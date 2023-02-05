Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Victor Davis Hanson and Jack Fowler
Available Episodes

  • Toxicity: Bureaucrats and Policy
    In this episode, Victor Davis Hanson and cohost Jack Fowler take on current issues: good credit scores now bad, Fauci’s and Weingarten’s lies, debasing money and renouncing debt destroys civilization, the Sun-Maid tale, and VDH’s Fox affiliation.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/4/2023
    1:27:01
  • Liberal Liabilities, Conservative Assets
    Listen in to Victor Davis Hanson and cohost Jack Fowler as they talk about Kamala’s career, Tucker’s firing, Hunter’s daughter, Supreme Court leaks, and the late John Raisian.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/2/2023
    1:06:07
  • The Fall of Constantinople and Current Military Matters
    In this weekend episode, Victor Davis Hanson talks with cohost Sami Winc about current affairs in Sudan, Syria, and Ukraine, and VDH explains the fall of Constantinople in 1453 and Ottoman power.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/29/2023
    1:24:20
  • Fired Up
    Join Victor Davis Hanson and cohost Sami Winc as they discuss the recent firing of Tucker Carlson, Biden's bid in the 2024 race, Green agenda and the immiseration of the middle class.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/28/2023
    1:21:21
  • The Universe of Our Universities
    Join Victor Davis Hanson and cohost Jack Fowler to explore university culture leading our tech world, thoughts on DEI admissions and their consequences, and the history of and resurgence of paganism.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/27/2023
    1:06:55

About The Victor Davis Hanson Show

This is the Victor Davis Hanson Show. Victor is the Martin and Illie Anderson Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and the Wayne &amp; Marcia Buske Distinguished Fellow in History at Hillsdale College. Victor's co-host for 2 podcasts is Jack Fowler. He is the Director for the Center for Civil Society at American Philanthropic. Victor and Jack discuss current political and social events and ideas, and current and past cultural trends. Victor also is joined by Sami Winc on 2 podcasts as they discuss current national news, what's trending in California, and how history repeats itself.

The Victor Davis Hanson Show

The Victor Davis Hanson Show

