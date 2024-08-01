In this episode, Natasha Graziano is joined by Maria Menounos, an acclaimed television host, journalist, and wellness advocate known for her inspiring journey in media and personal health transformation.
Maria shares her experiences overcoming life’s challenges, discussing the power of resilience, self-care, and staying grounded amidst the highs and lows.
Together, they delve into personal growth, wellness practices, and Maria’s insights on balancing a demanding career with mindful living. Tune in to discover actionable advice for a healthier, happier life!
🌱 Power of Resilience: Discover how Maria uses challenges as stepping stones toward personal growth.
🧘 Mindful Living: Learn about her daily wellness practices that keep her grounded and energized.
💼 Balancing Career & Health: Hear Maria’s tips on juggling a high-profile career while prioritizing mental and physical health.
🌍 Making a Positive Impact: Maria’s insights on giving back and creating meaningful connections in life and work.
💪 Overcoming Health Struggles: Learn how Maria’s health journey led her to become an advocate for self-care and wellness.
🕰️ Managing Time Effectively: Tips on staying productive and calm even with a packed schedule.
--------
43:58
HORMONES, GENE THERAPY & BIOHACKING MASTERYw/ Dave Asprey
In this episode Natasha sits down with the "Father of Biohacking," Dave Asprey, founder of Danger Coffee and Upgrade Labs.
Known for his pioneering work in health optimization, Dave shares insights into nutrition, hormone health, and cutting-edge longevity techniques.
The conversation dives into the science and philosophy behind biohacking, from the impact of testosterone on motivation to innovative gene therapy and daily practices that promote peak performance and extended lifespan.
✨ Fuel Your Drive – Testosterone isn’t just for the gym; it powers ambition. Dave shares how optimizing hormones boosts motivation.
💡 Turn Back Time – Gene therapy breakthroughs can reduce biological age by nearly a decade, making longevity accessible.
🌞 Master Your Mornings – Cold plunges, sunlight, and grounding are Dave's secrets to energizing every day.
🍽️ Rethink “Healthy” Foods – Dave avoids kale and brown rice. Animal protein and specific herbs power his nutrition instead.
🧘 Manifest Your Reality – Dave believes in the science-backed power of manifestation to enhance focus and success.
🌍 Bring Biohacking Home – Upgrade Labs enables communities to embrace biohacking; Dave shares how you can join the movement.
--------
57:41
ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Talks Building Business Empire
In this episode, Natasha Graziano sits down with the "Eyebrow Queen" herself, Anastasia Soare, founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills.
With over three decades of experience in the beauty industry, Anastasia shares her journey from immigrating to the U.S. to building a globally renowned beauty empire. She offers insights into the work ethic, resilience, and passion it takes to be successful in business.
From overcoming early challenges to creating products loved worldwide, Anastasia’s story is one of grit, growth, and unwavering dedication.
✨ Discipline is Key: Success starts with a solid routine—Anastasia shares how discipline and consistency have fueled her journey.
✨ Passion Over Profits: Driven by a love for her craft, Anastasia emphasizes that genuine passion, not just profit, is what sustains long-term success.
✨ Learning by Doing: Real-world experience is crucial. Before starting your own business, work for someone in the field to gain valuable industry insights.
✨ Embrace Sacrifice: Entrepreneurship requires giving up certain comforts, including time with family, to make a lasting impact.
✨ Mindset Matters: Cultivate a resilient, positive mindset and remember—each day brings a new problem to solve and an opportunity to grow.
Follow Anastasia on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/anastasiasoare/
Find your favorite products https://www.anastasiabeverlyhills.com/
--------
47:31
How to Feel Powerful Every Day w/ Mia Magik
In this episode, Natasha Graziano speaks with Mia Magik, a modern-day witch and spiritual guide dedicated to helping people awaken their inner magic.
Mia shares her journey of rediscovery, from reconnecting with ancient wisdom to becoming a guide for others seeking empowerment and transformation. Today we dive into the themes of self-discovery, embracing intuition, and using ancient practices in the modern world.
✨ Unlock Your Inner Magic: Tap into your intuition and natural gifts can help you rediscover your personal power.
🌙 Ancient Wisdom for Modern Living: Learn how ancient spiritual practices can be integrated into your daily life for balance and clarity.
💫 The Power of Ritual: Explore the transformative effects of creating daily rituals and intentional practices to manifest your desires.
🔥 Embracing Your Shadow: The importance of shadow work and how embracing all aspects of yourself leads to true growth.
🌱 Connecting with Nature: Discover the profound healing that comes from reconnecting with nature and the elements.
🧙♀️ Empowerment Through Witchcraft: Embrace your identity to empower and inspire others to live authentically.
Join Natasha and Mia as they discuss how to cultivate inner magic and step into your authentic power.
Follow Mia on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/miamagik/
--------
37:06
THE MINDSET OF A BILLIONAIRE w/ Jerak Tadla
Today, we're joined by Jarek Tadla, who shares his incredible journey from immigrating to the USA to becoming a renowned real estate mogul. He offers an insightful look into the mindset that helped him achieve billionaire status.
Jarek’s story highlights the powerful connection between happiness and success. Now, he's passionate about raising awareness for men’s mental health and suicide prevention, dedicating his time to this important cause.
🎯 Mastering the inner game
🏘️ Real estate compounding
🔑 Success = Purpose + Persistence + Faith
💬 Stigma with men expressing emotions
😊 Chase happiness and money will chase you
🚗✈️ All the jets, cars, and toys in the world do not bring happiness
Follow Jarek on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/tadlajarek/
Welcome to the Law of Attraction SECRETS podcast! I'm your host, Natasha Graziano. I'm SO excited to bring you the latest wisdom and neuroscience on how to manifest your goals in life and create abundance in wealth, love, health, relationships. I'm the creator of the world renowned meditational behavioral synchronicity (MBS) method. By listening to this podcast, you will learn how to refocus your mindset and thought processes with practical and mindful exercises that you can begin right here, right now, simply by pressing play. Tune in EVERY Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 8:00 A.M. EST!