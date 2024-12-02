Biden Pardons Hunter, Making Sense of Syria, Trump Bets on Kash at FBI
Jim and Greg are back from Thanksgiving and are ready to rip into President Biden for his lying and brazenly bogus logic for pardoning his son. They also dissect the latest carnage in Syria and Trump's choice of Kash Patel to lead the FBI.First, they vent over Biden’s very predictable yet inexcusable pardon of his son, Hunter Biden. After repeatedly insisting he would never pardon him, Biden now asserts that Hunter was a victim of unfair political persecution. And the pardon covers a span of more than 10 years. We've got a lot to say about this one!Next, they analyze the ongoing conflict in Syria, where rebel forces are seizing large territories, and some believe Bashar al-Assad’s regime may be coming to an end. But Jim and Greg point out that there are no clear "good guys" in this fight, which also includes Russia and Iran.Finally, they discuss Trump’s choice of Kash Patel to lead the FBI and the left’s full-blown freakout over the nomination. Can Patel get confirmed? What has he promised to do in such a role? Jim and Greg also discuss how the Hunter Biden pardon may make life easier for Patel in the long run.Please visit our great sponsors:Omaha Steakshttps://omahasteaks.comSave 50% off sitewide during the Christmas gift buying season and be sure to use promo code THREE ML for an extra $30 off. Oraclehttps://oracle.com/martiniSee if your company qualifies 50% off your cloud bill at oracle.com/martini. Offer ends 12/31/24. Zbioticshttps://zbiotics.com/3MLUse code 3ML at checkout to save 15% off your first order.
--------
27:37
Black Friday Political Gifts for 2024
As you head to the stores and look for gifts online on Black Friday, Jim and Greg are here to deliver helpful, practical gifts to several political figures.First, Jim comes up with a very thoughtful gift for outgoing president Joe Biden that should serve him well longer after he leaves the White House. Meanwhile, Greg comes up with multiple ways to help Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz address some of his biggest problems on the campaign trail.Next, they offer more election-related gifts. Jim tries to help one particular politician cope with a tough loss in this month's election. Greg has a lot of people in mind for gifts that could help in future elections.Finally, Jim has a gift that Donald Trump will truly love, much to the chagrin of one of his closest allies, while Greg offers a way to help some groups that have had a very difficult year.Please visit our great sponsors:Omahahttps://omahasteaks.comVisit OmahaSteaks.com and save 50% sitewide plus get an extra $30 off with promo code 3ML and a $30 reward card when you shop early. Minimum purchase may apply.
--------
12:38
Thanksgiving Encore: Why Trump Won and Kamala Lost
Happy Thanksgiving! We are very thankful for you, our listeners, and for the chance to spend Thanksgiving with our families. Today, we look back at how Jim and Greg sized up Trump's win and Kamala's loss three weeks ago. First, they examine Donald Trump's stunning political comeback and why Americans chose to return him to the White House with a far more convincing victory than he had eight years ago. And while volumes will be written about this, Jim and Greg suggest Trump simply talked about what voters cared about most and in a way that made them trust him more to tackle the big problems.Then, they go through a litany of issues that plagued the Harris campaign, from the way Dems shoved Joe Biden aside and nominated Harris without a primary to Kamala's flip-flopping and inability to answer questions to her very bad choice of Tim Walz as her running mate.Lastly, they consider who else comes out of this election season as big winners or losers. They aim a lot of their criticism at the shameless partisanship of the mainstream media, and the election results prove people no longer buy into their hysterical coverage. They also call out the elite Democrats like Barack Obama who orchestrated the ouster of Biden and spent the final weeks scolding people for not liking Harris enough. As for the winners, Greg points out another billionaire who had a very good Tuesday night and Jim gives credit to the man who might have reversed the momentum in favor of the Trump campaign.
--------
31:06
What We're Politically Thankful For in 2024
Join Jim and Greg as they reveal what they are politically thankful for with just a few weeks remaining in 2024. First, they both find things to be very thankful for concerning the last election, both in terms of what happened that night and what won't be happening because of the results.Next, they turn their attention to the role of the media in the 2024 campaign but from opposite perspective. Jim's examines the huge impact made by a prominent voice on the left, while Greg is grateful for what the mainstream media failed to accomplish this year.Finally, in a year of major change, Jim is very grateful for something that didn't happen in 2024 while Greg is happy about some political developments closer to home.As always, we are extremely thankful for our listeners! You are the reason we can do this podcast and have so much fun every day. We hope you are enjoying it as much as we do.Please visit our great sponsors:Omahahttps://omahasteaks.comVisit OmahaSteaks.com and save 50% sitewide plus get an extra $30 off with promo code 3ML and a $30 reward card when you shop early. Minimum purchase may apply.
--------
23:45
Kamala Plots Her Comeback, Russia & the DHL Disaster, Clintons Still Can't Accept 2016
Join Jim and Greg on 3 Martini Lunch as they unpack Kamala Harris’s plans for a political comeback, heightened tensions with Russia following a cargo plane crash, and Bill Clinton’s tiresome excuses for Hillary’s 2016 loss.First, they analyze reports that Kamala Harris is eyeing a 2026 California gubernatorial run or another presidential bid in 2028. Jim highlights the crowded field of Democrats for governor and skepticism from national Democrats after Harris’s underwhelming 2024 performance.Next, they note the crash of a DHL cargo jet in Lithuania. The disaster comes just a few weeks after intelligence officials revealed concerns that Russia was plotting to attack passenger planes and was experimenting with incendiary devices on cargo planes in preparation. Jim suggests this is Putin's way of escalating tensions during a presidential transition.Finally, they get a kick out of Bill Clinton insisting that the only reason Trump beat Hillary eight years ago was because of then-FBI Director Jim Comey and the lingering Hillary Clinton email investigation. Jim also outlines the depths of Bill's hypocrisy when it comes to Trump and explains why the Clintons will never get over losing in 2016.Please visit our great sponsors:Omahahttps://omahasteaks.comVisit OmahaSteaks.com and save 50% sitewide plus get an extra $30 off with promo code 3ML and a $30 reward card when you shop early. Minimum purchase may apply.