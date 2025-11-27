Description:
Nobody has changed women’s sports — or the world — more than Billie Jean King. So for her 82nd birthday, we threw her the ultimate surprise party on Welcome to the Party…
Billie had no clue what was coming: celebrity drop-ins, messages from icons, a look-alike contest from her hometown of Long Beach, and a birthday cake delivered on set by the one and only Ilana Kloss. Robin Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, Holly Hunter, Rosie Casals, Lindsay Davenport, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Mary Carillo, Alex Rodriguez, Christiane Amanpour — they all popped in to celebrate the Kinger.
Plus, Julie and Abby break down the 10 ways Billie Jean King changed the world, changed women’s sports, and quite literally changed people’s lives. (Trust us — every athlete playing today is living in the world she built.)
RSVP to attend the Ally House in San Jose for NWSL Championship week Nov. 21-22 at https://www.ally.com/ally-house-2025
Follow @welcometothepartyshow on:
YouTube — @welcometothepartyshow
Instagram — @welcometothepartyshow
TikTok — @welcometothepartyshow
Email — [email protected]
Keep the Party Going:
Billie Jean King Foundation: https://billiejeankingfoundation.org/
Women’s Sports Foundation: https://www.womenssportsfoundation.org/who-we-are/
The Ten Ways Billie Jean Has Changed The World: (Watch the episode to learn more!)
She showed us the power of a UNIFIED women’s sports movement.
She taught us to never settle for the crumbs.
She showed millions of girls and women what they were capable of achieving.
She showed the world what Women’s sports could be.
She taught us that Girls who Play, become Girls who Lead:
She shows us daily that Athlete activism is part of our very fiber.
She made sure Title IX was fully realized.
She made it known that Women not only had a seat at the table, but also owned a piece of that table.
She preached from the very beginning that Women’s sports investments should not be based on sympathy, but strategy.
She made sure Generation after generation could see what they could be.
Thank you to our sponsors:
-Ally’s got you covered. Ally Bank, Member FDIC
-Shop tons of deals, including member-exclusive savings, all season long during the Season of Savings at https://www.shipt.com/