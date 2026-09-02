What the hell is The IMPACT Effect? IMPACT meaning to influence and Effect meaning results, we seek to have authentic conversations that will influence the results of our listener’s lives and businesses.

Simply put - it's real and raw conversations around life & business with the most respected leaders in micro and macro communities. As we move through a world of censorship and distractions, we seek to provide unrestricted conversations with high levels of vulnerability. There isn't an agenda, there isn’t a script and there sure as hell aren't any limits on The IMPACT Effect with Jim Morris.