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The Big T

Brad Gilbert, Andrea Petkovic, Mark Petchey, Coco Vandeweghe
NewsSports
The Big T
Latest episode

47 episodes

  • The Big T

    Summer of Serena Continues || Danielle Collins Joins Us || Are Tennis Players Too Friendly With Each Other?

    06/17/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Brad Gilbert and Nick Monroe welcome Danielle Collins back to THE BIG T as the grass season is in full swing.
    BG has strong feelings about how players misstep on their the clay-to-grass footwork and he's not holding back. On the WTA side, Serena takes her doubles run to Berlin, Raducanu regains top form with her new (old) coach to reach the HSBC Final in Queens and Nick catches up with Robin Montgomery fresh off her title in Hertogenbosch.

    On the ATP side, Shelton stamps his claim as America's clear-cut No. 1 with a Stuttgart title and Alexander Zverev rolls into Grass season as the potential favorite for Wimbledon. Then the crew tackles one of tennis' most debated questions: are player friendships actually ruining the competitive fire? Daniel Collins certainly is not shy about that topic.
    🎾 Danielle Collins joins BG and Nick as co-host for a full episode of grass-season talk.
     🎾 Are players prepping for the clay-to-grass transition all wrong? BG fires up
    🎾 Serena in Berlin with Muchova — doubles tune-up or something more?
    🎾 Victoria Mboko injury update + Raducanu makes the Queens final
    🎾 Nick catches up with the Champion — Robin Montgomery on her Hertogenbosch title
    🎾 Shelton takes Stuttgart — is he officially the new U.S. men's No. 1?
    🎾 Zverev rolling in Halle — is he the favorite for Wimbledon?
    🎾 Hot take: Are player friendships killing the competitive fire in tennis?
    🎾 Fan mail presented by ServiceNow + Code Violations with Danielle, BG & NickThe Big T is available on the Tennis Channel App, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms. Presented by ServiceNow. Send your fan mail to THEBIGT@tennischannel.com.
  • The Big T

    Serena Wins In Comeback! || Full Analysis || Special Guest: Patrick Mouratoglou

    06/10/2026 | 53 mins.
    She's back. Serena Williams made her long-awaited return to competitive tennis at the HSBC Championships in London, winning her opening-round doubles match alongside partner Victoria Mboko in straight sets — and Brad Gilbert and Nick Monroe are here to break down every moment. BG returns from Paris fresh off 15 episodes of Roland Garros coverage, and the show wastes no time diving into the story everyone is talking about.

    🎾 Serena Williams is officially back — BG and Nick react to her straight-sets doubles win with partner Victoria Mboko at the HSBC Championships in Queens, London

    🎾 Tennis Channel's Chanda Rubin, who called the match live, joins as a guest to share what she saw on court and what it means for Serena's return

    🎾 Patrick Mouratoglou — Serena's longtime coach — joins the show for an in-depth conversation on the comeback: what fans can expect, whether she can beat a top-20 player, and how this moment impacts the sport

    🎾 BG and Nick rank the greatest tennis comebacks in history — from Kim Clijsters to Monica Seles to Andre Agassi — and debate where Serena's story already sits on that list

    🎾 Grass court season is here — BG and Nick rank the top three men's and women's players to watch heading into Wimbledon

    🎾 A look back at Roland Garros: two new Major champions, heatwaves, rain, hail, and memorable guests including Cahill, Chang, and Agassi

    New episodes available on the TC App, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms. Email us at THEBIGT@tennischannel.com
  • The Big T

    THE BIG T AT RG: MEN'S FINAL - Alexander The Great: Zverev Captures 1st Major + Special Guest Andre Agassi

    06/07/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    In an epic five-set thriller, Alexander Zverev shed the title of greatest player to never win a Grand Slam, beating the defiant Flavio Cobolli to capture his first major and cement his place among tennis's all-time greats. Brad Gilbert and Andrea Petkovic are joined by Prakash Amritraj to dissect the match and to debate what this title means for Sascha's legacy and his Hall of Fame case.

     

    Then, tennis legend Andre Agassi joins Brad for a conversation that is equal parts memory lane and must-watch perspectives on tennis. Agassi, famously coached by BG himself — reflects on their storied relationship, weighs in on a chaotic Roland Garros 2026, and looks ahead to the grass season and Laver Cup. He shares a personal connection to Carlos Alcaraz's wrist injury, examines what heat does to Jannik Sinner as his greatest kryptonite, and offers his perspective on the Serena Williams comeback.

    In our On The Line segment, BG, Petko, and Prakash tackle the big debates: Is Zverev now a Hall of Famer? Will Roland Garros finally move the tarps? Prakash vows to eat snails if they don't — and Petko may or may not be considering a gentle push down the stairs (she's kidding... we think). Then it's Buy/Sell/Hold for the grass season, with BG, Petko, and Prakash weighing in on Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Taylor Fritz heading into Wimbledon. Plus, the crew looks ahead to grass season with your fan mail.

    🎾 Alexander Zverev defeats Flavio Cobolli in five sets to win his first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros

    🎾 The legacy debate: does this result make Zverev a first-ballot Hall of Famer?

    🎾 Andre Agassi on his coaching relationship with BG, Sinner's heat weakness and Alcaraz's wrist

    🎾 Agassi's take on the Sinner vs. Alcaraz rivalry and the Serena Williams comeback

    🎾 On The Line: tarps, snails, stairs, and the Zverev HOF debate

    🎾 Buy/Sell/Hold: Swiatek, Sabalenka, and Fritz for the grass season

    🎾 Fan mail closes out The Big T's Roland Garros 2026 coverage

    The Big T @ Roland Garros is presented by ServiceNow. New episodes available on the TC App, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you listen to podcasts.
  • The Big T

    THE BIG T AT ROLAND GARROS - Women's Final Edition | Mirra Magic: Andreeva Wins RG Title And Maiden Slam

    06/06/2026 | 53 mins.
    The 2025 Roland Garros women's singles champion has been crowned. Brad Gilbert and Andrea Petkovic are joined by tennis legend Lindsay Davenport and special-guest/super-host Prakash Amritraj for full coverage of a historic day at Roland Garros.

    Lindsay Davenport breaks down Mirra Andreeva's maiden Grand Slam title, won in straight sets over Maya Chwalinska to end the Pole's improbable Cinderella run at Roland Garros. BG and Petko also preview the men's final showdown between Alexander Zverev and Flavio Cobolli plus the panel digs into the fanmail bag and enters the debate realm of our infamous Bank or Shank segment.

    🎾 Mirra Andreeva claims her first Grand Slam title with a straight-sets victory over Maya Chwalinska in the Roland Garros women's final

    🎾 Lindsay Davenport joins BG and Petko to break down Andreeva's dominant performance and what this title means for her career

    🎾 The "Chwa-nderella Story" ends in the final — an emotional run that captured the tournament's imagination. Let's see how her life changes financially.

    🎾 Men's final preview: Zverev vs. Cobolli — what to watch for when they take the court at Philippe-Chatrier

    🎾 Prakash Amritraj adds his analysis to a stacked roundtable

    🎾 Bank or Shank: Will Serena Williams play singles at Wimbledon? Will Novak make it to a Grand Slam Semi-Final? Will Iga win a title this year? And will BG roll around in the grass to promote Wimbledon the way he did with clay for RG?

    🎾 The big debate: who ends up with the most Majors — Iga, Sabalenka, Rybakina, or Coco?

    🎾 Fan Mail! Submit your questions and messages to THEBIGT@tennischannel.com

     

    📺 Watch the video version: https://www.youtube.com/@TennisChannel 📱 Stream all episodes + bonus scenes on the Tennis Channel App

    👍 Like | 🔔 Subscribe | 💬 Leave a Comment

    📞 Call us: 1-844-678-BIGT 📧 Email us: theBIGT@tennischannel.com
  • The Big T

    Day 13 - THE BIG T AT RG: DROPSHOT EDITION - RG Finals Are Set... Andreeva vs. Chwalinska & Zverev vs. Cobolli - Who Will Win It All?

    06/05/2026 | 21 mins.
    Brad Gilbert and Petko are back for Day 13 as Paris delivers a day nobody saw coming. The headline: Matteo Arnaldi retires before his semifinal, handing Flavio Cobolli a walkover into his first Grand Slam final — only the second man in the Open Era to get there that way, joining Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2022. BG and Petko break down Sunday's men's final, where Zverev enters with a 3-1 head-to-head edge over Cobolli after dispatching Mensik. Then it's all about the women's final: 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva, the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Coco Gauff in 2022, against qualifier Maja Chwalinska — ranked 114th, never faced a Top 10 player, and only the second qualifier in Open Era history to reach a Grand Slam final, joining Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open. Can Chwalinska pull a Raducanu? BG and Petko dig in. Plus — two full episodes drop this weekend, recorded right after each final with Prakash Amritraj and special guest Lindsay Davenport.

     

    🎾 Arnaldi retires — Cobolli becomes only the second man in the Open Era to receive a walkover into a Grand Slam final 

    🎾 Zverev vs. Mensik recap — how Zverev set up Sunday's final holding a 3-1 H2H edge over Cobolli 

    🎾 Women's final preview — Andreeva (19, seeded 8th) vs. Chwalinska (24, ranked 114th) in a matchup with no precedent 

    🎾 The Raducanu question — can Chwalinska complete the most improbable Grand Slam run since the 2021 US Open? 

    🎾 Historic stakes — the lowest-ranked finalist in Roland Garros history vs. the youngest finalist since Gauff in 2022 

    🎾 Weekend finals reminder — two full Big T episodes drop after each final, with Prakash Amritraj joining the desk

    The Big T new episodes drop daily during Roland Garros on the Tennis Channel App, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you listen.
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About The Big T
Enter the greenroom of tennis legends and insiders as Brad Gilbert, Andrea Petkovic, Mark Petchey, and Coco Vandeweghe gather weekly to guide fans through the biggest storylines, sharpest debates, and competitive chaos shaping the global tennis landscape. Produced by the authority in tennis coverage for 23 years, Tennis Channel has designed THE BIG T podcast to deliver elevated tennis conversations intended to make you feel as though you’re pulling up a chair alongside four of the sport’s most respected minds. Each episode is suited to help tennis fans cut through the clutter and get right to the heart of what matters in the tennis world.  Brad Gilbert, former World No. 4 and 20-time ATP titleholder, brings unmatched perspective from a career that includes coaching legends Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and Coco Gauff. His relationships, instincts, and energy are second to none.Coco Vandeweghe, former US Open Doubles Champion and WTA veteran of 15 seasons, offers bold, fearless opinions shaped by the same competitive edge that defined her career.Andrea Petkovic, former World No. 9 and German No. 1 with seven career titles, has emerged as one of the sport’s most thoughtful voices since retiring in 2022—known for her nuanced analysis and storytelling as a broadcaster and host.Mark Petchey, a decade-long ATP professional, is revered for his tennis intellect and coaching acumen, having worked closely with Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu. Unlike other tennis podcasts, THE BIG T is on location at the sport’s biggest events—bringing fans courtside conversations with the true MVPs of the tennis world. From Melbourne to Indian Wells, Rome, and beyond, the show skips the small talk to deliver bold takes, real scoops, and insider perspective. Whether it’s Sinner vs. Alcaraz, the legacy of the Big Three, or the ever-evolving WTA landscape, THE BIG T is designed to make you the smartest tennis fan in the room.New episodes every Wednesday. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, or wherever you get your podcasts. Watch full episodes on YouTube.com/TennisChannel and on the Tennis Channel App, featuring exclusive premium bonus content.
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