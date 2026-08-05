Free agency is here as Verno and Jacoby react to all the news, starting with the reporting that LeBron James is set to move on from the Lakers and join a new team next season. They then debate whether Kawhi Leonard’s return to the Raptors actually moves the needle for them or the Clippers, and Verno then shares his disappointment with how Ja Morant’s time in Memphis ended. Also, they discuss the ongoing awkwardness between the Celtics and Jaylen Brown, and the weird restricted free agency market surrounding Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren.



(00:00) Welcome to The Mismatch!



(2:42) LeBron James is moving on from the Lakers. Where will he find happiness?



(15:40) Cavs big-game hunting, and imagining LeBron to the Spurs



(21:49) Clippers trade Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors



(30:52) Ja Morant’s sad ending with the Memphis Grizzlies



(40:32) Relating to Jaylen Brown’s situation



(51:05) Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren’s restricted free agency



(56:39) Rapid fire moves made



Protect your summer today at WeatherTech.com



Leave us a message on our Mismatch Voicemail line! (323) 389-5091



Hosts: Chris Vernon and David Jacoby



Producers: Jessie Lopez, Stefan Anderson, and Jeff Shearin



Social: Keith Fujimoto



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices