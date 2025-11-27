About Welcome to the Party

What’s up, Party People! Abby Wambach, Julie Foudy, and Billie Jean King welcome you to the women’s sports party. Whether you’ve been here all along or are looking to get in the game, you're invited. Twice a week, soccer legends and forever teammates Abby and Julie will be hanging with the change-makers and shot-takers in women’s sports while giving their perspectives on big issues and hot topics. Plus, there will be regular appearances by the LEGEND of legends Billie Jean King. This show is on a mission to build a community that celebrates and elevates women’s sports. So bring it in, Party People, because Welcome to the Party is for YOU and the first Party Rule is: have a sh*t ton of fun. New episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.