In an epic five-set thriller, Alexander Zverev shed the title of greatest player to never win a Grand Slam, beating the defiant Flavio Cobolli to capture his first major and cement his place among tennis's all-time greats. Brad Gilbert and Andrea Petkovic are joined by Prakash Amritraj to dissect the match and to debate what this title means for Sascha's legacy and his Hall of Fame case.







Then, tennis legend Andre Agassi joins Brad for a conversation that is equal parts memory lane and must-watch perspectives on tennis. Agassi, famously coached by BG himself — reflects on their storied relationship, weighs in on a chaotic Roland Garros 2026, and looks ahead to the grass season and Laver Cup. He shares a personal connection to Carlos Alcaraz's wrist injury, examines what heat does to Jannik Sinner as his greatest kryptonite, and offers his perspective on the Serena Williams comeback.



In our On The Line segment, BG, Petko, and Prakash tackle the big debates: Is Zverev now a Hall of Famer? Will Roland Garros finally move the tarps? Prakash vows to eat snails if they don't — and Petko may or may not be considering a gentle push down the stairs (she's kidding... we think). Then it's Buy/Sell/Hold for the grass season, with BG, Petko, and Prakash weighing in on Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Taylor Fritz heading into Wimbledon. Plus, the crew looks ahead to grass season with your fan mail.



🎾 Alexander Zverev defeats Flavio Cobolli in five sets to win his first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros



🎾 The legacy debate: does this result make Zverev a first-ballot Hall of Famer?



🎾 Andre Agassi on his coaching relationship with BG, Sinner's heat weakness and Alcaraz's wrist



🎾 Agassi's take on the Sinner vs. Alcaraz rivalry and the Serena Williams comeback



🎾 On The Line: tarps, snails, stairs, and the Zverev HOF debate



🎾 Buy/Sell/Hold: Swiatek, Sabalenka, and Fritz for the grass season



🎾 Fan mail closes out The Big T's Roland Garros 2026 coverage



The Big T @ Roland Garros is presented by ServiceNow. New episodes available on the TC App, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you listen to podcasts.