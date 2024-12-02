Thanksgiving Encore: Why Trump Won and Kamala Lost

Happy Thanksgiving! We are very thankful for you, our listeners, and for the chance to spend Thanksgiving with our families. Today, we look back at how Jim and Greg sized up Trump's win and Kamala's loss three weeks ago. First, they examine Donald Trump's stunning political comeback and why Americans chose to return him to the White House with a far more convincing victory than he had eight years ago. And while volumes will be written about this, Jim and Greg suggest Trump simply talked about what voters cared about most and in a way that made them trust him more to tackle the big problems.Then, they go through a litany of issues that plagued the Harris campaign, from the way Dems shoved Joe Biden aside and nominated Harris without a primary to Kamala's flip-flopping and inability to answer questions to her very bad choice of Tim Walz as her running mate.Lastly, they consider who else comes out of this election season as big winners or losers. They aim a lot of their criticism at the shameless partisanship of the mainstream media, and the election results prove people no longer buy into their hysterical coverage. They also call out the elite Democrats like Barack Obama who orchestrated the ouster of Biden and spent the final weeks scolding people for not liking Harris enough. As for the winners, Greg points out another billionaire who had a very good Tuesday night and Jim gives credit to the man who might have reversed the momentum in favor of the Trump campaign.