Beautiful Stories From Anonymous People

It's Thursday, and Prison Bound Week is almost caught up to the present.

We started on Monday with the original 2018 call, then followed the caller through two check-ins from inside federal prison. Today's episode comes from October 2020, as she was getting close to release. Right in the middle of COVID. It's a firsthand snapshot of what that moment looked and felt like from inside a federal prison.



Like the other follow-ups this week, this call originally lived on Stitcher Premium, so there's a good chance you've never heard it before.

Tomorrow, we get to the reason we're doing all of this: an all-new conversation with the Prison Bound caller, six years later.

But today, we hear what life was like for our caller in the fall of 2020.

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