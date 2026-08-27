Beautiful Stories From Anonymous People

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- It's Thursday, and Prison Bound Week is almost caught up to the present.
We started on Monday with the original 2018 call, then followed the caller through two check-ins from inside federal prison. Today's episode comes from October 2020, as she was getting close to release. Right in the middle of COVID. It's a firsthand snapshot of what that moment looked and felt like from inside a federal prison.
Like the other follow-ups this week, this call originally lived on Stitcher Premium, so there's a good chance you've never heard it before.
Tomorrow, we get to the reason we're doing all of this: an all-new conversation with the Prison Bound caller, six years later.
But today, we hear what life was like for our caller in the fall of 2020.
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Leave us a voicemail at (973) 306-4676
Head to chrisgeth.com for tickets to Gethard's upcoming shows, including This Helps Day in San Diego featuring Dinosaur Improv.
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- It's Wednesday, and Prison Bound Week continues.
We started Monday with the original 2018 call, and yesterday we heard from our caller nine months into her sentence. Today's follow-up comes from October 2019, about halfway through her time in federal prison.
These follow-ups originally aired on Stitcher Premium, which means a lot of you have never heard them before. We'll keep following the story tomorrow, then on Friday we'll hear from the Prison Bound caller again in an all-new conversation.
And for our Touch Tone subscribers, you'll get exclusive access to her turn answering our 5 Random Questions.
For now, here's where things stood at the halfway mark.
Sign up for Beautiful/Anonymous+ to get ad free episodes and access to exclusive audio including 5 Random Questions with this week's caller.
Leave us a voicemail at (973) 306-4676
Head to chrisgeth.com for tickets to Gethard's upcoming shows, including This Helps Day in San Diego featuring Dinosaur Improv.
Right now, Babbel is offering listeners up to 60% off. Go to Babbel.com/BEAUTIFUL.
Ready to reach your goals? Visit forhers.com/beautiful to get personalized, affordable care that gets you.
Visit upwork.com to connect with top talent ready to help your business grow.
Go to zenni.com/podcast and use code PODCAST15 for fifteen percent off your first order, plus free shipping on all US orders over sixty-five dollars.
- It's Tuesday, which is normally when you get your weekly episode of Beautiful Anonymous, but this week, we're doing things differently.
Yesterday, we went back to the original "Prison Bound" call from 2018. Today, we're checking in with the caller nine months into her federal prison sentence.
A heads-up: this one is short. These calls were coming from inside prison, and we were figuring out the logistics as we went. But this is just one piece of a much bigger story: you're getting a whole week of follow-ups, including three calls that most listeners have never heard before, leading up to an all-new conversation with our Prison Bound caller on Friday.
Sign up for Beautiful/Anonymous+ to get ad free episodes and access to exclusive audio including 5 Random Questions with this week's caller.
Leave us a voicemail at (973) 306-4676
Head to chrisgeth.com for tickets to Gethard's upcoming shows, including This Helps Day in San Diego featuring Dinosaur Improv.
Right now, Babbel is offering listeners up to 60% off. Go to Babbel.com/BEAUTIFUL.
Ready to reach your goals? Visit forhers.com/beautiful to get personalized, affordable care that gets you.
Visit upwork.com to connect with top talent ready to help your business grow.
Go to zenni.com/podcast and use code PODCAST15 for fifteen percent off your first order, plus free shipping on all US orders over sixty-five dollars.
- Yes, it's Monday. Yes, Beautiful Anonymous is in your feed a day early. We're doing something a little different this week.
Eight years ago, a caller phoned Beautiful Anonymous four days before reporting to federal prison. The episode became one of the most memorable (and divisive) calls in the history of the show.
Now we're going back to the beginning. All week, we'll follow the Prison Bound caller's story through years of follow-ups most listeners have never heard, ending Friday with a brand-new conversation and the conclusion of a story we've been sharing since 2018.
It's the kind of thing that could probably only happen on this show. Here's where it started.
Sign up for Beautiful/Anonymous+ to get ad free episodes and access to exclusive audio including 5 Random Questions with this week's caller.
Leave us a voicemail at (973) 306-4676
Head to chrisgeth.com for tickets to Gethard's upcoming shows, including This Helps Day in San Diego featuring Dinosaur Improv.
- A sixth-degree black belt calls from a hacker convention to talk ham radio, phone phreaking, off-grid networks, hacking E-ZPass (fine, theoretically), and whether Chinese and Russian hackers already know your mom's maiden name.
Sign up for Beautiful/Anonymous+ to get ad free episodes and access to exclusive audio including 5 Random Questions with this week's caller.
Leave us a voicemail at (973) 306-4676
Head to chrisgeth.com for tickets to Gethard's upcoming shows, including This Helps Day in San Diego featuring Dinosaur Improv.
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About Beautiful Stories From Anonymous People
1 phone call. 1 hour. No names. No holds barred. Thats the premise behind Beautiful Stories from Anonymous People, hosted by comedian Chris Gethard (the Chris Gethard Show, Broad City, This American Life, and one of Time Outs 10 best comedians of 2015). Every week, Chris opens the phone line to one anonymous caller, and he cant hang up first, no matter what. From shocking confessions and family secrets to philosophical discussions and shameless self-promotion, anything can and will happen! Theme song by Shellshag.Podcast website
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