Dirty Water
Barstool Sports
Sports
  • Episode 5: Winter Meetings! (Featuring Ed Hand)
    Hogdale, Mut, Kutter, and special guest Ed Hand talk about the goings on regarding the Boston Red Sox and the MLB Winter meetings which have just started up! We also touch on Jeff Kent being elected into the baseball hall of fame.
    1:08:07
  • Episode 4: As Expected
    Hogdale, Mut and KutterIsKing talk about the Boston Red Sox irritating habit of not spending as much on payroll as they should and also go over the Cole Ragens and Pete Alonso Rumors.
    1:01:20
  • EMERGENCY POD: Sox traded for Sonny Gray!
    Hogdale and Mut break down the Sonny Gray trade
    22:27
  • Dirty Water Episode 3: Existing
    Hogdale, Mut, and Kutter talk about the potential of the Red Sox signing Okamoto, MIchael King and a number of other players, and talk about how realistic it actually is for Alex Bregman to leave the Sox.
    59:03
  • Dirty Water Episode 2: Stabbed
    Hogdale, Mut, and KutterIsking talk about the Red Sox potentially choosing between Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman and about the new crop of potential hall of fame inductees. We also go over how thoroughly out of touch Ken Rosenthal is in terms of his Red Sox knowledge
    1:06:30

About Dirty Water

Barstool Sports presents the most dynamic and passion-filled Red Sox show in the world fronted by noted insane person, Hogdale, with contributions from Jazz Chisholm's sleep paralysis demon, KutterIsKing, and UConn's finest, Mike "Mut" Mutnansky. We will bully John Henry into spending one show at a time.
