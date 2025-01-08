Stokley and Evans with Mark Schlereth | Hour 1 | 1.07.25

Mike Evans and Brandon Stokely open today’s show talking about an energized Broncos organization now that they have a playoff team for the first time in years. They took ESPN’s Jeff Saturday to task for his take on Bo and they let the 6qm listeners hear it as well. What’s Trending? Payton tells us how to defend Josh Allen, Mike McGlinchey senses the different energy in the building, Payton is the Gordon Ramsay of the NFL, and some scoring on D for the Avs. Mike Evans and Brandon Stokley are joined by our 9News Broncos Insider, Mike Klis, to ask him about his bullish preseason outlook on the Broncos and ask him for an injury update.