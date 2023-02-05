Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Podcast PlanBri Uncut
Barstool Sports
Welcome to PlanBriUncut where Barstool Sports’ Brianna Chickenfry- who is known as the Dr. Phil of college advice - gives the rundown of what it’s actually like... More
Society & CultureRelationships
Available Episodes

5 of 160
  • Ep. 161 Spilling the Tea on Tarte Island
    AUDIO: (00:00 - 05:34) Intro. (05:35 - 51:16) Tarte Island. (51:16 - 55:07) Catching Up. (55:07 - 01:06:39) Project Verified. (01:06:39 - 01:07:22) Outro. Go to drinkpiratewater.com to find Pirate Water in a location near you PlanBri merch > https://store.barstoolsports.com/collections/planbri-uncut. Follow PlanBri Uncut on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter: @planbriuncutYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/planbri
    5/4/2023
    1:07:22
  • Ep. 160 You, Me, An Eating Disorder, and a Basement
    Interview with Tefi Pessoa Go to drinkpiratewater.com to find Pirate Water in a location near you PlanBri merch > https://store.barstoolsports.com/collections/planbri-uncut. Follow PlanBri Uncut on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter: @planbriuncutYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/planbri
    5/2/2023
    1:10:05
  • Ep. 159 Slightly Less Broken Brains
    (00:00 - 01:06) Intro. (01:06 - 09:42) Down Bad. (09:42 - 15:43) Ripped Taint. (15:43 - 24:16) Breakups. (24:16 - 43:14) TV and Dating Apps. (43:14 - 45:43) Outro. Go to drinkpiratewater.com to find Pirate Water in a location near you PlanBri merch > https://store.barstoolsports.com/collections/planbri-uncut. Follow PlanBri Uncut on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter: @planbriuncutYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/planbri
    4/27/2023
    45:43
  • Ep. 158 Hating Is At Our Core
    (00:00 - 01:08) Intro. (01:08 - 18:52) Catching Up. (18:52 - 25:33) Syracuse. (25:33 - 39:42) Weekend Shenanigans. (39:42 - 01:11:43) Times Square Is Closed + Coachella. (01:11:43 - 01:12:50) Outro. Go to drinkpiratewater.com to find Pirate Water in a location near you PlanBri merch > https://store.barstoolsports.com/collections/planbri-uncut. Follow PlanBri Uncut on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter: @planbriuncutYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/planbri
    4/25/2023
    1:12:54
  • Ep. 157 Singing Our Favorite Rapper
    (00:00 - 01:02) Intro. (01:02 - 18:10) Quitting Vaping & Apt Problems. (18:10 - 35:45) Trump? (35:45 - 53:49) Moufy. (53:49 - 54:38) Outro. Go to drinkpiratewater.com to find Pirate Water in a location near you PlanBri merch > https://store.barstoolsports.com/collections/planbri-uncut. Follow PlanBri Uncut on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter: @planbriuncutYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/planbri
    4/18/2023
    56:12

About PlanBri Uncut

Welcome to PlanBriUncut where Barstool Sports’ Brianna Chickenfry- who is known as the Dr. Phil of college advice - gives the rundown of what it’s actually like navigating your life in your early 20’s. She’s not here to sugarcoat anything, sharing her insane drunken memories all while giving tips on relationships, friendships, partying & much more. Joined each week by a guest (mostly from TikTok, where Brianna herself rose to fame), this podcast is here to get us through these years of our lives together. Unfiltered & authentic, cheers to us trainwrecks


You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/planbri

