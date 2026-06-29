Most men enter divorce feeling like a bad person.

Shamed.

Labeled.

Often called a narcissist.

This episode is for that man.

Because the truth is, you are not broken.

You are under-resourced.

And there is a profound difference.

In this solo episode, Karen McMahon speaks directly to the divorcing dad who is white-knuckling it through one of the hardest seasons of his life, carrying shame he didn't earn, fighting for children he loves deeply, and quietly wondering if he's going to make it through this.

The answer is yes. And this episode shows you how.

Karen addresses the emotional depth of men that nobody is acknowledging, the very real dangers that emerge when divorcing dads don't get support, and the brilliance... yes, brilliance... that becomes possible when they do.

What you'll take away:

1. The truth about your emotional life

You feel more than anyone has ever given you credit for. You've just never been given the tools, the language, or the permission to work with it. That changes here.

2. The stats that should stop us all cold

Divorcing men are among the most at-risk demographics on the planet. The numbers are sobering. The silence around them is unacceptable. Karen names them, because someone has to.

3. Fight for your kids and your right to father them

Her version of reality is not the truth. The courts are not automatically stacked against you. And keeping the peace at the expense of your presence is not protecting your children. It is costing them. Trust what you innately know they need from you.

4. Trust your instincts as a dad

You parent differently than mom. That is not a weakness. It is exactly what your children need, and only you can give it. Karen shares a powerful story that will change how you see yourself as a father.

5. Roll up your sleeves

The hard, vulnerable, and courageous work of healing your wounds and refining your character is not optional if you want to emerge from this as the man and father your children deserve. This episode shows you exactly where to begin.

6. Break the chain

The generational patterns that quietly led you here, they stop with you. This painful season is your invitation to become the man who was always in there, waiting to be found.

In this episode Karen also covers:

Why men feel deeply and why nobody is talking about it

The dangerous edge men reach when emotional capacity runs out

Why caving and controlling are both driven by fear and what to do instead

How to evict your ex from your mental space and reclaim your own thinking

Why silence and boundaries do more heavy lifting than any argument ever will

The Michelangelo principle and what it means for who you're becoming

Why divorce is the most powerful doorway men walk through to do their inner work

Resources mentioned in this episode:

📞 Book a free Rapid Relief Call: https://www.jbddivorcesupport.com/rapid-relief-call

🌐 Join Divorce Support Network: https://divorcesupportnetwork.com/

🎙️ Follow JBD on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/journey_beyond_divorce/

🌐 Grab free resources on JBD website: https://www.jbddivorcesupport.com/