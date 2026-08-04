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194 episodes
- Do you care more about being free or being right? We are about to find out in this episode!
First, please leave a review of the podcast if it's been helpful for you. I'd love to hear how you're living the work with me over the years.
This episode walks through three doors that tend to be defended even if they are harmful to our freedom in life.
Marriage, Children and Self
I'll show you how to reframe each one to step back into freedom, even when you occasionally slip into "fight to be right" autopilot.
By the end you'll love to be free more than you love to be right and notice a weight lifted from your mind and body as you go through the rest of your day.
Love you BIG friend!
Tessa
180. "I've tried that" | Getting What You Want | Self-Worth and Self-Trust Opened Up07/30/2026 | 38 mins."I've tried" is where dreams quietly go to die.
Underneath the excuses is a self-worth and self-trust issue — and today I'm giving you two simple steps to rebuild both.
A friend-to-friend, warm, honest episode about facing why you don't have what you want yet and making sure this pattern ends for good.
Email me "coaching" to connect@momset.com if being who you want to be no matter where you go or who you're with is feeling near impossible and you want the hand-holding guidance through a proven program with high accountability women.
- Do you have a vision for your family and right now it seems like you're the only one interested?
I've been there. This episode will ask you crucial questions to hold tightly to what you want and loosely to how you get it.
Email me "coaching" to connect@momset.com if you are ready to create freedom in your mind and start living as who you want to be, no matter where you go or who you're with. Just tell me what you want to work on!
For seven years I could hardly get my husband to go for a family walk and now he's running ultra marathons, asking US to go for walks with him and signing me up for 10k's... how did we get here?
I'm so glad we are here.
Enjoy the show and please leave a review if this episode left you better than it found you.
Tessa Romero
178. Your Kids Don't Decide the Mom You Want to Be | When Fun is Met With Disappointment07/20/2026 | 24 mins.The fully-clothed pool jump that didn't go as planned — and the mindset shift that set me free.
In this episode:
The two traps that hijack a good intention
The 3-beat framework
Your quick win for TODAY
Email me your sentence connect@momset.com
— "I'm the mom who ___" — I want to cheer you on. If this one hit home, follow the show and share it with a mom friend who needs it. 💛
- Your thoughts create your feelings and there is tremendous opportunity to bring gentle thoughts into your vulnerable feelings as a mother.
It's likely we will all feel sad in the fleeting time of motherhood when we observe the growing faces and personalities of our children.
What we choose to do with that vulnerable feeling is what we will absolutely love or deeply regret.
You can feel sad and love the reason why you feel sad.
You can feel sad and love what you do next- jumping up and running through the sprinklers with your kids because you realize this is the time you get to do this!
To get details of the mastermind with me, email connect@momset.com with details of who you want to become.
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About The Momset Podcast
Welcome to the Momset Podcast where you can learn how to Raise Your Words and become the mom you want to be in todays motherhood. We love to talk all things mindset and share good stories that apply the tools and skills being discussed on the show.Podcast website
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