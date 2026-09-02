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IMPACT Effect with Jim Morris
IMPACT Effect with Jim Morris
Latest episode
130 episodes
Unlock Deeper Connections With This One Wildest-Dream Question, with Carlee Duggan09/01/2026 | 32 mins.In this episode, Carlee Duggan shares her personal journey from struggling with self-worth in high school to stepping into authentic confidence as a digital marketing leader. We dive into what it really takes to drop the front, build self-love and cultivate meaningful human connection in both life and business.
Join the Impact:
If this conversation resonated with you, hit that Subscribe button. It helps us grow the show and bring more stories like this to the world. Connect with Impact Effect on Instagram
Grab Your Copy of Connect or Die: How to Survive AI
Interested in Writing Your Own Book? Start Here
Connect With Jim Morris:
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn
Website
🎙️ Subscribe to The Impact Effect for conversations that disrupt the status quo and amplify your impact.
#Entrepreneurship #Resilience #Business
- When life strips everything away, you find out what truly holds you together. In this episode of Impact Effect, Drew Johnstun shares his raw story of navigating severe personal tragedy, rebuilding his life and family and leveraging that resilience to build a thriving AI business. This conversation breaks down how hard seasons can forge your greatest strengths and why real-world execution matters far more than trends.
Join the Impact:
If this conversation resonated with you, hit that Subscribe button. It helps us grow the show and bring more stories like this to the world. Connect with Impact Effect on Instagram
Grab Your Copy of Connect or Die: How to Survive AI
Interested in Writing Your Own Book? Start Here
Connect With Jim Morris:
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn
Website
🎙️ Subscribe to The Impact Effect for conversations that disrupt the status quo and amplify your impact.
#Entrepreneurship #Resilience #Business
- True leadership isn't about enforcing authority from behind a desk, it's about lifting your team up and recognizing that every interaction creates a ripple effect.
In this episode of Impact Effect, Melissa Blettner shares her journey through the hospitality industry, from quitting her early job at age 23 due to burnout to scaling national brands. We break down what it really takes to manage people with heart, set expectations and build culture from the inside out.
Join the Impact:
If this conversation resonated with you, hit that Subscribe button. It helps us grow the show and bring more stories like this to the world. Connect with Impact Effect on Instagram
Grab Your Copy of Connect or Die: How to Survive AI
Interested in Writing Your Own Book? Start Here
Connect With Jim Morris:
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn
Website
🎙️ Subscribe to The Impact Effect for conversations that disrupt the status quo and amplify your impact.
#Entrepreneurship #Resilience #Business
- When everything fell apart at once, a single late-night question on a blank page changed the entire trajectory of Tim Fortescue’s life. Sitting in the dark after losing his job, recovering from a severe accident, and navigating a global lockdown with a newborn, Tim asked himself: What do I want to be true in 18 months? What followed was a complete shift in mindset that took him from total uncertainty to launching 40 Watt Coaching and advising leaders at companies like Snapchat, LinkedIn and Visa.
Join the Impact:
If this conversation resonated with you, hit that Subscribe button. It helps us grow the show and bring more stories like this to the world. Connect with Impact Effect on Instagram
Grab Your Copy of Connect or Die: How to Survive AI
Interested in Writing Your Own Book? Start Here
Connect With Jim Morris:
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn
Website
🎙️ Subscribe to The Impact Effect for conversations that disrupt the status quo and amplify your impact.
#Entrepreneurship #Resilience #Business
- Finding peace in a constantly moving world requires intentional pauses, not just a desire to slow down.
In this episode of Impact Effect, we discuss how to manage the daily overwhelm that so many of us face. Cynthia Conigliaro joins us to share her profound personal wake-up call and how it led her to teach others the true meaning of presence and mindfulness. We explore practical ways to step back from the noise, lower your stress and find gratitude in the smallest details of life.
Join the IMPACT:
If this conversation resonated with you, hit that Subscribe button. It helps us grow the show and bring more stories like this to the world.
Grab Your Copy of Connect or Die: How to Survive AI by Jim Morris
https://a.co/d/0dw34iI1
Interested in Writing Your Own Book? Start Here:
https://humantouchpublishing.com/
📍Connect with IMPACT Effect Podcast:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/impacteffectpodcast
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/impacteffectwithjimmorris/
📍Connect With Cynthia Conigliaro:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cynthia-conigliaro-mba-msw-hwc/
📍Connect With Jim Morris:
Instagram: https://instagram.com/realjimmorris
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealjimmorris
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/realjimmorris/
Website: https://www.realjimmorris.com/
Subscribe to The Impact Effect for more of the MOST impactful conversations.
#leadershipmindset #mindsetmatters #growthmindset
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About IMPACT Effect with Jim Morris
What the hell is The IMPACT Effect? IMPACT meaning to influence and Effect meaning results, we seek to have authentic conversations that will influence the results of our listener’s lives and businesses. Simply put - it's real and raw conversations around life & business with the most respected leaders in micro and macro communities. As we move through a world of censorship and distractions, we seek to provide unrestricted conversations with high levels of vulnerability. There isn't an agenda, there isn’t a script and there sure as hell aren't any limits on The IMPACT Effect with Jim Morris.Podcast website
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