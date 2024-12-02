12-2-24: What's True After Mississippi State's Miserable Season Comes to an End?
Mississippi State came up short in their attempt to bring the Golden Egg back to Starkville, as Ole Miss did enough to claim a 26-14 win over the Bulldogs. Now that this frustrating first season for Jeff Lebby is over, what do we know about this program? Brian Hadad and Robbie Faulk don't have a lot positive to say following a 2-10 campaign.
T&L Postgame Live: Ole Miss 26 Mississippi State 14
It was much closer than most anticipated, but in the end, it was just another loss for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs finally got a decent effort from their defense, but the offense let them down in a 26-14 loss to their bitter rivals from Ole Miss. Brian Hadad reports live from the Vaught Hemingway press box as the season comes to a close.
11-29-24: Preview, Playmakers, and Predictions for The Battle for the Golden Egg
There is no more bitter rivalry in college football than the one between Mississippi State and Ole Miss, but while this season's entry has plenty of hatred, it has little drama on the surface. Brian Hadad and Robbie Faulk preview the final game of 2024 for the Bulldogs as they head to Oxford to face their in-state foe.
11-27-24: Can Mississippi State Find a Weakness in Ole Miss?
Mississippi State is a massive underdog against Ole Miss this Friday, and a quick look at the teams shows you that it's a terrible matchup for the Bulldogs. How can Jeff Lebby attack the Rebels, and is there a weakness either side of the ball can exploit? Brian Hadad and Robbie Faulk try to figure out a gameplan to bring the Golden Egg back to Starkville.
T&L Extra: STM's Michael Borkey Previews The Battle for The Golden Egg
Black Friday usually means the biggest scrums are vying for a seventy inch television, but this year, the prize will be the Golden Egg. Brian Hadad welcomes his SportsTalk Mississippi compatriot Michael Borkey to the pod for a preview of the annual showdown between Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
