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Barstool Sports
RelationshipsSociety & Culture
PlanBri Uncut
Latest episode

333 episodes

  • PlanBri Uncut

    JOSH RICHARDS AUDITIONED FOR OFF CAMPUS???

    08/02/2026 | 52 mins.
    Welcome back to PlanBri! I'm finally reunited with my BFF, Josh Richards.

    00:00 JOSH WAS AN HOUR LATE
    5:10 DAVE PORTNOY X NANTUCKET INFLUENCER DRAMA
    17:35 OFF CAMPUS
    23:40 NICOLANDRIA "BREAKUP"
    27:45 AMANDA & WEST ILY
    28:45 BRYAN KOHBERGER
    30:00 YSL GIFT SCANDAL
    31:00 BRYCE HALL AND MIKA BROKE UP
    37:30 READING ANONYMOUS CONFESSIONS
    52:50 OUTRO

    Ollie. Feed the Obsession. Go to https://ollie.com/bri and use code BRI to get 70% off your first box!

    Join Wayfair Rewards today to get 5% back on every purchase and start saving on your next home upgrade. Head to https://Wayfair.com to shop all things home.

    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/planbriuncut/
    Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@planbriuncut?lang=en
    Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/planbriuncut
    Our Merch: https://store.barstoolsports.com/collections/planbri-uncut?gad_source=1&gadid=&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI5OfqyMXOhAMVIWtHAR0ywwSVEAAYASAAEgLvMvD_BwE&utm_campaign=18065118167&utm_content=&utm_medium=paid&utm_source=google&utm_term=

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/planbri
  • PlanBri Uncut

    WHAT ARE WE DOING WITH OUR LIVES?!? ft. Camilla Araujo

    07/27/2026 | 50 mins.
    Welcome back to PlanBri-- Today I am joined by one of the most amazing humans ever: Camilla Araujo!

    We’re All Strong on This Planet™. Join today in-club, online or in the free PF app

    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/planbriuncut/
    Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@planbriuncut?lang=en
    Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/planbriuncut
    Our Merch: https://store.barstoolsports.com/collections/planbri-uncut?gad_source=1&gadid=&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI5OfqyMXOhAMVIWtHAR0ywwSVEAAYASAAEgLvMvD_BwE&utm_campaign=18065118167&utm_content=&utm_medium=paid&utm_source=google&utm_term=

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/planbri
  • PlanBri Uncut

    I AM DONE WITH SUMMER ft. NOAH

    07/19/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    Welcome back to PlanBri- NOAH'S BACK!

    Start therapy with BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/planbri

    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/planbriuncut/
    Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@planbriuncut?lang=en
    Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/planbriuncut
    Our Merch: https://store.barstoolsports.com/collections/planbri-uncut?gad_source=1&gadid=&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI5OfqyMXOhAMVIWtHAR0ywwSVEAAYASAAEgLvMvD_BwE&utm_campaign=18065118167&utm_content=&utm_medium=paid&utm_source=google&utm_term=

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/planbri
  • PlanBri Uncut

    TAYLOR SWIFT'S WEDDING WAS TACKY BUT THAT'S OKAY

    07/13/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Welcome back to PlanBri!

    Visit https://highnoonspirits.com to find a pack near you

    Head to https://Wayfair.com right now to shop all things home and get your space ready for less.

    GAIL DAUGHTRY AND THE CELEBRITY SEX PASS, in theaters July 10th from Sony Pictures Classics.

    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/planbriuncut/
    Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@planbriuncut?lang=en
    Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/planbriuncut
    Our Merch: https://store.barstoolsports.com/collections/planbri-uncut?gad_source=1&gadid=&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI5OfqyMXOhAMVIWtHAR0ywwSVEAAYASAAEgLvMvD_BwE&utm_campaign=18065118167&utm_content=&utm_medium=paid&utm_source=google&utm_term=

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/planbri
  • PlanBri Uncut

    IM SO MAD AT JOSH RICHARDS

    06/26/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Welcome back to PlanBri! Once again, I'm joined by my best friend Noah. We recap my time in Europe, talk about my midlife crisis, and play a fun guessing game.

    Visit https://highnoonspirits.com to find a pack near you

    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/planbriuncut/
    Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@planbriuncut?lang=en
    Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/planbriuncut
    Our Merch: https://store.barstoolsports.com/collections/planbri-uncut?gad_source=1&gadid=&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI5OfqyMXOhAMVIWtHAR0ywwSVEAAYASAAEgLvMvD_BwE&utm_campaign=18065118167&utm_content=&utm_medium=paid&utm_source=google&utm_term=

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/planbri
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About PlanBri Uncut
Welcome to Plan Bri with Brianna Chickenfry!You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/planbri
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RelationshipsSociety & Culture

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