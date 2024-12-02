Weekly Motivation by Ben Lionel Scott

Become a Member for ad-free listening, video versions and exclusive content: https://benlionelscott.com/subscribe — You're guaranteed to make it happen, when the pressure inside of you is greater than the pressure outside of you. Spoken by Eric Thomas, Les Brown, Andy Frisella. You can see more of Eric Thomas at instagram.com/etthehiphoppreacher, Les Brown at instagram.com/thelesbrown, Andy Frisella at instagram.com/andyfrisella. The music is And The Sky Turned Red by Secession Studios. You can see more of Secession Studios at thesecession.bandcamp.com.
5:27
I WILL KEEP GOING
Just keep going. No matter how hard it gets. No matter what comes against you. You can get through it. Spoken by Tyrese Gibson, Eric Thomas, Les Brown. You can see more of Tyrese Gibson at twitter.com/tyrese, Eric Thomas at instagram.com/etthehiphoppreacher, Les Brown at instagram.com/thelesbrown. The music is Redemption by Mitchell Broom. You can see more of Mitchell Broom at twitter.com/mitchellrbroom.
5:23
YOU MUST DISCIPLINE YOURSELF
You can choose the instant gratification, that quick fix. Or you can decide to discipline yourself and go after the delayed gratification, that leads to real fulfilment. Spoken by Emmanuel Acho, Jocko Willink, Eric Thomas, Andy Frisella. You can see more of Emmanuel Acho at twitter.com/EmmanuelAcho, Jocko Willink at instagram.com/jockowillink, Eric Thomas at instagram.com/etthehiphoppreacher, Andy Frisella at instagram.com/andyfrisella. The music is Aura by Ninja Tracks. You can see more of Ninja Tracks at twitter.com/ninjatracks.
5:33
WORK HARD IN SILENCE
Work hard in silence. Let your success make the noise. Spoken by Andy Frisella, Eric Thomas, Owen Cook, Ed Mylett. You can see more of Andy Frisella at instagram.com/andyfrisella, Eric Thomas at instagram.com/etthehiphoppreacher, Owen Cook at twitter.com/OwenCookX, Ed Mylett at instagram.com/edmylett. The music is Life Is But A Dream by Factor Eight. You can see more of Factor Eight at factoreight.bandcamp.com.
6:11
STAY CONSISTENT
You've got to be willing to stick to it for longer than anyone else is willing to. Spoken by Robin Sharma, Eric Thomas, Andy Frisella. You can see more of Robin Sharma at instagram.com/robinsharma, Eric Thomas at instagram.com/etthehiphoppreacher, Andy Frisella at instagram.com/andyfrisella. The music is Together We Rise by Mitchell Broom. You can see more of Mitchell Broom at twitter.com/mitchellrbroom.
Here you'll find weekly motivation from some of the most successful and high achieving people in the world to help encourage you through your journey in life. Join Video Editor/Producer Ben Lionel Scott as he shares motivating messages from the most brilliant minds and high-performing people.
