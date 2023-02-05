Kevin O’Connor and Chris Vernon discuss all the news, trends, and transactions happening in the NBA. They also offer their on-court analysis, and occasionally g... More
Previewing Lakers-Warriors, and Can the Heat Keep This Up? Plus, the Return of James Harden.
Verno and KOC recap the exciting Game 1 that saw the 76ers beat the Celtics and take a 1-0 series lead (00:59). The outlook of the series will completely change if James Harden continues to play this way, and that's with or without a fully healthy Joel Embiid. They next discuss the absolutely incredible performance by Steph Curry to help the Warriors eliminate the Kings and move on to face the Lakers (18:41). Verno opens up after his Grizzlies get embarrassingly eliminated from the playoffs, and he discusses their future (33:32). Also, they discuss how the Heat went from nearly missing the playoffs completely to being up 1-0 on the Knicks in the second round (48:28).
5/2/2023
58:54
NBA Playoff Talk: Celtics Escape Hawks, Milwaukee’s Choke Job, and Round 2 Previews
Verno and KOC begin the episode by recapping the Celtics’ series win over the Hawks (01:57). Will this type of competitiveness remain for their series between the 76ers? The Bucks got eliminated by the Heat after a master-class offensive performance by Jimmy Butler and several head coaching blunders by Mike Budenholzer (14:50). The guys discuss Bud’s future with the Bucks and debate whether Giannis should be held more accountable after his terrible fourth quarter. After an impressive first-round showing by the Knicks, the guys are excited to watch them take on the Heat in the second round (45:10). Can the Knicks make it to the East finals? They also preview the Game 6 matchups in Kings–Warriors and Lakers-Grizzlies as well as the second-round series between the Suns and Nuggets (51:41).
4/28/2023
1:30:53
Not Taking LeBron for Granted, Jimmy Buckets at It Again, and the Kings' Missed Opportunity
The Lakers win Game 4 and take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Grizzlies as Verno and KOC recap the Lakers' overtime win (01:06). The guys discuss the unbelievable performance that Jimmy Butler had as the Heat took down the Bucks and a returning Giannis to also take a 3-1 series lead (23:44). Despite sweeping the Nets, the 76ers still don’t look impressive when compared to their next potential playoff opponent, the Celtics (43:10). The Timberwolves avoided a sweep against the Nuggets thanks to the efforts of Anthony Brown, and the guys rave about Ant’s performance as well as the T-Wolves' future with him as the focal point (53:39). Next, they discuss how the Knicks have exploited the Cavs' weakness en route to a 3-1 series lead (01:03:00). The Kings missed their opportunity to take a 3-1 series lead against the Warriors over the weekend and now have to deal with an injury to De’Aaron Fox (01:12:58). Also, the guys congratulate Lauri Markkanen for winning this year’s Most Improved Player award and discuss the Rockets' hiring of Ime Udoka (01:23:59).
4/25/2023
1:39:58
Grizzlies-Lakers Analysis, Draymond’s Suspension, Bucks Cruise Without Giannis, and Potential Playoff Adjustments
Fresh off the Grizzlies’ Game 2 victory over the Lakers, Verno and KOC discuss how the Grizz were able to tie up the series despite not having Ja Morant (01:19). They move on to the teams in the East, as they discuss the Bucks bouncing back against the Heat while still being without Giannis, Trae Young’s playoff inefficiency, and why Caris LeVert is a luxury for the Cavs against the Knicks (20:03). After the Suns tied up their series against the Clippers, the guys agree that this matchup will be more fun than anyone could have expected (36:53). Also, the guys debate whether the NBA made the right decision in suspending Draymond Green and briefly touch upon the Nuggets taking a 2-0 series lead over the Timberwolves (45:26).
4/20/2023
1:11:38
LIGHT THE BEAM: KINGS GO UP 2-0! Plus, Lakers Empower Austin Reaves, Playoff Kawhi, and More First-Round Reactions.
Verno and KOC recap a wild Game 2, which saw the Kings go up 2-0 on the Warriors (01:27). Regardless of where the Kings finish, their fans finally have a legit team they can root for. After career games from Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, the Lakers took Game 1 over Verno’s Grizzlies (24:33). The guys discuss the impressive performance by the Clippers, who took down the Suns in their series opener, and why the Timberwolves are just no match for the Nuggets (41:43). In looking at the East matchups, KOC explains why Derrick White is making the biggest difference for the Celtics, before moving on to the Heat, who beat the Bucks without Giannis, as well as why they’re excited to see the rest of the series between the Knicks and Cavs (55:30).
