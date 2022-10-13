Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Serial Productions & The New York Times
A story of lies, family, America, and what Covid revealed, as well as what it destroyed.
A story of lies, family, America, and what Covid revealed, as well as what it destroyed.
  • Part 3: I Am All That Is Left. Amen.
    Rachel goes back to California, to the place where she grew up and where her brother and father died, to find answers. For more information on 'We Were Three': https://www.nytimes.com/2022/10/11/podcasts/we-were-three.html
    10/13/2022
    44:20
  • Part 2: Assassin
    Rachel retraces how her family, over decades, fell apart and came back together. For more information on 'We Were Three': https://www.nytimes.com/2022/10/11/podcasts/we-were-three.html
    10/13/2022
    49:24
  • Part 1: Black Box
    A grieving daughter discovers a detailed record of her family’s final days. For more information on 'We Were Three': https://www.nytimes.com/2022/10/11/podcasts/we-were-three.html
    10/13/2022
    43:59
  • Trailer
    A three-part series from This American Life producer Nancy Updike. When Rachel McKibbens’s father and brother died suddenly last fall, two weeks apart, from Covid, she’d had no idea her father was sick, and no idea her brother was dying. They were unvaccinated, but the story of what happened started long before that. All three episodes of "We Were Three," a new show from Serial Productions and The New York Times, are available wherever you get your podcasts on Thursday, October 13th, 2022.
    10/12/2022
    3:02

A story of lies, family, America, and what Covid revealed, as well as what it destroyed.
