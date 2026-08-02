Welcome back to PlanBri! I'm finally reunited with my BFF, Josh Richards.



00:00 JOSH WAS AN HOUR LATE

5:10 DAVE PORTNOY X NANTUCKET INFLUENCER DRAMA

17:35 OFF CAMPUS

23:40 NICOLANDRIA "BREAKUP"

27:45 AMANDA & WEST ILY

28:45 BRYAN KOHBERGER

30:00 YSL GIFT SCANDAL

31:00 BRYCE HALL AND MIKA BROKE UP

37:30 READING ANONYMOUS CONFESSIONS

52:50 OUTRO



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