cbyoung
  • For Better and Worth

    Why Earning Six Figures Doesn't Feel Like Enough Anymore (Ep 181)

    06/15/2026 | 42 mins.
    Securing a six-figure income isn't always the financial freedom many expect, especially in today’s economy. In this candid conversation, we break down why even good salaries can leave you feeling pinched and explore how geography, lifestyle choices, and inflation impact your bottom line. This episode is an eye-opener for anyone seeking to maximize their earnings without letting embarrassment or lifestyle creep sabotage financial goals.
    Key Moments
    The Reality Check of Six-Figure Living: Why having $3 in the bank after earning $120k is not uncommon 00:27
    Dissecting Expenses & Lifestyle Creep: The surprising ways housing, property taxes, and daily costs eat away at your income 06:10, 06:31
    How Geography Shapes Financial Well-being: Comparing high-cost and lower-cost areas—and the invisible impact of moving 08:08
    Making Big Financial Choices: Prioritizing home purchases, car expenses, and setting spending boundaries 12:19, 15:10
    Intentionality Versus Influence: Distinguishing between planned financial moves and consumer persuasion 21:11
    The Importance of "Big Rocks": What it means to build your spending and saving around core values like giving, retirement, and essentials 33:14
    Practical Audit Tips: How to spot where your money’s really going and reset your priorities 38:48, 39:09
    Why You Should Tune In
    This episode offers actionable strategies for squeezing more value from your income—regardless of the actual number on your pay stub. Listeners will walk away with a renewed sense of hope, a toolkit for intentional spending, and confidence to break free from paycheck-to-paycheck stress. The real-world tips and humor keep the tough love relatable, making financial transformation both achievable and less intimidating.
    Who This Episode Is For
    Anyone earning (or aspiring to earn) a six-figure income who feels their money just doesn’t stretch far enough
    Couples and parents trying to make smarter financial decisions together
    Young professionals grappling with rising living costs and saving goals
    Anyone feeling embarrassed or overwhelmed by their financial situation and looking for encouragement and practical fixes

    This Podcast is sponsored by American Heritage Credit Union. To learn more and open an account go to: www.AHCU.co/ForBetterandWorth
    Our website: www.forbetterandworth.com
    Get Ericka's book, Naked and Unashamed: 10 Money Conversations Every Couple Must Have
    Check out our local TV spotlight
    Connect with us:
    Instagram: @forbetterandworth
    YouTube: @forbetterandworth
    Ericka: @erickayoungofficial
    Chris: @1cbyoung
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About For Better and Worth
For Better and Worth is a personal finance and relationship podcast hosted by married couple Chris Young and Ericka Young, who believe the strongest partnerships are built on love, communication, and a solid financial foundation.Each episode, they bring their own money journey into honest conversation, covering everything from investing and net worth milestones to homeownership, budgeting, and raising financially savvy kids. Real topics. Real experience. Real talk between two people who are figuring it out together.Because a good life takes more than love. It takes purpose, partnership, and the power to make it all worth it.
Podcast website
BusinessInvestingRelationshipsSociety & Culture

Listen to For Better and Worth, Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing) and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
For Better and Worth: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.11.3| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/13/2026 - 9:56:13 PM
A company fromMADSACK