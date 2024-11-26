Powered by RND
The Kids of Rutherford County

Serial Productions & The New York Times
From Serial Productions and The New York Times in partnership with ProPublica and Nashville Public Radio, “The Kids of Rutherford County” is reported and hosted...
True CrimeSociety & CultureNews

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Episode 2: What the Hell Are You People Doing?
    A young lawyer named Wes Clark can't get the Rutherford County juvenile court to let his clients out of detention — even when the law says they shouldn't have been held in the first place. He's frustrated and demoralized, until he makes a friend.From Serial Productions and The New York Times in partnership with ProPublica and Nashville Public Radio, "The Kids of Rutherford County" is reported and hosted by Meribah Knight, a Peabody-award winning reporter based in the South.
    --------  
    34:27
  • Episode 1: The Egregious Video
    A police officer in Rutherford County, Tenn., sees a video of little kids fighting, and decides to investigate. This leads to the arrest of 11 kids for watching the fight. The arrests do not go smoothly.From Serial Productions and The New York Times in partnership with ProPublica and Nashville Public Radio, "The Kids of Rutherford County" is reported and hosted by Meribah Knight, a Peabody-award winning reporter based in the South.
    --------  
    28:17
  • Trailer
    For over a decade, one Tennessee county arrested and illegally jailed hundreds, maybe thousands, of children. A four-part narrative series reveals how this came to be, the adults responsible for it, and the two lawyers, former juvenile delinquents themselves, who try to do something about it.From Serial Productions and The New York Times in partnership with ProPublica and Nashville Public Radio, "The Kids of Rutherford County" is reported and hosted by Meribah Knight, a Peabody-award winning reporter based in the South.
    --------  
    2:31

About The Kids of Rutherford County

From Serial Productions and The New York Times in partnership with ProPublica and Nashville Public Radio, “The Kids of Rutherford County” is reported and hosted by Meribah Knight, a Peabody-award winning reporter based in the South. For over a decade, one Tennessee county arrested and illegally jailed hundreds, maybe thousands, of children. A four-part narrative series reveals how this came to be, the adults responsible for it, and the two lawyers, former juvenile delinquents themselves, who try to do something about it. To get full access to this show, and to other Serial Productions and New York Times podcasts on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, subscribe at nytimes.com/podcasts.   To find out about new shows from Serial Productions, and get a look behind the scenes, sign up for our newsletter at nytimes.com/serialnewsletter.    Have a story pitch, a tip, or feedback on our shows? Email us at [email protected]
