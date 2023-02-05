This is the Victor Davis Hanson Show. Victor is the Martin and Illie Anderson Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and the Wayne & Marcia Buske Dist... More
Available Episodes
Toxicity: Bureaucrats and Policy
In this episode, Victor Davis Hanson and cohost Jack Fowler take on current issues: good credit scores now bad, Fauci’s and Weingarten’s lies, debasing money and renouncing debt destroys civilization, the Sun-Maid tale, and VDH’s Fox affiliation.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/4/2023
1:27:01
Liberal Liabilities, Conservative Assets
Listen in to Victor Davis Hanson and cohost Jack Fowler as they talk about Kamala’s career, Tucker’s firing, Hunter’s daughter, Supreme Court leaks, and the late John Raisian.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/2/2023
1:06:07
The Fall of Constantinople and Current Military Matters
In this weekend episode, Victor Davis Hanson talks with cohost Sami Winc about current affairs in Sudan, Syria, and Ukraine, and VDH explains the fall of Constantinople in 1453 and Ottoman power.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/29/2023
1:24:20
Fired Up
Join Victor Davis Hanson and cohost Sami Winc as they discuss the recent firing of Tucker Carlson, Biden's bid in the 2024 race, Green agenda and the immiseration of the middle class.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/28/2023
1:21:21
The Universe of Our Universities
Join Victor Davis Hanson and cohost Jack Fowler to explore university culture leading our tech world, thoughts on DEI admissions and their consequences, and the history of and resurgence of paganism.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
