After more than a decade on Bravo's hit reality show, Southern Charm, Shep Rose opens up about the moment he realized something had to change.



Shep shares the phone call from Andy Cohen that became a wake-up call, the blackouts that scared him, and the ayahuasca journey in Costa Rica that forced him to confront his relationship with alcohol, attention, and the endless pursuit of more.



This isn't a recovery story in the traditional sense. Shep doesn't identify as an alcoholic, and he's honest about still figuring it out -- the gray area, the setbacks, and the ongoing work of trying to live with more intention. That's what makes this conversation so compelling.



Together, Shep and Zac talk openly about fame, aging, excess, the loneliness that can exist behind a public persona, and what it actually takes to change.



Whether you know Shep from Southern Charm or you've never seen an episode, this is a conversation about the cost of always saying yes -- and what happens when the life you've always celebrated becomes the very thing you need to question.



Shep's new book, Nothing in Moderation, explores many of these same themes – an honest, funny, and unflinching look at excess, fame, and figuring out what actually matters.



Link to Shep Rose’s book -- Nothing In Moderation: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GZQ9GQL7?lv=shuf&channelId=500&plpRedirect=mhFallback



Follow Shep Rose:



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/relationshep/?hl=en



Connect with Zac



https://www.instagram.com/zwclark/



https://www.linkedin.com/in/zac-c-746b96254/



https://www.tiktok.com/@zacwclark



https://www.strava.com/athletes/55697553



https://twitter.com/zacwclark



If you or anyone you know is struggling, please do not hesitate to contact Release Recovery:



(914) 588-6564



releaserecovery.com



@releaserecovery

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