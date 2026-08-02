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333 episodes
- Welcome back to PlanBri! I'm finally reunited with my BFF, Josh Richards.
00:00 JOSH WAS AN HOUR LATE
5:10 DAVE PORTNOY X NANTUCKET INFLUENCER DRAMA
17:35 OFF CAMPUS
23:40 NICOLANDRIA "BREAKUP"
27:45 AMANDA & WEST ILY
28:45 BRYAN KOHBERGER
30:00 YSL GIFT SCANDAL
31:00 BRYCE HALL AND MIKA BROKE UP
37:30 READING ANONYMOUS CONFESSIONS
52:50 OUTRO
Ollie. Feed the Obsession. Go to https://ollie.com/bri and use code BRI to get 70% off your first box!
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You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/planbri
- Welcome back to PlanBri-- Today I am joined by one of the most amazing humans ever: Camilla Araujo!
We’re All Strong on This Planet™. Join today in-club, online or in the free PF app
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You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/planbri
- Welcome back to PlanBri- NOAH'S BACK!
Start therapy with BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/planbri
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You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/planbri
- Welcome back to PlanBri!
Visit https://highnoonspirits.com to find a pack near you
Head to https://Wayfair.com right now to shop all things home and get your space ready for less.
GAIL DAUGHTRY AND THE CELEBRITY SEX PASS, in theaters July 10th from Sony Pictures Classics.
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You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/planbri
- Welcome back to PlanBri! Once again, I'm joined by my best friend Noah. We recap my time in Europe, talk about my midlife crisis, and play a fun guessing game.
Visit https://highnoonspirits.com to find a pack near you
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/planbriuncut/
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You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/planbri
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About PlanBri Uncut
Welcome to Plan Bri with Brianna Chickenfry!You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/planbriPodcast website
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PlanBri Uncut
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PlanBri Uncut: Podcasts in Family