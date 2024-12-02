12-2-24: What's True After Mississippi State's Miserable Season Comes to an End?

Mississippi State came up short in their attempt to bring the Golden Egg back to Starkville, as Ole Miss did enough to claim a 26-14 win over the Bulldogs. Now that this frustrating first season for Jeff Lebby is over, what do we know about this program? Brian Hadad and Robbie Faulk don't have a lot positive to say following a 2-10 campaign.