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96 episodes
- After more than a decade on Bravo's hit reality show, Southern Charm, Shep Rose opens up about the moment he realized something had to change.
Shep shares the phone call from Andy Cohen that became a wake-up call, the blackouts that scared him, and the ayahuasca journey in Costa Rica that forced him to confront his relationship with alcohol, attention, and the endless pursuit of more.
This isn't a recovery story in the traditional sense. Shep doesn't identify as an alcoholic, and he's honest about still figuring it out -- the gray area, the setbacks, and the ongoing work of trying to live with more intention. That's what makes this conversation so compelling.
Together, Shep and Zac talk openly about fame, aging, excess, the loneliness that can exist behind a public persona, and what it actually takes to change.
Whether you know Shep from Southern Charm or you've never seen an episode, this is a conversation about the cost of always saying yes -- and what happens when the life you've always celebrated becomes the very thing you need to question.
Shep's new book, Nothing in Moderation, explores many of these same themes – an honest, funny, and unflinching look at excess, fame, and figuring out what actually matters.
Link to Shep Rose’s book -- Nothing In Moderation: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GZQ9GQL7?lv=shuf&channelId=500&plpRedirect=mhFallback
Follow Shep Rose:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/relationshep/?hl=en
Connect with Zac
https://www.instagram.com/zwclark/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/zac-c-746b96254/
https://www.tiktok.com/@zacwclark
https://www.strava.com/athletes/55697553
https://twitter.com/zacwclark
If you or anyone you know is struggling, please do not hesitate to contact Release Recovery:
(914) 588-6564
releaserecovery.com
@releaserecovery
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- Neva Coleman looked like she was thriving.
She was a bright college student at Tulane, surrounded by friends, succeeding academically, and living what many would consider the "normal" college experience. But behind the scenes, alcohol had become far more than a way to have fun.
In this conversation, Neva shares how grief after losing her father on 9/11, perfectionism, anxiety, and an escalating relationship with alcohol led to blackouts, withdrawals, a call to the suicide hotline, and years of believing she simply needed more willpower.
Zac and Neva discuss why so many young women don't recognize themselves in the stereotype of alcoholism, the shame that keeps people silent, and how recovery gave her a completely new way to live.
Recovery is changing. A new generation is making sobriety more visible, more honest, and more hopeful than ever before. Neva is one of the voices leading that shift – not by pretending to be perfect, but by showing that a full, joyful, connected life is possible without alcohol.
This is a great conversation that explores grief, identity, alcoholism, and the hope that recovery offers – no matter how old you are.
Follow Neva Coleman:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/neva__coleman/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@neva__coleman
Connect with Zac
https://www.instagram.com/zwclark/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/zac-c-746b96254/
https://www.tiktok.com/@zacwclark
https://www.strava.com/athletes/55697553
https://twitter.com/zacwclark
If you or anyone you know is struggling, please do not hesitate to contact Release Recovery:
(914) 588-6564
releaserecovery.com
@releaserecovery
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Hunter Montgomery: From Injury to Heroin Addiction, Reality TV & Nearly 20 Years Sober07/21/2026 | 1h 12 mins.Hunter Montgomery has been sober for nearly 20 years – but his story didn't begin with heroin. It began with a football injury, a prescription for painkillers, and the belief that he'd finally found something that made him feel comfortable in his own skin.
In this honest conversation, Hunter joins Zac Clark to unpack the hidden beginning of addiction, why so many people suffer in silence, and what finally broke the cycle. They explore the misconceptions surrounding recovery, the danger of trying to "do it your own way," the role of surrender, faith, service, and why long-term recovery isn't about simply avoiding drugs or alcohol – it's about building a life worth staying sober for.
Hunter also opens up about surviving an overdose, navigating relapse, living with Tourette syndrome in the public eye, finding recovery at a young age, co-parenting after divorce, becoming a father again, and why he now uses his platform and career to help others ask for help before it's too late.
Whether you're in recovery, love someone who is, or simply want to better understand how addiction really takes hold, this is a conversation about hope, identity, and the possibility of lasting change.
If this episode resonates with you, please subscribe, leave a review, and share it with someone who needs to hear it.
Follow Hunger Montgomery:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hmontgomery/
Connect with Zac:
https://www.instagram.com/zwclark/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/zac-c-746b96254/
https://www.tiktok.com/@zacwclark
https://www.strava.com/athletes/55697553
https://twitter.com/zacwclark
If you or anyone you know is struggling, please do not hesitate to contact Release Recovery:
(914) 588-6564
releaserecovery.com
@releaserecovery
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Bravo's Southern Hospitality star Maddi Reese joins The Zac Clark Show to share her awesome recovery journey – from drinking at 12 and multiple trips to treatment, to getting sober at 16 and building a successful career as a DJ, reality television personality, and advocate for recovery.
In this conversation, Maddi opens up about anxiety, treatment, AA, sponsorship, dating in recovery, performing in nightlife while sober, navigating reality TV, and why community has been the foundation of her sobriety. She also shares what she'd tell every young person who believes recovery means giving up the best years of their life.
In this episode:
Getting sober at 16 years old
Drinking and addiction as a teenager
Multiple trips to treatment
AA, sponsorship, and long-term recovery
Performing as a sober DJ
Reality TV and sobriety
Anxiety, mental health, and purpose
Family recovery and Al-Anon
Building confidence without alcohol
Why recovery gave her a bigger life – not a smaller one
This conversation is a powerful reminder that sobriety isn't the end of your story – it can be the beginning of your best one.
Follow Maddi Reese:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maddireese/
Connect with Zac:
https://www.instagram.com/zwclark/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/zac-c-746b96254/
https://www.tiktok.com/@zacwclark
https://www.strava.com/athletes/55697553
https://twitter.com/zacwclark
If you or anyone you know is struggling, please do not hesitate to contact Release Recovery:
(914) 588-6564
releaserecovery.com
@releaserecovery
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
The Future of Drinking | How Family Alcoholism Led Joe Chura to Build Go Brewing06/30/2026 | 1h 6 mins.Joe Chura is the founder of Go Brewing, one of the fastest-growing non-alcoholic breweries in the country, now available in more than 8,000 locations. Before launching Go Brewing, he built and sold a marketing technology company in a deal valued at more than $200 million.
But long before building successful businesses, Joe grew up in a home shaped by alcoholism. He shares the painful reality of living with an alcoholic father, becoming a young parent, struggling with depression and his own relationship to alcohol, and the unexpected experiences that changed the trajectory of his life.
We also dive into the explosive growth of non-alcoholic beer, why more people are choosing to drink less, the stigma surrounding sobriety, and whether NA beer can be a helpful tool for people looking to reduce or eliminate alcohol from their lives.
Whether you're in recovery, sober-curious, or simply rethinking your relationship with alcohol, this conversation offers an honest, nuanced perspective on drinking, but also healing, resilience, entrepreneurship, and what it means to build a healthier life.
In this episode:
Growing up with an alcoholic father
Trauma, mental health, and resilience
Building and selling a successful marketing company
Why Joe founded Go Brewing
The rise of non-alcoholic beer
Sobriety, moderation, and stigma
Entrepreneurship, purpose, and second chances
Follow Joe Chura:
Website: https://gobrewing.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gobrewing/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/joechura/
Connect with Zac
https://www.instagram.com/zwclark/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/zac-c-746b96254/
https://www.tiktok.com/@zacwclark
https://www.strava.com/athletes/55697553
https://twitter.com/zacwclark
If you or anyone you know is struggling, please do not hesitate to contact Release Recovery:
(914) 588-6564
releaserecovery.com
@releaserecovery
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Zac Clark Show
What does recovery actually look like? Not just the rock bottom. Not just the story of getting sober. But the daily, real, sometimes messy and often beautiful life that happens when someone decides to keep going. Hosted by Zac Clark – founder of Release Recovery, 14+ years sober, and someone who brought addiction and recovery to national attention on The Bachelorette in 2020 – each episode brings together athletes, artists, entrepreneurs, and everyday people for honest, unfiltered conversations about how people actually live in recovery. Behavioral health experts join the conversation to share resources, break down what's happening in the field, and offer real, practical insight for anyone touched by addiction. Whether you're in recovery, thinking about it, supporting someone through it, or just curious about the human experience – there's something here for you.
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The Zac Clark Show: Podcasts in Family