Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
533 episodes
- Verno and Jacoby return with the offseason edition of Loves and Loathes!
(00:00) Welcome to The Mismatch!
(2:32) Verno loves: The power shift of the Eastern Conference
(10:38) Jacoby loves: Still riding the high of the Knicks' championship
(16:59) Verno loathes: The second apron
(22:56) Jacoby loathes: Victor Wembanyama taking a pay cut
(26:00) Verno loves: Underrated acquisitions of the offseason
(29:38) Jacoby loves: The Chicago Bulls
(32:06) Verno loathes: The neverending Clippers-Aspiration saga (and a bonus side story on Verno competing against Joey Chestnut)
(38:21) Jacoby loathes: The Warriors' offseason
(39:29) Verno loves: New head coaches around the league
(42:38) Jacoby loves: LeBron James surprising everyone by signing with the 76ers
(44:53) Verno loathes: Blazers owner Tom Dundon
(46:47) Jacoby loathes: Pistons not addressing their needs
(49:28) Verno loves: Minnesota Lynx’s Olivia Miles
(53:51) Jacoby loves: NBA Europe
(55:35) Verno loathes: Being out of touch with current movies and TV shows
(1:02:22) Jacoby loathes: Booking an RV vacation with his family
Leave us a message on our Mismatch Voicemail line! (323) 389-5091
Hosts: Chris Vernon and David Jacoby
Producers: Jessie Lopez, Stefan Anderson, and Jeff Shearin
Social: Keith Fujimoto
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Still Shocked About LeBron Signing With the Sixers, Big Wilt's Smalls Paradise, and Verno’s Hole in One07/28/2026 | 1h 13 mins.It finally happened! LeBron James is taking his talents to Philadelphia after signing a two-year deal with the 76ers last week. Verno and Jacoby share their thoughts on LeBron signing with Philly before discussing some of the other news around the league since LeBron's signing, including Mario Hezonja’s rabid interest before joining the Cavs, Nuggets matching the Thunder’s offer sheet for Spencer Jones, and more.
(00:00) Welcome to The Mismatch!
(3:15) Still in shock about LeBron James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers
(7:37) Should the Sixers trade Joel Embiid?
(10:58) The Bob Myers angle
(17:13) Sixers have multiple guys who can score 30+ on any night
(21:46) Who will miss the playoffs in the revamped Eastern Conference?
(27:50) LeBron commuting from New York to Philadelphia and Wilt Chamberlain’s nightclub
(37:02) From LeBron James to Mario Hezonja
(40:34) Nuggets match Thunder’s offer sheet for Spencer Jones
(50:31) Verno’s trip to Milwaukee
(56:34) Blazers owner continues his controversial changes for the franchise
(1:02:00) Verno going to watch 'The Odyssey'
Leave us a message on our Mismatch Voicemail line! (323) 389-5091
Hosts: Chris Vernon and David Jacoby
Producers: Jessie Lopez and Jeff Shearin
Social: Keith Fujimoto
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Summer League Observations, Another Kawhi Investigation, and a Surprise Knick at 'The Odyssey' Premiere07/15/2026 | 1h 11 mins.Verno and Jacoby are back as they go through five observations from the NBA's summer league in Las Vegas. They then discuss some of the latest news around the league including a second sponsorship deal investigation surrounding Kawhi Leonard, Victor Wembanyama’s contract extension, and more. Also, Jacoby shares his experience of going to 'The Odyssey' premiere in New York.
(00:00) Welcome to The Mismatch!
(2:44) Jacoby going to 'The Odyssey' premiere
(11:18) Summer league observation no. 1: Top four picks exceeded expectation
(19:14) Summer league observation no. 2: Rookie standouts
(28:17) Summer league observation no. 3: Sophomores standouts
(31:05) Summer league observation no. 4: Disappointing players
(33:21) Summer league observation no. 5: Las Vegas experiences
(48:07) LeBron James watch
(51:28) NBA investigating second sponsorship deal with Kawhi Leonard
(56:43) Victor Wembanyama signs extension with Spurs
Leave us a message on our Mismatch Voicemail line! (323) 389-5091
Hosts: Chris Vernon and David Jacoby
Producers: Jessie Lopez, Stefan Anderson, Jeff Shearin, and Remy Hernandez
Social: Keith Fujimoto
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Understanding the Jaylen Brown Trade, Early Summer League Impressions, and the Origins of Rich Paul’s Whiteboard07/07/2026 | 1hVerno and Jacoby return to discuss the Celtics trading Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers and debate Brad Stevens's reasoning for trading him away at this point in time. Next, they discuss Giannis Antetokounmpo’s comments since being traded to the Miami Heat, their latest ideas on where LeBron James will end up, and the most recent free agency news. Also, a brief conversation about Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, and the early slate of NBA summer league games.
(00:00) Welcome to The Mismatch!
(4:01) Brad Stevens and the Celtics front office speak on trading Jaylen Brown to the 76ers
(22:13) Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks on leaving Milwaukee
(30:08) Origins of the LeBron James whiteboard and dissecting where he could possibly go
(39:57) Recent free agent news: DeMar DeRozan waived, Rui Hachimura signs with the Clippers, and Quinten Post’s Grizzlies offer sheet
(46:57) Early summer league reactions
Leave us a message on our Mismatch Voicemail line! (323) 389-5091
Hosts: Chris Vernon and David Jacoby
Producers: Jessie Lopez, Stefan Anderson, and Jeff Shearin
Social: Keith Fujimoto
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
LeBron Leaving the Lakers, Kawhi’s Toronto Homecoming, Ja’s Memphis Story Ends, and the Weird RFA Market07/01/2026 | 1h 13 mins.Free agency is here as Verno and Jacoby react to all the news, starting with the reporting that LeBron James is set to move on from the Lakers and join a new team next season. They then debate whether Kawhi Leonard’s return to the Raptors actually moves the needle for them or the Clippers, and Verno then shares his disappointment with how Ja Morant’s time in Memphis ended. Also, they discuss the ongoing awkwardness between the Celtics and Jaylen Brown, and the weird restricted free agency market surrounding Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren.
(00:00) Welcome to The Mismatch!
(2:42) LeBron James is moving on from the Lakers. Where will he find happiness?
(15:40) Cavs big-game hunting, and imagining LeBron to the Spurs
(21:49) Clippers trade Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors
(30:52) Ja Morant’s sad ending with the Memphis Grizzlies
(40:32) Relating to Jaylen Brown’s situation
(51:05) Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren’s restricted free agency
(56:39) Rapid fire moves made
Protect your summer today at WeatherTech.com
Leave us a message on our Mismatch Voicemail line! (323) 389-5091
Hosts: Chris Vernon and David Jacoby
Producers: Jessie Lopez, Stefan Anderson, and Jeff Shearin
Social: Keith Fujimoto
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More Sports podcasts
- The MeatEater PodcastSports, Wilderness
- 30 for 30 PodcastsSports
- DOUBLE COVERAGE PODCASTFootball, Sports
- Fantasy Footballers - Fantasy Football PodcastFantasy Sports, Football, Sports
- Fantasy Football TodayFantasy Sports, Football, Sports
- The Pat McAfee ShowFootball, Sports
- The Dan Le Batard ShowSports
- Brandon Walker College Football ShowFootball, Sports
- The Bill Simmons PodcastSports
- Fantasy Focus FootballSports
Trending Sports podcasts
- The Mike Francesa PodcastFootball, Sports
- Jim Cornette ExperienceHistory, Sports, Wrestling
- The Kevin Sheehan ShowFootball, Sports
- The Audible with Stew, Bruce & Ralph: A show about college footballFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- SNR Drive (Pittsburgh Steelers)Football, Sports
- The Musers The PodcastComedy, Sports
- Mason & IrelandSports
- The Ringer's Philly SpecialSports
- Talkin’ Giants (Giants Podcast)Football, Sports
- World Cup After DarkSoccer, Sports
- Arseblog Arsecast, The Arsenal PodcastSoccer, Sports
- Locked On Steelers – Daily Podcast On The Pittsburgh SteelersFootball, Sports
- Orange and Brown Talk: Cleveland Browns PodcastFootball, Sports
- The GrowlerFootball, Sports
- Austin & BirmSports
- The Sheet with Jeff MarekHockey, Sports
- Off The Pike with Brian BarrettSports
- The Solid Verbal College FootballFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- HuskerOnline PodcastFootball, Sports
- Giants Nation Show (Giants Podcast)Football, Sports
- Beltway FootballFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
About The Mismatch
Chris Vernon and David Jacoby discuss all the news, trends, and transactions happening in the NBA. They also offer their on-court analysis, and occasionally get into heated debates.Podcast website
Listen to The Mismatch, The MeatEater Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Mismatch
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The Mismatch: Podcasts in Family