Oh man, has the victim mentality been spreading like wild fire in a dry terrain. Listen, I get it!! There's a lot out of our control and sometimes it feels really freaking good to just sit right where you're at and feel upset and complain about what's going on. I go to that place too! The goal is to be CONSCIOUS of when you are in it so you can then pull yourself out of it when you are ready. Do you really want to stay in that place for days or even hours after your kids were fighting that morning or date night gets canceled because the babysitter is sick? I don't. The first step to take is going to start building out a conscious awareness to your language which is such a gift! This is how you begin to change your mindset AND model the mindset you want your kids to have. All of the time, energy, money and efforts you are investing into yourself will have the GREATEST return of all for you and your family. Your return is measured in emotional regulation, presence you hold and capacity that has expanded. This type of investing is the most profitable form to do because it is investing in YOURSELF and YOU are the one that will make the largest difference in your life. Take this first step with me. Replace this onnnne word in your language and watch the magic spark a whole new kind of flame!