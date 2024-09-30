Tune-in as we break down the key players, matchups and storylines for Sunday's road game against the Chicago Bears. We recap Jerod Mayo and Drake Maye's media access today and highlight their most interesting comments. Plus, Evan Lazar returns from practice to share attendance, lineups he observed and more.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Tune-in as we give our final game preview for Sunday's Patriots-Bears game, including key players and matchups to watch. Evan returns from practice to give his observations on attendance and lineups. Plus, we go around the league to give our winners and loser's of the week 10 slate.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Tune-in as we give our biggest takeaways from the Patriots 19-3 week 10 win over the Bears. We discuss our thoughts and predictions on what the rest of the season might look like with their upcoming slate. Plus, our early draft essentials, strategies and predictions for the 2025 offseason.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Tune-in as we break down the key matchups, players and storylines to watch ahead of Sunday's Rams-Patriots game. Evan returns from practice to give his observations on attendance, mood and more. Plus, what does Eliot Wolf need to accomplish this offseason to properly surround Maye with weapons?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Tune-in as we give our final keys, players, and matchups to watch for the Patriots week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Evan returns from practice to share news on attendance, mood and more. Plus, we go around the horn and give our NFL week 11 winners and losers in our weekly picks segment.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Patriots Unfiltered

Take a break with Patriots.com's Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault, Evan Lazar, Tamara Brown and Alexandra Francisco as they bring you the latest New England Patriots and NFL news and talk direct from Gillette Stadium. For more information about New England Patriots official podcasts, visit Patriots.com/podcasts. New episodes of Patriots Unfiltered are posted every Tuesday and Thursday during the offseason, and Tuesday through Thursday during the regular season. Listen live at Patriots.com/radio or on the New England Patriots official app.