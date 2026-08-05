For The Love With Jen Hatmaker Podcast

Description:

Jen is coming to you from the last two days of Me Camp in Canada, eyeballs on the lake, four weeks into having the volume turned down on every channel. And when the static quiets, the truer things rise up. In this me-to-you episode, Jen kicks off August's theme of honesty with the idea at the spine of the whole month: there is the thing we say, and then there is a truer sentence sitting an inch underneath it. And usually one inch under that.

Jen shares what her own silence cost in the last years of her marriage, names the difference between truth-telling and truth-throwing, and offers the gentlest possible place to begin: one true sentence, one page, just between you and you.

Thought-provoking Quotes:

“Staying quiet only masquerades as keeping the peace. We are genuinely just deferring the bill.”

“It doesn't disappear just because we're not willing to look it in the eye. It just goes underground, but it charges interest.”

“So here I am thinking I'm protecting this marriage, protecting the kids — and I was actually helping to sink the ship.”

“My body was absolutely telling the truth. Maybe my mouth wasn't, but my body was.”

“There is a difference between truth telling and truth throwing.”

“Honest is not the same thing as "unfiltered." Honest and kind are not opposites.”

“You are not too much, and your real self is not an inconvenience.”

Resources Mentioned in This Episode:

The AWAKE Collective, the monthly live gathering where this conversation started, included with a paid subscription to Jen’s Substack: jenhatmaker.substack.com

Letters from the Middle, Jen’s Substack, where the honesty conversation continues all month: jenhatmaker.substack.com

Tell us your story — head to jenhatmaker.com/podcast, look for the Send Voicemail button, and tell Jen the quiet thing you finally said out loud (or the one you’re working up to).

Connect with Jen!

Jen’s Website - https://jenhatmaker.com/

Jen’s Substack - https://jenhatmaker.substack.com/

Jen’s Instagram - https://instagram.com/jenhatmaker

Jen’s Twitter - https://twitter.com/jenHatmaker/

Jen’s Facebook - https://facebook.com/jenhatmaker

Jen’s YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/JenHatmaker

The For the Love Podcast is presented by Audacy.