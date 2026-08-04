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The Zac Clark Show

Zac Clark
EducationHealth & Wellness
The Zac Clark Show
Latest episode

96 episodes

  • The Zac Clark Show

    Shep Rose on Bravo Fame, Alcohol, Ayahuasca & Why He Finally Had to Change

    08/04/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    After more than a decade on Bravo's hit reality show, Southern Charm, Shep Rose opens up about the moment he realized something had to change.

    Shep shares the phone call from Andy Cohen that became a wake-up call, the blackouts that scared him, and the ayahuasca journey in Costa Rica that forced him to confront his relationship with alcohol, attention, and the endless pursuit of more.

    This isn't a recovery story in the traditional sense. Shep doesn't identify as an alcoholic, and he's honest about still figuring it out -- the gray area, the setbacks, and the ongoing work of trying to live with more intention. That's what makes this conversation so compelling.

    Together, Shep and Zac talk openly about fame, aging, excess, the loneliness that can exist behind a public persona, and what it actually takes to change.

    Whether you know Shep from Southern Charm or you've never seen an episode, this is a conversation about the cost of always saying yes -- and what happens when the life you've always celebrated becomes the very thing you need to question.

    Shep's new book, Nothing in Moderation, explores many of these same themes – an honest, funny, and unflinching look at excess, fame, and figuring out what actually matters.

    Link to Shep Rose’s book -- Nothing In Moderation: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GZQ9GQL7?lv=shuf&channelId=500&plpRedirect=mhFallback

    Follow Shep Rose:

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/relationshep/?hl=en

    Connect with Zac

    https://www.instagram.com/zwclark/

    https://www.linkedin.com/in/zac-c-746b96254/

    https://www.tiktok.com/@zacwclark

    https://www.strava.com/athletes/55697553

    https://twitter.com/zacwclark

    If you or anyone you know is struggling, please do not hesitate to contact Release Recovery:

    (914) 588-6564

    releaserecovery.com

    @releaserecovery
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Zac Clark Show

    Young Women, Alcoholism & the New Generation of Recovery | Neva Coleman

    07/28/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Neva Coleman looked like she was thriving.

    She was a bright college student at Tulane, surrounded by friends, succeeding academically, and living what many would consider the "normal" college experience. But behind the scenes, alcohol had become far more than a way to have fun.

    In this conversation, Neva shares how grief after losing her father on 9/11, perfectionism, anxiety, and an escalating relationship with alcohol led to blackouts, withdrawals, a call to the suicide hotline, and years of believing she simply needed more willpower.

    Zac and Neva discuss why so many young women don't recognize themselves in the stereotype of alcoholism, the shame that keeps people silent, and how recovery gave her a completely new way to live.

    Recovery is changing. A new generation is making sobriety more visible, more honest, and more hopeful than ever before. Neva is one of the voices leading that shift – not by pretending to be perfect, but by showing that a full, joyful, connected life is possible without alcohol.

    This is a great conversation that explores grief, identity, alcoholism, and the hope that recovery offers – no matter how old you are.

    Follow Neva Coleman:

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/neva__coleman/

    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@neva__coleman

    Connect with Zac

    https://www.instagram.com/zwclark/

    https://www.linkedin.com/in/zac-c-746b96254/

    https://www.tiktok.com/@zacwclark

    https://www.strava.com/athletes/55697553

    https://twitter.com/zacwclark

    If you or anyone you know is struggling, please do not hesitate to contact Release Recovery:

    (914) 588-6564

    releaserecovery.com

    @releaserecovery
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Zac Clark Show

    Hunter Montgomery: From Injury to Heroin Addiction, Reality TV & Nearly 20 Years Sober

    07/21/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Hunter Montgomery has been sober for nearly 20 years – but his story didn't begin with heroin. It began with a football injury, a prescription for painkillers, and the belief that he'd finally found something that made him feel comfortable in his own skin.

    In this honest conversation, Hunter joins Zac Clark to unpack the hidden beginning of addiction, why so many people suffer in silence, and what finally broke the cycle. They explore the misconceptions surrounding recovery, the danger of trying to "do it your own way," the role of surrender, faith, service, and why long-term recovery isn't about simply avoiding drugs or alcohol – it's about building a life worth staying sober for.

    Hunter also opens up about surviving an overdose, navigating relapse, living with Tourette syndrome in the public eye, finding recovery at a young age, co-parenting after divorce, becoming a father again, and why he now uses his platform and career to help others ask for help before it's too late.

    Whether you're in recovery, love someone who is, or simply want to better understand how addiction really takes hold, this is a conversation about hope, identity, and the possibility of lasting change.

    If this episode resonates with you, please subscribe, leave a review, and share it with someone who needs to hear it.

    Follow Hunger Montgomery:

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hmontgomery/

    Connect with Zac:

    https://www.instagram.com/zwclark/

    https://www.linkedin.com/in/zac-c-746b96254/

    https://www.tiktok.com/@zacwclark

    https://www.strava.com/athletes/55697553

    https://twitter.com/zacwclark

    If you or anyone you know is struggling, please do not hesitate to contact Release Recovery:

    (914) 588-6564

    releaserecovery.com

    @releaserecovery
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Zac Clark Show

    Sober Since 16: Bravo Star Maddi Reese on Building a Big Life in Recovery

    07/07/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Bravo's Southern Hospitality star Maddi Reese joins The Zac Clark Show to share her awesome recovery journey – from drinking at 12 and multiple trips to treatment, to getting sober at 16 and building a successful career as a DJ, reality television personality, and advocate for recovery.

    In this conversation, Maddi opens up about anxiety, treatment, AA, sponsorship, dating in recovery, performing in nightlife while sober, navigating reality TV, and why community has been the foundation of her sobriety. She also shares what she'd tell every young person who believes recovery means giving up the best years of their life.

    In this episode:


    Getting sober at 16 years old


    Drinking and addiction as a teenager


    Multiple trips to treatment


    AA, sponsorship, and long-term recovery


    Performing as a sober DJ


    Reality TV and sobriety


    Anxiety, mental health, and purpose


    Family recovery and Al-Anon


    Building confidence without alcohol


    Why recovery gave her a bigger life – not a smaller one

    This conversation is a powerful reminder that sobriety isn't the end of your story – it can be the beginning of your best one.

    Follow Maddi Reese:

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maddireese/

    Connect with Zac:

    https://www.instagram.com/zwclark/

    https://www.linkedin.com/in/zac-c-746b96254/

    https://www.tiktok.com/@zacwclark

    https://www.strava.com/athletes/55697553

    https://twitter.com/zacwclark

    If you or anyone you know is struggling, please do not hesitate to contact Release Recovery:

    (914) 588-6564

    releaserecovery.com

    @releaserecovery
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Zac Clark Show

    The Future of Drinking | How Family Alcoholism Led Joe Chura to Build Go Brewing

    06/30/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Joe Chura is the founder of Go Brewing, one of the fastest-growing non-alcoholic breweries in the country, now available in more than 8,000 locations. Before launching Go Brewing, he built and sold a marketing technology company in a deal valued at more than $200 million.

    But long before building successful businesses, Joe grew up in a home shaped by alcoholism. He shares the painful reality of living with an alcoholic father, becoming a young parent, struggling with depression and his own relationship to alcohol, and the unexpected experiences that changed the trajectory of his life.

    We also dive into the explosive growth of non-alcoholic beer, why more people are choosing to drink less, the stigma surrounding sobriety, and whether NA beer can be a helpful tool for people looking to reduce or eliminate alcohol from their lives.

    Whether you're in recovery, sober-curious, or simply rethinking your relationship with alcohol, this conversation offers an honest, nuanced perspective on drinking, but also healing, resilience, entrepreneurship, and what it means to build a healthier life.

    In this episode:


    Growing up with an alcoholic father


    Trauma, mental health, and resilience


    Building and selling a successful marketing company


    Why Joe founded Go Brewing


    The rise of non-alcoholic beer


    Sobriety, moderation, and stigma


    Entrepreneurship, purpose, and second chances

    Follow Joe Chura:

    Website: https://gobrewing.com

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gobrewing/  

    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/joechura/

    Connect with Zac

    https://www.instagram.com/zwclark/

    https://www.linkedin.com/in/zac-c-746b96254/

    https://www.tiktok.com/@zacwclark

    https://www.strava.com/athletes/55697553

    https://twitter.com/zacwclark

    If you or anyone you know is struggling, please do not hesitate to contact Release Recovery:

    (914) 588-6564

    releaserecovery.com

    @releaserecovery

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Zac Clark Show
What does recovery actually look like? Not just the rock bottom. Not just the story of getting sober. But the daily, real, sometimes messy and often beautiful life that happens when someone decides to keep going. Hosted by Zac Clark – founder of Release Recovery, 14+ years sober, and someone who brought addiction and recovery to national attention on The Bachelorette in 2020 – each episode brings together athletes, artists, entrepreneurs, and everyday people for honest, unfiltered conversations about how people actually live in recovery. Behavioral health experts join the conversation to share resources, break down what's happening in the field, and offer real, practical insight for anyone touched by addiction. Whether you're in recovery, thinking about it, supporting someone through it, or just curious about the human experience – there's something here for you.
EducationHealth & WellnessMental HealthSelf-Improvement

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