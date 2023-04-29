This is a place for women to come together and not only understand who we are, but how to become exactly who we want to be without fear of judgment or failure. ... More
55. You're Going To Struggle So You Might As Well Decide What is Worth Struggling For
You know that moment that it feels like such a struggle to hold your tongue when you want to say something hurtful?
How it feels like a struggle to do your workout or even cook meals at home.
It feels like a struggle to choose to breathe instead of yelling at your kids when they are doing THE THING you asked them 143 times not to do.
I get it.
During my workout this week I added 10 pounds to my weights and it felt like such a struggle.
A struggle that I had put on myself, on purpose.
Then it clicked for me that I can intentionally choose areas that I am willing to struggle in because they matter that much to ME.
Breathing instead of yelling matters so much to me and I am okay with it feeling hard to do.
What matters so much to you that you're willing to experience the struggle that it takes to get there and accomplish that thing?
This episode will walk you through the mentality you need and a journaling prompt that will help you tremendously!
click here to have your email on my list of friends wanting an invite to my free three day workshop happening on June 6th, 7th and 8th!
Enrollment for Mind Body Alignment opens on June 5th and this will be my first group that I have a set limit of clients working with me to ensure that you get the time, energy and coaching you need during our 12 weeks together. This is my last group of 2023 so make sure YOU are there with US!
5/24/2023
26:47
54. Your First Step To Overcoming The Victim Mentality
Oh man, has the victim mentality been spreading like wild fire in a dry terrain. Listen, I get it!! There's a lot out of our control and sometimes it feels really freaking good to just sit right where you're at and feel upset and complain about what's going on.
I go to that place too! The goal is to be CONSCIOUS of when you are in it so you can then pull yourself out of it when you are ready. Do you really want to stay in that place for days or even hours after your kids were fighting that morning or date night gets canceled because the babysitter is sick? I don't.
The first step to take is going to start building out a conscious awareness to your language which is such a gift!
This is how you begin to change your mindset AND model the mindset you want your kids to have.
All of the time, energy, money and efforts you are investing into yourself will have the GREATEST return of all for you and your family. Your return is measured in emotional regulation, presence you hold and capacity that has expanded. This type of investing is the most profitable form to do because it is investing in YOURSELF and YOU are the one that will make the largest difference in your life.
Take this first step with me. Replace this onnnne word in your language and watch the magic spark a whole new kind of flame!
My free three day "Mastering Your Mindset Workshop" is starting up June 6th, 7th and 8th of 2023! You are going to want to be there if you have been seeking a way to build more practical skills and tools that will change the way you feel and what you do on a daily basis.
Just click here to make sure you are send the link for the workshop and the coaching goodies that come along with it :)
I'll see you soon!
5/22/2023
17:45
53. A Story That Shares New Perspective on Initial Feelings and Thoughts Followed By Your Intentional Response and Decisions
In a four minute time period of looking for Liam at the beach, I experienced a wide range of thoughts and feelings.
Have you ever thought you lost your child in the store or at the park? Seconds feel like 10 minute periods and the fear creeps up just as fast as your adrenaline.
Through experiencing that feeling at the beach, I want to share my perspective through it all. The feelings that came, thoughts I had and what I intentionally decided to do once I found Liam.
I hope this episode inspires you to choose different than you initial thought.
I have a free three day “Overcoming the Victim Mentality” workshop coming up for you during the first week of June! I’d love to see you there!
Join my email list here to make sure you get the details on how to join the free workshop!
https://tessa-romero.mykajabi.com/pl/2147542807
5/16/2023
29:26
52. Being A Yes Mama, How to Say Yes More!
oh this episode is sweeet, and I am hopeful that this is a practical approach that can change the way you parent and feel as a mother!
I get it. That "no" that rushes to your mind when your kids ask a question like "can we buy this toy" or "mom, will you come swim?"
Our mind loves to do what is easy and somewhere along the way, "no" has become the easy answer.
Is it really easier though?
Is it easier to say "no" or "yes?"
This episode is unpacking how it IS (well, can be if you let it) easier to say YES!
We are talking through what happens when you become a "yes mama"
and creative ways you can ditch the "no" even for just one day.
I mentioned that Mind Body Alignment, my 12 week group coaching course, opens enrollment June 5, 2023
This is our last group coaching of 2023 and I believe you will know if you are meant to be there!
I will have the details posted soon for you :)
click here to subscribe to emails and get more mindset goodness sent right to your inbox!
5/6/2023
29:04
51. Better Opportunities for Better Behavior
Have you ever thought that you need to provide heavy consequences and take things away in order to see better behavior in your kids?
Me too! I also think that you have had some initial negative thoughts spouting off in your mind when you're witnessing that poor behavior, just like I have.
Rest assured that I am here to share some mindset goodness in this episode by sharing a story that had one mama asking me "what about rewarding negative behavior? I feel like I need to have consequences and make threats in order to see good behavior." I love that question, so let's dive in to what I do!
In this episode we will unpack:
-behavior is a symptom, so what is the root cause?
-Yes, we have initial negative thoughts sometimes. What do we do next?
-Providing better opportunities for better behavior.
-Doing what we want to do with our kids!
-Ensuring that hard moment doesn't drag into a hard day...
and of course, being the mom you want to be because you CAN do that and it is very much up to you to do so!
I mentioned the Alignment Journaling Course in here.
You can find the fruit rolls that we love, right here!
Staying connected is easy peasy with me!
Connecting over email right here allows you to receive mindset coaching, special tips and the occasional fun finds!
You can find lots and lots of mindset swaps, practical coaching and daily thought work on my Instagram Account @tessaromero_
I love doing all that I can to serve you in becoming and remaining in alignment as the mother you want to be. I know we can do this and although it feels freaking hard at times, it is undeniably important and endlessly worth it. Let's keep going.
