For The Love With Jen Hatmaker Podcast

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613 episodes
- Description:
Jen is coming to you from the last two days of Me Camp in Canada, eyeballs on the lake, four weeks into having the volume turned down on every channel. And when the static quiets, the truer things rise up. In this me-to-you episode, Jen kicks off August's theme of honesty with the idea at the spine of the whole month: there is the thing we say, and then there is a truer sentence sitting an inch underneath it. And usually one inch under that.
Jen shares what her own silence cost in the last years of her marriage, names the difference between truth-telling and truth-throwing, and offers the gentlest possible place to begin: one true sentence, one page, just between you and you.
Thought-provoking Quotes:
“Staying quiet only masquerades as keeping the peace. We are genuinely just deferring the bill.”
“It doesn't disappear just because we're not willing to look it in the eye. It just goes underground, but it charges interest.”
“So here I am thinking I'm protecting this marriage, protecting the kids — and I was actually helping to sink the ship.”
“My body was absolutely telling the truth. Maybe my mouth wasn't, but my body was.”
“There is a difference between truth telling and truth throwing.”
“Honest is not the same thing as "unfiltered." Honest and kind are not opposites.”
“You are not too much, and your real self is not an inconvenience.”
Resources Mentioned in This Episode:
The AWAKE Collective, the monthly live gathering where this conversation started, included with a paid subscription to Jen’s Substack: jenhatmaker.substack.com
Letters from the Middle, Jen’s Substack, where the honesty conversation continues all month: jenhatmaker.substack.com
Tell us your story — head to jenhatmaker.com/podcast, look for the Send Voicemail button, and tell Jen the quiet thing you finally said out loud (or the one you’re working up to).
Connect with Jen!
Jen’s Website - https://jenhatmaker.com/
Jen’s Substack - https://jenhatmaker.substack.com/
Jen’s Instagram - https://instagram.com/jenhatmaker
Jen’s Twitter - https://twitter.com/jenHatmaker/
Jen’s Facebook - https://facebook.com/jenhatmaker
Jen’s YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/JenHatmaker
The For the Love Podcast is presented by Audacy.
- Description:
Some yeses cost us something. Some of them save us.
Jen sits down with her partner, actor, author, and speaker Tyler Merritt, hours after his chemotherapy infusion. Tyler is midway through treatment for colorectal cancer, his second diagnosis in six years, and the two get honest about making thoughtful decisions when your body is calling every shot.
They talk about the yes Tyler gave in the middle of radiation: booking a brand-new theater tour that opens seventeen days after his last chemo, a yes he says he "arguably shouldn't have" given, made so he'd have something beautiful to walk toward. Jen turns the lens on her own year and the yes she almost took back: getting on the plane to Me Camp after a hysterectomy, a brutal spring, and a boyfriend in chemo two thousand miles away.
Tyler also flips the mic and asks Jen whether she regrets writing AWAKE. Her answer is about closure, discretion, and the two longest weeks of her life waiting to hear what her daughter thought of the book.
Plus: how to tell your intuition from everybody else's fear, Jen's top three Me Camp TV experiences, one Enneagram argument, and the one yes Tyler is still too scared to say out loud.
Thought-provoking Quotes:
"There is something absolutely sacred in choosing your body in a time period where it may not be convenient." — Tyler
"Rest is the thing that I choose. Rest is my sacred yes." — Tyler
"It's not a yes that feels obligated. It's not coerced. It isn't even careless. It's thoughtful. It is baked in with wisdom." — Jen
"In the midst of the fire, I made the decision to do something that would be difficult if I was just healthy." — Tyler
"When someone else puts their caution on your yes, that can be a real governor on forward progress." — Jen
"The sacred yes I'm afraid to say out loud is that I'm going to be okay." — Tyler
Resources Mentioned in This Episode:
AWAKE by Jen Hatmaker
I Take My Coffee Black by Tyler Merritt
Tyler's new theater tour, opening August 28
Me Camp, the Enneagram, and Jeremy Pope
John Candy: I Like Me, Widows Bay, The Bear, The Five-Star Weekend
Guest's Links:
Website - thetylermerrittproject.com
Instagram - @thetylermerrittproject
Twitter - @TTMProject
Facebook - The Tyler Merritt Project
Youtube - The Tyler Merritt Project
Connect with Jen! Jen's Website - https://jenhatmaker.com/
Jen's Instagram - https://instagram.com/jenhatmaker Jen's Twitter -
The Sacred Yes: What My Mom Taught Me About Courage, Curiosity, and Starting Again07/22/2026 | 1h 12 mins.In our Sacred Yes series, we've explored what it means to choose courage, curiosity, and joy in the second half of life. Who better to join than the woman who quietly taught Jen those lessons from the beginning?
In this deeply personal episode, Jen calls home from MeCamp to check in with her mom, Jana. Jana was originally supposed to be lakeside in Ontario with Jen this week—until Jen's dad, Larry, discovered that Jana's passport had expired back in April. Instead of catching up by the water, mother and daughter connected remotely. Thankfully, they hit record so we could all benefit from Jana's wisdom.
This warm, funny, generation-spanning conversation explores the stories, fears, and freedoms we inherit. Jana reflects on growing up in the '50s and '60s, the cultural scripts that told young women they couldn't quite "make it" on their own, and how her own mother—who died when Jana was just 33—refused to let her carry fear. Jen and Jana trace how that fearlessness rolled down through the family, for better and occasionally for worse.
Jana shares insights from 55 years of marriage and raising four resilient children in a home where faith was central and failure was never a dealbreaker. She also discusses her decades as an educator and the joy of discovering new passions after retirement—including the "yeses" she's given herself lately, from traveling with her best friend to opening her own bank account (so she never has to explain a $78 lunch again!).
Whether you're navigating an empty nest, caring for aging parents, rebuilding after loss, or wondering what this next chapter holds, this conversation offers the gentle mentoring so many of us wish we could still receive from our own mothers. Because the greatest gift a parent can give isn't certainty—it's the confidence to believe that no matter what happens, you can always get back up and begin again.
Thought-Provoking Quotes:
"Everybody's been on the ground. Everybody screws up… But while you live with the consequences, you can still just get back up. That doesn't need to define you." — Jana King
"We built a solid foundation on faith, but mostly we built it on just loving our kids and giving them a safe harbor." — Jana King
"Even if you weren't given that privilege of unconditional love, that doesn't need to define you. You can still step out and be brave." — Jana King
Resources Mentioned:
Moonshine Grill (Austin, TX) & Kinfolk Cocktail Lounge
Community First! Village (Jana's post-retirement library project)
Good Hang with Amy Poehler Podcast
Awake Season Quiz
Connect with Jen!
Website - Instagram - Twitter - Facebook - YouTube
The For the Love Podcast is presented by Audacy.There’s a lot of dopey financial advice out there. Jill Schlesinger is here to call it out, answer your questions, break down the financial news that actually matters, and help you manage your money without losing your mind. No jargon. No judgment. Just clear, actionable financial guidance about saving, investing, buying a home, managing your career, and deciding how to spend your hard-earned dollars. When it’s time to panic, Jill will tell you. When everyone else is panicking and you shouldn’t be, Jill will tell you that too. Your money. Your move. Let’s go.
[ENCORE] The Sacred Yes to What's Next: Leanne Morgan on Midlife Reinvention, Second Acts, and Dreams That Are Worth Waiting For07/18/2026 | 40 mins.Description:
What if your biggest breakthrough hasn't happened yet?
In this joyful and deeply encouraging conversation, Jen sits down with comedian, author, actress, and beloved storyteller Leanne Morgan to talk about dreams, disappointment, perseverance, and the surprising possibilities waiting for us in midlife.
As part of our Sacred Yes: Reclaiming Joy in Midlife series, we're bringing back one of our most-loved episodes because Leanne's story embodies everything this season is about: saying yes to possibility, trusting your own timeline, and refusing to believe that life's best chapters belong exclusively to youth.
Before sold-out tours, bestselling books, Netflix specials, and national recognition, Leanne spent decades raising children, caring for family, performing in comedy clubs, and quietly holding onto a dream that seemed increasingly unlikely. Then, in her fifties, everything changed.
With her trademark humor and warmth, Leanne shares what it was like to keep showing up long after many people would have given up. She reflects on motherhood, caregiving, marriage, becoming a grandmother, and the surprising freedom that comes with getting older.
Most of all, she reminds us that there is no expiration date on becoming who we're meant to be.
Over this delightful hour, Leanne will regale you with charming hard-won life lessons including:
● Why success arriving later can be a gift● The power of perseverance through disappointment● The balancing act of holding dreams, caregiving, and family life all with care● How humor helps us survive hard seasons● Why comparison is a thief of joy● The freedom that comes with embracing your own timeline● What it means to trust that what's meant for you won't miss you
If you've ever wondered whether you've missed your chance, whether it's too late to pivot, or whether your most joyful years are already behind you, Leanne has a message for you:
You are not behind. You are not too late. Your story is still unfolding.
Thought-provoking Quotes:
★ "I always just knew it was going to happen... I knew there were people out there going through the same thing I'm going through. I just didn't know how to reach them." — Leanne Morgan ★ "I really try to be present and enjoy it, because what a gift after all these years. It's just like icing on the cake, really." — Leanne Morgan ★ "I hope they take away: use humor to get you through hard times. I think it's the best thing that could ever happen to anybody, to be able to laugh through the bad times." — Leanne Morgan ★ "I've got to be me. I've got to do what I've got to do. If y'all love me or if you don't, it's okay." — Leanne Morgan
Resources Mentioned in This Episode:
➢ What in the World?!: A Southern Woman's Guide to Laughing at Life's Unexpected Curveballs by Leanne Morgan - https://www.leannemorgan.com/book➢ I'm Every Woman (Netflix Special) - https://www.netflix.com/title/81688708➢ You're Cordially Invited (Amazon MGM Studios) - https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0D9WF53QX➢More Relationships podcasts
Trending Relationships podcastsAbout For The Love With Jen Hatmaker PodcastNew York Times bestselling author Jen Hatmaker has arrived in the middle years, and she couldn't be happier about it.Jen has navigated the ins and outs of life, from career to parenting, marriage (and divorce), spiritual evolution, and the joys of being a hardcore Gen Xer.With each weekly episode, Jen serves as our "everywoman" guide to all the seasons, past, present, and future, as she walks excitedly and tenaciously into the second half of life.Some weeks, Jen brings her perspective straight to you, just her and the mic, talking through the things we're all navigating. Other weeks, she pulls up a chair for some of the most interesting and accomplished guests around, plus a few of her favorite friends, bringing insight, expertise, and a whole lot of heart to the most relevant topics of our time.While Jen has plenty of wisdom to share (and some pretty hilarious stories, too), she doesn't claim to know it all. From her honest solo reflections to her compelling conversations with guests, she's here to reassure you that you're not alone in this game of life.It's "For the Love" of all that is good, justified, exasperating, exhilarating, real, fun, and so much more.
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