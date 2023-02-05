Welcome to PlanBriUncut where Barstool Sports’ Brianna Chickenfry- who is known as the Dr. Phil of college advice - gives the rundown of what it’s actually like... More
Ep. 161 Spilling the Tea on Tarte Island
(00:00 - 05:34) Intro. (05:35 - 51:16) Tarte Island. (51:16 - 55:07) Catching Up. (55:07 - 01:06:39) Project Verified. (01:06:39 - 01:07:22) Outro.
Go to drinkpiratewater.com to find Pirate Water in a location near you
5/4/2023
1:07:22
Ep. 160 You, Me, An Eating Disorder, and a Basement
Interview with Tefi Pessoa
5/2/2023
1:10:05
Ep. 159 Slightly Less Broken Brains
(00:00 - 01:06) Intro. (01:06 - 09:42) Down Bad. (09:42 - 15:43) Ripped Taint. (15:43 - 24:16) Breakups. (24:16 - 43:14) TV and Dating Apps. (43:14 - 45:43) Outro.
4/27/2023
45:43
Ep. 158 Hating Is At Our Core
(00:00 - 01:08) Intro. (01:08 - 18:52) Catching Up. (18:52 - 25:33) Syracuse. (25:33 - 39:42) Weekend Shenanigans. (39:42 - 01:11:43) Times Square Is Closed + Coachella. (01:11:43 - 01:12:50) Outro.
4/25/2023
1:12:54
Ep. 157 Singing Our Favorite Rapper
(00:00 - 01:02) Intro. (01:02 - 18:10) Quitting Vaping & Apt Problems. (18:10 - 35:45) Trump? (35:45 - 53:49) Moufy. (53:49 - 54:38) Outro.
Welcome to PlanBriUncut where Barstool Sports’ Brianna Chickenfry- who is known as the Dr. Phil of college advice - gives the rundown of what it’s actually like navigating your life in your early 20’s. She’s not here to sugarcoat anything, sharing her insane drunken memories all while giving tips on relationships, friendships, partying & much more. Joined each week by a guest (mostly from TikTok, where Brianna herself rose to fame), this podcast is here to get us through these years of our lives together. Unfiltered & authentic, cheers to us trainwrecks
