Do you have a vision for your family and right now it seems like you're the only one interested?

I've been there. This episode will ask you crucial questions to hold tightly to what you want and loosely to how you get it.

Email me "coaching" to connect@momset.com if you are ready to create freedom in your mind and start living as who you want to be, no matter where you go or who you're with. Just tell me what you want to work on!

For seven years I could hardly get my husband to go for a family walk and now he's running ultra marathons, asking US to go for walks with him and signing me up for 10k's... how did we get here?

I'm so glad we are here.

Enjoy the show and please leave a review if this episode left you better than it found you.

Tessa Romero