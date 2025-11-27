Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopicsChristmas
PodcastsSportsWelcome to the Party
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Welcome to the Party
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Welcome to the Party

Treat Media
Sports
Welcome to the Party
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 27
  • We Draft Our Dream Women’s Sports Thanksgiving Table
    Julie and Abby kick off a Thanksgiving-day party with turkey-trot confessions, family rituals, ridiculous food stats, and plenty of laughs. Then they dive into the first-ever Thanksgiving Table Draft, each building a five-seat table featuring a current athlete, a legend, a coach, an owner/executive, and a wild card from the women’s sports universe. Think Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson, Billie Jean King, Emma Hayes, Michelle Kang, Rachel Maddow, Ted Lasso—yep, it gets lively. Happy Thanksgiving, party people!   Follow @welcometothepartyshow on: YouTube — @welcometothepartyshow Instagram — @welcometothepartyshow TikTok — @welcometothepartyshow Email — [email protected]   Keep the Party Going: Thanksgiving Food Stats: https://www.driveresearch.com/market-research-company-blog/40plus-thanksgiving-statistics-to-gobble-up-2023/   Thank you to our sponsors: Ally’s got you covered. Ally Bank, Member FDIC Explore the new Peloton Cross Training Tread+ at onepeloton.com  https://www.onepeloton.com/ Shop tons of deals, including member-exclusive savings, all season long during the Season of Savings at https://www.shipt.com/ Shop the Black Friday sale at ThirdLove where you can shop their entire collection for up to 60% off. Visit: https://www.thirdlove.com/
    --------  
    56:46
  • How Gotham FC Won the NWSL Championship
    Julie and Abby relive an epic NWSL championship weekend full of laughs, late nights, and Gotham getting its swagger back against the Spirit. It’s pure fun and big energy as they roll through the weekend’s best moments—from the NWSL final to the buzz around NCAA women’s basketball, the wild finishes in NCAA women’s soccer, and the Players Era tournament dropping a mini–Final Four into November.   Follow @welcometothepartyshow on: YouTube — @welcometothepartyshow Instagram — @welcometothepartyshow TikTok — @welcometothepartyshow Email — [email protected]   Keep the Party Going: Ben Shelton comforting Trinity Rodman: https://people.com/ben-shelton-comforts-trinity-rodman-after-she-suffers-injury-nwsl-championship-loss-11855895 The Ohio State’s Banger by Jadin Bonham with :35 left in double OT: https://youtu.be/Io_D-rWB1S4?si=ensONcAHe0byq4Rc Minute to Win It Games That Made Abby Sweat! Time Code: 56:03: https://youtu.be/xYHPC0EaRnU?si=7hib-M--5O7IIFIO Notre Dame stuns USC in Women’s Hoops: https://youtu.be/GClFHRwK934?si=0Q8LaXfMRr42AXYh Learn More About The Players ERA NCAA Basketball Tournament: https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/news/big-tournament-bigger-money-how-the-players-era-event-is-changing-college-basketball-in-just-its-second-year/ American Mikaela Shiffrin wins AGAIN, cruises to second World Cup victory in seven days: https://youtu.be/gvQcauiGG7Q?si=iC05gP7L7NmN0ndn   Thank you to our sponsors: -Ally’s got you covered. Ally Bank, Member FDIC -Explore the new Peloton Cross Training Tread+ at onepeloton.com  https://www.onepeloton.com/ -Find a host or co-host at https://www.airbnb.com/host/homes partnerships&utm_campaign=welcometotheparty_d35ct__a10727__o27&utm_term=cac__a10727__o27&utm_content=__a10727__o27 -Getting contacts doesn't need to be a hassle. Order online today at: https://www.1800contacts.com/ -Save 60% sitewide on ThirdLove's Black Friday sale. Plus, $25 off when you spend $135. Visit: https://www.thirdlove.com
    --------  
    57:48
  • Legends and Chaos from NWSL Championship Weekend!
    Description: Gotham FC and the Spirit may be the main event this NWSL Championship weekend, but this was its own kind of show — a wild, joyful mix of women’s sports celebration, real talk, empowerment, and pure party energy. Our first LIVE pod at the Ally House in San Jose brought Julie and Abby together with Ally CMO Andrea Brimmer, Brandi Chastain, and Danielle Slaton, and once the competitive fire kicked in, the whole thing turned into hilarious, iconic chaos. It was everything we love about women’s sports in one room and one pod. Reserve a Spot at the Ally House for all of Saturday’s happenings in San Jose: https://www.ally.com/ally-house-2025/   Follow @welcometothepartyshow on: YouTube — @welcometothepartyshow Instagram — @welcometothepartyshow TikTok — @welcometothepartyshow Email — [email protected]   Keep the Party Going: NWSL Awards and Best XI: https://www.nwslsoccer.com/news/players-step-out-and-celebrate-2025-season-at-nwsl-awards-presented-by-at-t Learn more about Andrea Brimmer and how Ally is changing the game: https://www.powerplays.news/p/how-ally-broke-the-vicious-cycle NWSL Championship Game: https://www.nwslsoccer.com/championship?utm_medium=paidsearch&utm_source=google&utm_campaign=Known_Playoffs/Championship&utm_term=nwsl%20championship&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=23211050588&gbraid=0AAAAAp8vocIJFf8g2xzLVGXxmuP137HvW&gclid=CjwKCAiAuIDJBhBoEiwAxhgyFmHpp8cko8Tfn3et2yfDbVZu03NbLkNADa0mpsKFmtQk-57IVgUeohoCwqEQAvD_BwE   Thank you to our sponsors: -Ally’s got you covered. Ally Bank, Member FDIC -Explore the new Peloton Cross Training Tread+ at onepeloton.com  https://www.onepeloton.com/
    --------  
    1:14:41
  • Billie Jean King Had NO IDEA This Birthday Party Was Coming!
    Description: Nobody has changed women’s sports — or the world — more than Billie Jean King. So for her 82nd birthday, we threw her the ultimate surprise party on Welcome to the Party…  Billie had no clue what was coming: celebrity drop-ins, messages from icons, a look-alike contest from her hometown of Long Beach, and a birthday cake delivered on set by the one and only Ilana Kloss. Robin Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, Holly Hunter, Rosie Casals, Lindsay Davenport, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Mary Carillo, Alex Rodriguez, Christiane Amanpour — they all popped in to celebrate the Kinger. Plus, Julie and Abby break down the 10 ways Billie Jean King changed the world, changed women’s sports, and quite literally changed people’s lives. (Trust us — every athlete playing today is living in the world she built.) RSVP to attend the Ally House in San Jose for NWSL Championship week Nov. 21-22 at https://www.ally.com/ally-house-2025   Follow @welcometothepartyshow on: YouTube — @welcometothepartyshow Instagram — @welcometothepartyshow TikTok — @welcometothepartyshow Email — [email protected]   Keep the Party Going: Billie Jean King Foundation: https://billiejeankingfoundation.org/ Women’s Sports Foundation: https://www.womenssportsfoundation.org/who-we-are/ The Ten Ways Billie Jean Has Changed The World: (Watch the episode to learn more!) She showed us the power of a UNIFIED women’s sports movement.  She taught us to never settle for the crumbs. She showed millions of girls and women what they were capable of achieving. She showed the world what Women’s sports could be. She taught us that Girls who Play, become Girls who Lead:  She shows us daily that Athlete activism is part of our very fiber. She made sure Title IX was fully realized. She made it known that Women not only had a seat at the table, but also owned a piece of that table. She preached from the very beginning that Women’s sports investments should not be based on sympathy, but strategy. She made sure Generation after generation could see what they could be.     Thank you to our sponsors: -Ally’s got you covered. Ally Bank, Member FDIC -Shop tons of deals, including member-exclusive savings, all season long during the Season of Savings at https://www.shipt.com/
    --------  
    54:33
  • What It Really Takes to Build a Pro Sports League with Jayna Hefford
    After years of different women’s hockey leagues trying to find their footing, the PWHL burst onto the scene with sold-out crowds, real momentum, and a model that’s actually working. We sit down with Jayna Hefford — a five-time Olympian, four-time gold medalist, Hockey Hall of Famer, and the PWHL’s Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. Alongside hosts Billie Jean King, Abby Wambach, and Julie Foudy, we dig into why this league is taking off, what finally clicked behind the scenes, and where the PWHL is headed next. RSVP to attend the Ally House in San Jose for NWSL Championship week Nov. 21-22 at https://www.ally.com/ally-house-2025   Follow @welcometothepartyshow on: YouTube — @welcometothepartyshow Instagram — @welcometothepartyshow TikTok — @welcometothepartyshow Email — [email protected]   Keep the Party Going: More on Jayna Hefford: https://jaynahefford.com/ PWHL Schedule: https://www.thepwhl.com/en/schedule PWHL Takeover Tour: https://www.thepwhl.com/en/takeover-tour-2026   Thank you to our sponsors: -Ally’s got you covered. Ally Bank, Member FDIC -Explore the new Peloton Cross Training Tread+ at onepeloton.com  https://www.onepeloton.com/ -Visit https://www.wayfair.com/ to get your go to items for game day.  Find a host or co-host at https://www.airbnb.com/host/homes -Go to https://im8health.com/WTTP for a free welcome kit, five free travel sachets, and 10% off your order. -Shop tons of deals, including member-exclusive savings, all season long during the Season of Savings at https://www.shipt.com/
    --------  
    57:56

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Welcome to the Party

What’s up, Party People! Abby Wambach, Julie Foudy, and Billie Jean King welcome you to the women’s sports party. Whether you’ve been here all along or are looking to get in the game, you're invited. Twice a week, soccer legends and forever teammates Abby and Julie will be hanging with the change-makers and shot-takers in women’s sports while giving their perspectives on big issues and hot topics. Plus, there will be regular appearances by the LEGEND of legends Billie Jean King. This show is on a mission to build a community that celebrates and elevates women’s sports. So bring it in, Party People, because Welcome to the Party is for YOU and the first Party Rule is: have a sh*t ton of fun. New episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.
Sports

Listen to Welcome to the Party, The Dan Patrick Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Welcome to the Party: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.4 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/29/2025 - 3:37:08 AM