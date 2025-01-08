Stokley and Evans with Mark Schlereth | Hour 1 | 01.08.25
Mike Evans and Brandon Stokely open today’s show with a an apology from Mike for his comments about Stoke’s snow phobia and for his comments about Bo. It’s a “Tell Me Why I’m Wrong Wednesday” where Mike and Stoke tell the 6am listeners why the Broncos shouldn’t wear their throwbacks throughout the playoffs. What’s Trending? Size matters, props for VJ, a prominent national talking head high on the Broncos, and turncoat Zach Bye’s rooting interest. Mike and Stoke finish the first hour with a Tell Me Why I’m Wrong about Sean Payton’s coaching.
38:54
Stokley and Evans with Mark Schlereth | Hour 2 | 01.08.25
Mike Evans and Brandon Stokely open the second hour in 4 Down Territory where the Nuggets missed Joker, the Broncos have a chip on their shoulder, the Avs are skating with Chicago, and the Raiders’ dysfunction continues. Stoke tells Mike and Phillip Lindsay why they’re wrong for wanting Tyreek Hill in Denver. The guys talk about Mike’s featured spot in Bo Nix’s playoff hype video before a Tell Me Why I’m Wrong about the Broncos and Broncos Country puts Stoke in hot water. What’s Trending? Getting Murray going, making a positive impression, the Broncos’ playoff chances, Zach Bye’s Oscar worthy performance, and the NFL coaching carousel.
41:46
Stokley and Evans with Mark Schlereth | Hour 3 | 01.08.25
Mike Evans, Brandon Stokley, and Mark Schlereth enter the third hour thinking up a punishment for Zach Bye is his beloved Bills lose. Stink tells Mike why it would be a bad idea for the Broncos to go pursue Tyreek Hill. They are joined by Joel Klatt from FOX Sports to get his take on the Broncos’ roster, a preview of the Broncos’ game in Buffalo, and a bit of insider info on Coach Prime’s future with the Buffs. The guys unpack their interview with Joel Klatt. Stink tells an 8am Listener why they’re wrong on a Tell Me Why I’m Wrong Wednesday.
46:17
Stokley and Evans with Mark Schlereth | Hour 4 | 01.08.25
Mike Evans, Brandon Stokley, and Mark Schlereth kick off the fourth hour hearing from Michael Malone after the Nuggets’ loss last night and Zach Bye trying to justify why he’s rooting for the Bills this Sunday. The guys power rank who on the show Zach hates the most before they dig into the differing views of Dan Patrick and Rich Eisen. Stink and Stoke tell a couple of 9am listeners why they’re wrong about Vance Joseph’s career opportunities and the Broncos’ path to the Promised Land. Mike gets Stink’s take on his feature in the Bo Nix hype video before they Hit the Hardwood to finish today’s show.
45:25
Stokley and Evans with Mark Schlereth | Hour 1 | 1.07.25
Mike Evans and Brandon Stokely open today’s show talking about an energized Broncos organization now that they have a playoff team for the first time in years. They took ESPN’s Jeff Saturday to task for his take on Bo and they let the 6qm listeners hear it as well. What’s Trending? Payton tells us how to defend Josh Allen, Mike McGlinchey senses the different energy in the building, Payton is the Gordon Ramsay of the NFL, and some scoring on D for the Avs. Mike Evans and Brandon Stokley are joined by our 9News Broncos Insider, Mike Klis, to ask him about his bullish preseason outlook on the Broncos and ask him for an injury update.
