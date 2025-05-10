EPISODE 1 -- Eric Robinson wanted to hike the world’s greatest trails. He was happiest when spending weeks in the wild, and he often went out alone. Eric’s wife, Marilyn Koolstra, supported him in this goal. But the situation changed when Eric went missing on a solo trek to the Cascade Saddle in New Zealand. This episode traces the origins of Eric Robinson’s passion for trekking, the past traumas he tried to soothe in nature, and the midlife romance that brought Marilyn into his life.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

EPISODE 2 -- Eric Robinson forges a new friendship on the John Muir Trail, while an old friendship frays under stresses of the trail. From the High Sierra to the Himalaya, Eric's aspirations in the outdoors continue to grow. His wife, Marilyn Koolstra, accompanies Eric on some of his adventures. But a rift emerges when Eric insists on going out alone after a few close calls with death in the mountains.

EPISODE 3 -- Eric Robinson doesn't show up at the end of the Uinta Highline Trail. Eric's friend reports him missing, kicking off a search-and-rescue mission. Marilyn Koolstra, meanwhile, feels powerless to help her husband from half a world away. Uinta Triangle host Dave Cawley sets off on his own solo hike, looking for clues about Eric's disappearance.

EPISODE 4 -- The wife of missing trekker Eric Robinson flies halfway around the world, from Australia to Utah, in search of her husband. A rural sheriff struggles to organize an effective rescue across the vast expanse of the High Uintas Wilderness Area. An unlikely meeting along the Uinta Highline Trail brings Eric's friends into contact with some important new allies at Dead Horse Pass.

About Uinta Triangle

Australian trekker Eric Robinson loved to hike. He had a passion for walking in the wilderness, sometimes spending weeks alone in the outdoors. Until one time, he didn’t come home. Eric vanished into a mountain range that has a habit of swallowing people.Uinta Triangle tells the story of the desperate search for Eric Robinson. Host Dave Cawley (journalist and creator of the hit true crime series COLD) follows in Eric’s footsteps. And he joins Eric’s wife, Marilyn Koolstra, in her worldwide hunt for answers about her missing husband.Uinta Triangle is an immersive story of investigation and adventure. It’s also an exploration of how far any of us are willing to go for the people and the places we love. Created and Produced by KSL PodcastsSales and Distribution by Lemonada Media https://lemonadamedia.com/